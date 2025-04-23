I went to school with her. A girl whose quiet courage never left my memory, though we were just children at the time. Her name doesn’t belong in this article—not because it’s unimportant, but because she deserves peace and privacy, not to be reopened like a case file.

What I can tell you is this: her arms didn’t form like yours or mine. Her hands were fixed close to her shoulders, where elbows should have been. She dressed and moved with a dignity that only those who’ve had to fight for every scrap of normality ever learn. And while we kids may not have understood it then, there was something unspoken about her presence—something that reached deeper than her disability.

It was only much later that I learned why.

She was a Thalidomide survivor. And her father—he was our small rural town’s doctor.

That fact has never stopped echoing through me. I’ve often wondered what weight he carried, if he blamed himself, if he lay awake wondering which day, which prescription, sealed her fate. I don’t believe he meant harm. I believe he trusted the same thing we were all told to trust back then—the science.

But the science lied. And so did the company behind it.

In the 1950s, Thalidomide was sold as the miracle sedative. Pregnant women were told it would help them sleep, ease their nausea, calm their nerves. It was marketed as "safe as water." Doctors handed it out widely—reassured by scientific brochures, glowing testimonials, and pharmaceutical representatives who made it sound like a gift from heaven.

Then came the babies. Thousands of them. Born without limbs. Born with flipper-like arms. Born with malformed faces, missing ears, defective hearts, undeveloped organs.

And that girl from my school? She was one of them.

The truth was clear to some doctors early on. Patterns emerged. Birth defects were clustering. But the drug’s German manufacturer, Chemie Grünenthal—staffed by former Nazi scientists and profit-hardened executives—dismissed the evidence, buried reports, and bullied whistleblowers into silence.

It took years of agony, lawsuits, journalism, and grassroots resistance before Thalidomide was finally pulled. By then, more than 10,000 children had been disfigured or killed by a drug that should never have been approved.

No apology ever gave those children their limbs back. No settlement ever healed the breach of trust. It was perhaps the most emotionally wrenching pharmaceutical scandal of the 20th century—not because it killed the most, but because it mutilated the most innocent. Thalidomide didn’t rob adults of their health at all; it stole limbs from unborn babies, the very picture of vulnerability and innocence, before they took their first breath.

There have been other scandals—the OxyContin crisis among them, with its staggering toll of addiction and death. But there is something uniquely monstrous in the casual sacrifice of unborn life on the altar of profit. A child disabled by a drug given in trust during pregnancy speaks louder than numbers ever could.

And yet, shockingly, it happened again—this time, on a global scale.

The year was 2020. A virus had gripped the world. Fear spread faster than the pathogen. And once again, we were offered salvation—this time, not in a pill, but in a syringe.

The new injectable drugs, based on mRNA technology, were rushed into use with a speed never before seen in human history. We were told it was a miracle. We were told it was safe and effective.

But what followed was not healing. It was coercion cloaked in public health language.

People across the world were told they had no choice. To keep your job, you had to take the injection. To enter a shop, to see a dying parent, to walk into a place of worship, you had to show proof of compliance. Children, who faced little to no risk from the virus, were funneled into vaccination clinics. The unvaccinated were demonized—labeled selfish, dangerous, even terrorists. Families fractured, friendships ended, communities tore apart at the seams. "No jab, no job" wasn’t just a slogan—it became law. And as for that phrase—"the pandemic of the unvaccinated"—it will be remembered as one of the most divisive and dishonest public health mantras ever uttered.

And now, as time passes, the side effects are surfacing like fractures in a dam wall under pressure.

Healthy young athletes are collapsing on playing fields. Women are reporting violent disruptions to their menstrual cycles. Men, even teenagers, are showing signs of cardiac inflammation. Children are suffering sudden, unexplained neurological breakdowns.[1] Stillbirths have surged.[2][3] Infants are arriving early, underweight, or not at all.[4][5] Malformations once whispered about are becoming too common to ignore.[6][7] And all of it—every ruined life, every tragic death—gets swept under the rug of "coincidence," buried without investigation, without accountability, without a voice.

Stephanie de Garay, left, mother of Maddie, right, is emotional while sharing how her daughter went from being an active teenager to seeing how her quality of life has tremendously changed after she received the Pfizer Covid vaccine.

Just like Thalidomide, today's pharmaceutical giants operate with disturbing levels of legal insulation. Since the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 in the United States, many vaccine manufacturers have been shielded from direct liability for injuries caused by their products. This protection expanded under emergency use authorizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, effectively making it nearly impossible for individuals harmed by these injections to hold the manufacturers accountable through traditional legal channels. They carry no risk and reap every reward. Regulatory agencies—the very ones meant to shield us—work hand in glove with the corporations. Doctors who question the narrative are struck off. Data is hidden. Warnings are censored. Victims are mocked.

