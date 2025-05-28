Gaz’s Substack

Gaz's Substack

Barry O'Kenyan
2d

"It is being driven there—with intention, speed, and silence."

Too right!

It is a global drive - look at they are dusting up the Poms...

Convid.

There was a psychologist who discovered that about 80% of people are bunnies, sheep and believe that they are told. Just look at all the convid measures where punters merely parroted the lies.

I first noticed the phenomenon of parroting during the 2YK con. I met a younger guy who went to the same high school as me and he parroted the line re the date. I stunned him with a simple suggestion that they should move the date in the computer forward to see if there would be problems. I asked him would the computer know that the date was artificial? He looked at me, stunned!

2 replies by Gaz's - A Defender's Voice and others
Norman Gilmore
2dEdited

It’s all been Orchestrated and unfortunately ALL our politicians are on board with it .

