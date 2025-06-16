What do you call a system where consumers are charged premium prices to consume energy that costs less than nothing? Where policies praised as green salvation leave pensioners freezing and families boiling water on backyard fires? You don’t call it sustainability. You call it a scam.

Welcome to the brave new world of Net Zero — a crusade cloaked in climate virtue that is fast becoming an economic bloodletting for the working class. In South Australia alone, a grotesque paradox is playing out: more than 450,000 households are being gouged with peak electricity rates, even when solar oversupply drives wholesale prices into the negative. That’s right — the market is paying you to use energy, but your provider is still charging you double. This revelation appeared on the front page of The Advertiser on June 9, 2025, under the headline "Power Price Rip-Off" — a damning indictment of a system rigged against the public.

How did we get here? Through a narrative so intoxicating, so apocalyptic, that questioning it is branded heresy. According to the dominant orthodoxy, CO₂ is the villain of our times — a planetary poison that must be eliminated at all costs. Never mind that this "pollutant" is the lifeblood of photosynthesis, essential to every green leaf on Earth. Never mind that CO₂ levels lag temperature changes by centuries, not lead them. Never mind the ice core data, solar cycles, ocean currents, and Milankovitch Cycles — all of which scream in unison: the climate is a complex, natural system, not a simple CO₂ equation.

But nuance is inconvenient. And in the age of Net Zero, inconvenience must be purged. The result? A policy framework that punishes logic, disregards physics, and turns essential services into luxury commodities.

Electricity, the very artery of modern life, is being transformed into a tool of ideological discipline. Time-of-use tariffs, once touted as smart pricing mechanisms, are now financial landmines. Households are penalized for using power during daylight — even when solar makes it abundant and virtually free. This isn’t just inefficient. It’s perverse. It's energy rationing masquerading as reform.

And it gets worse. These green fantasies are being enforced with tyrannical precision. Fertilizers are throttled, farms shut down, diesel banned, and entire populations corralled into unaffordable electric vehicles and blackout-prone grids. All while solar panels struggle to charge a mobile phone in a developing village and wind turbines sit idle on still nights. This isn’t progress. It’s managed decline, imposed from above.

What’s the real endgame? Not environmental salvation — but centralized control. Digital carbon passports, ESG compliance regimes, smart meter surveillance, and “climate emergency” powers are the new levers of socio-political dominance. The poor are priced out of warmth, food, and mobility, while elites jet-set to climate galas and toast to “net zero” with imported wine chilled by diesel generators.

So ask yourself: if the sun and the stars drove ice ages long before ExxonMobil existed, why are we bankrupting entire societies over a trace gas that nourishes forests? Why is an elderly woman in Adelaide paying peak rates to run a heater at noon, while the grid begs her to consume more? Why is the system designed to fail — and whom does that failure enrich?

This is not about science. It's about submission. Net Zero has become the ideological iron curtain of our time — a dogma so rigid, so profitable, and so politically potent that it must silence all dissent. But behind the curtain lies the truth: climate changes. It always has. And what we’re really facing is not a climate emergency — but a control emergency.

It's time to rip the mask off Net Zero. Because if we don’t reclaim energy policy from the hands of technocratic zealots, the future won’t be green. It will be dark, cold, and mercilessly expensive.

Leave a comment

Share