JacqNSW
14h

Hi Gazza,

This is a Deliberate Plan/A Set Trap to rob the peasants. Every time Sleezy states something, I know it is a Smoke n Mirror statement.

Julie Pettiford
6h

People may not have noticed- it got little mention during the election, but the government gave permission to big investment platforms - think Blackrock, state street vanguard etc to invest in “ build to rent” in Oz . There has been long term plans of both political colours to make Australians destitute through so called housing plans. I lived in Victoria during the Cain- Kirner years . No public housing was built because they were, and I quote waiting for public private equity partners. Next came the government backed low interest plan backed by government to help poor people to buy a house on low income with reduced interest rates. What people didn’t understand was that after 5 years was that the interest rates would revert to commercial rates. People walked away from their housing, some suicided, a lot ended up owing far more than they borrowed. Beware the Trojan horse.

