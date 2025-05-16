Gaz’s Substack

Geoffrey Newton
16h

The future has already arrived for Uyghurs in Xinjiang Province, it’s already in Gaza and the West Bank, it’s already in Kashmir for Muslims, it’s already in housing for the poor and education for the wrong side of the street and wrong race, apartheid is the invisible face of white supremacy and genocide. Just look around you?

Elizabeth Hart
8h

Gaz, you say: “The Digital ID is not the future. It is the end of freedom.”

So what’s the answer?

How do we effectively pushback?

They are doing all this without the informed consent of the governed.

Their actions are not legitimate without our informed consent.

They are stealing our privacy - we demand our privacy back and we can kill this thing.

We have to find effective ways to pushback…

1 reply by Gaz's - A Defender's Voice