Let me say this plainly:

You cannot justify saving a life with a drug that kills another by different means. The moment medicine becomes a numbers game, where one life saved is allowed to cost another in silence, it ceases to be healing and becomes harm by design.

That is not medicine. That is triage by tyranny. It is not "public health"—it is eugenics in a white coat, cloaked in corporate jargon and sold with smiling faces. And when smiling faces knowingly administer harm to the vulnerable, no amount of institutional reputation or bureaucratic shielding can wash the blood from their hands.

In a true society of conscience, medicine must stand on one unbreakable principle:

First, do no harm.

That principle was shattered in the Thalidomide scandal. And it has been obliterated in the age of COVID-19.

The injured are not rare. They are ignored. And in that silence lies the deepest evil of all.

I am not writing this for vengeance. I am writing this because I saw the consequences. I went to school with a girl who bore the full weight of pharmaceutical betrayal. I watched her fight every day of her life with a body stolen from her before she was born.

And now, I’m watching it all happen again.

“The Forest of the Fallen” A display paying respects to people believed to have died or suffered serious side-effects after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. These displays pop-up at various locations around Australia.

This time it’s not one girl, or one town. It’s entire nations being injected, shamed, and coerced. It’s the erasure of informed consent—a principle many don’t fully understand, yet one that underpins all ethical medicine. Informed consent means that no medical treatment—no matter how urgent—should ever be given without a person’s full understanding of its risks, benefits, and alternatives, and without their voluntary agreement. It is not just a signature on a form—it is the right to bodily autonomy. During the COVID era, that principle was trampled. Consent was replaced by coercion, transparency by censorship, and dialogue by mandate. And most people didn’t even know what had been stolen from them. It’s the commodification of the human body. It’s a world where morality is no longer a compass, but an inconvenience.

So let us say it clearly:

This must end—not tomorrow, not after another inquiry, but now. The machinery that allowed this must be dismantled. The silence must be broken.

This must be investigated—not by those who stood by, but by those who still have the moral courage to name what was done and who did it.

This must be remembered—not as a footnote or a mistake, but as a warning carved into the conscience of a generation. Because if we forget, if we excuse, if we bury it again—it will happen again.

Because if we don’t—if we turn away out of fatigue, fear, or conformity—we will walk into the next disaster with our eyes wide shut.

And the next little girl born without arms might not be a distant memory. She might be someone else's daughter. Or yours.

Our eyes must be wide open now. Open to the suffering. Open to the silence. Open to the possibility that justice has not yet been done.

I ask you, dear reader, not for applause, not for money—my words here will always remain free, without paywalls or subscriptions—but for action.

For courage. For conscience.

Please share these words. Not to amplify me, but to amplify the truth. Share them in honour of those who were harmed, those who were silenced, and those who are no longer here to speak.

Justice must be sought for every child lost, every parent grieving, every soul dismissed as collateral damage. Because lives have been shattered. Because trust has been broken. Because it is right.

First, do no harm. And never again.

End-notes:

Neurological Breakdowns

Pfizer’s internal post-marketing data recorded 542 neurological adverse events within the first 90 days of vaccine rollout—95% classified as serious, with 16 resulting in death. Disproportionate impact on females was also noted. — Pfizer Papers, Report 6: Gehrett, Flowers, Britt (2024).

Stillbirths

Pfizer’s own clinical follow-up of 270 vaccinated pregnant women found only 32 were tracked, and 28 of those pregnancies ended in fetal death—an 87.5% fetal loss rate. — Pfizer Documents Analysis, Report 36: Chandler, MD, MBA (2023). — Pfizer Papers, Report 15: Kelly (2024). VAERS analysis revealed that 76% of all vaccine-related miscarriages reported over 30 years occurred after COVID-19 vaccine rollout. — Pfizer Documents Analysis, Report 44: Ziminsky & Wahl (2023).

Birth Issues (Prematurity, Underweight, Neonatal Death)

A review of breastfeeding mothers post-vaccination found 23% of fetuses or neonates died. Nursing infants also experienced fever, vomiting, rash, and distress; mothers reported lactation suppression and breast milk discoloration. — Pfizer Papers, Report 25: Gehrett et al. (2024). Despite lacking pediatric approval, infants and children under 12 were vaccinated. 71% of adverse events were classified as serious, including prematurity and feeding problems. — Pfizer Papers, Report 4: Gehrett et al. (2024).

Malformations