The GMO Case - Unveiling the Truth
Conducted in the Federal Court of Australia
6 hrs ago
•
Gaz
10
Tucker Carlson's chat with Jeffery Sachs
Discussing the geopolitical dynamics and historical context of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Cold War, CIA Coups and COVID's Origin.
Jun 9
•
Gaz
May 2024
FLASH BACK - 15
"Let's Talk About Sustainability & Thinning the Herd" - First published 4th October 2023
May 18
•
Gaz
48
Analysing Drug Safety
By Applying Occam's Razor, the Precautionary Principle, and Evidence-Based Medicine
May 18
•
Gaz
2
FLASH BACK - 14
"There was No Pandemic?" - First published 10th July 2023
Apr 29
•
Gaz
7
FLASH BACK - 13
"Let's Talk About the Amish" First published 29th June 2023
Apr 29
•
Gaz
8
FLASH BACK - 12
"What's in the Pfizer Documents?" - First published 24 June 2023
Apr 29
•
Gaz
1
FLASH BACK - 11
"They Lied To You About COVID-19" - First published 14th June 2023.
Apr 29
•
Gaz
3
FLASH BACK - 10
"Government Over-Reach" (ANZAC DAY SPECIAL) - First published 23rd April 2023
Apr 21
•
Gaz
FLASH BACK - 9
"A Warning to the World" - Awful UK Data - First published 24th March 2022
Apr 19
•
Gaz
FLASH BACK - 8
"The COVIDIAN Web of Lies" - First published 24th March 2022
Apr 16
•
Gaz
FLASH BACK - 7
"COVID Vaccines and Cancer" - First published 18th March 2022
Apr 16
•
Gaz
