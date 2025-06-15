Gaz’s Substack

John
20h

Its always nice when someone goes to the bother to spell out the mechanism of a 'lived' trauma and Gaz has done that so well. As an RN (MH and about to let my reg lapse), during this scam for some reason I was only one of a handful who sensed something amiss when they started changing the rules that governed our clinical practice. The changes were applied gradually to coincide with the 'Emergency bills' demands and not from any nursing based clinical conviction. Throughout any nurses career the 'rules' or codes of conduct and practice of nursing are made very clear as the sole basis of safe and effective nursing practice. They are also a very big stick for those that may stray from them and to a hearing at AHPRA. I was caught out once when they changed the dispensary rules for restricted pain meds to two signing off for their dispensing, two signing for administering and two for any lost or discarded.

Previously at my ward established ward practice allowed one RN to act completely independently with all drugs as it meant prompt 'medicating' when patients were observed to be in need. A new Pharmacist changed all that and reported all of us. We were also no longer trusted 'due to thieving' by our colleagues although I am pretty sure that was done mainly by all the new low morality RNs recruited in the UK who stole and sold the benzos for profit 'on the side'. This rot of the system by new comers also applied to the fact none were hospital trained like the Ozzie ones and yet they received the same pay and nursing status for the longer Oz nursing degrees and no need at all for any diplomas in MH for them to assume our role.

The senior Level 3 nurse where I worked was a New Zealander and by the time I left at least 80% were of diverse and or foreign origins with English as a second language but I'll leave that there for others to conspiricize about. After some anti-vax whispers were heard she sent an email to all the nurses threatening report to AHPRA and or removal to other 'dead' wards if such talk was heard again. Later I found the official Gov speak for us refuseniks was 'nonresponders' or dead people!

They never announced the clinical reasoning behind removing the clause 'patients have the right to refuse medication' from the codes other than the Emergency Bill required it. The nurses right to question when unsure was also demonised. They never discussed the morality of removing that other gem, the right to patient confidentiality, which enabled them to then monitor every citizens compliance or not for their jab database. Masks of course became mandatory despite the lack of clinical effectiveness but then the Covid-19 'virus' was never isolated either. In the 'closed ward' environment where I worked all patients had lost their 'right to refuse' on admission and all were given the shots apart from one who successfully made his stand but then he was one of those highly intelligent bi-polar types whereas most there were 'intellectually disabled'.

So these changes of the right to refusal really worried me as it put me on the other side of a jab where I didn't exactly feel comfortable. I did my research with all the time I had after being stood down and found all the info I required to make an informed decision, this was a new 'novel' treatment with no long development or decent trials. Unlike every other drug I had ever given.

Big Pharma did have 'alternatives; like the Novovax based on some bits of moth DNA but again a little research found plenty of warning signs there. I joined the antivaxxer crowd despite the fact I was a literal pin cushion of 'inoculations' as it is a mandatory requirement to have about a dozen or so to actually work as a nurse in Australia (HIV, B &C etc), more lies to achieve their evil goal.

A good time later I received my notice of termination due to an 'ethical failure' to comply with the directives. I am one of the lucky ones who has managed to find a way to an early retirement but I am not finished with SAHealth and the ANMF union who abandoned us from day one up to today.

I am about to have another go at justice for my illegal termination after hearing of the QLD police success in court and reinstatement via section 58 of the human rights act.

https://www.hrlc.org.au/case-summaries/2024-06-05-johnston-ors-v-carroll-2024/

https://classic.austlii.edu.au/au/legis/qld/consol_act/hra2019148/s58.html

I only seek compensation for my lost career and hopefully that precedent that will apply to all of similar ilk as we were discarded and abandoned like a smelly dero who couldn't pay the rent.

My first attempt at Fairwork fell flat as my 'advocate' was rejected as he was 'not listed' and the defence won on the fact it was an Emergency bill of the state which overrid everything else. My strongest memory of the period was when they reopened the borders and I was able to visit my Mother after she was unwell after the second jab. I clearly remember the dystopian abandoned 'booths' or small disposable tents that lined the side of the highway at the border where people where checked, jabbed or detained.

It is a great evil that has happened and probably why people went under it so deep and still barely emerging in any form of recovery. My mothers breathing was never the same after, always SOB

and my angst for my others relatives has never left me and all we have is a maddening silence over it all, enforced by robot MSMs.

I am about to try the Human Rights Advocates Australia who for a small fee offer legal advocacy.

The illegal State 'actions' must all be reversed ASAP as it is still the main mechanism of their evil tyranny. (see below my confidentiality sign off). I did refuse initially but caved as there was no choice as I recall and no one else I knew at the time on the same page and no other support at all.

I apologise if this is not as well considered or though out and concise as Gaz's but its an important perspective I think and there are still thousands like me who suffered the same fate, total abandonment and a long dispiriting battle for justice.

https://imgur.com/a/loss-of-confidence-ffVmims

Chrissy Frances's avatar
Chrissy Frances
1d

Great article Gaz…….definitely resonated. Why are some of us aware and almost immune to the insanity they are trying to force on us……breaking the spell in others is the challenge, and it’s frustrating and exhausting, and you tend to avoid contact with those with the stupid …whatever it is…. After the Covid debacle the lines were drawn, it was us and them, pretty hard to change that now. But, unless we can change the narrative and get the truth out and form up together, we are pretty well doomed.

