Elizabeth Hart
3d

So much is happening without the consent of the governed…

This has come to a head with the ‘Covid’ debacle - is this the biggest crime of all time?

And Australia is a major player in this global debacle, a test bed for imposing mandatory vaccination…in a supposed ‘free country’.

Here’s a link to my discussion with retired UK doctor Liz Evans, one of the few doctors in the ENTIRE WORLD who understands the obligation for informed consent for vacccination: https://ukmfa1.substack.com/p/the-dark-side-of-medical-intervention-5b9

Liz is the CEO of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance, and I spoke with her and her colleague Ian Humphreys, a former policeman who is also challenging the Covid narrative.

During our discussion I gave a slide presentation on the destruction of voluntary informed consent for vaccination in Australia. Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, State Premiers and Territory Chief Ministers in National Cabinet, and former Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and health officers in the AHPPC, and the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA), are major players in the Covid scandal as played out in Australia. This is a crime which stole the personal autonomy and bodily integrity of the Australian people via vaccine mandates, and robbed the country of billions of dollars via the deliberately manufactured ‘Covid’ crisis - who benefited?

See from 20:40 for the slide presentation, the evidence is there… https://ukmfa1.substack.com/p/the-dark-side-of-medical-intervention-5b9

While the Australian Government admitted in letters that informed consent was required for vaccination, and that vaccinating practitioners DO NOT have specific liability protection for administering the COVID-19 injections, at the very same time COVID-19 vaccine MANDATES were widespread across the country, with the collaboration of the medical profession. This is a massive contradiction! The Australian Government acknowledges informed CONSENT is required, but at the same time the Australian Government was implicated in vaccine mandates via the actions of National Cabinet and AHPPC, as I explain in my presentation.

I have sought to share this information with many parties, but so far I’ve had little support to expose this dire situation in the court of public opinion - how to get this out there?

1 reply by Gaz's - A Defender's Voice
DJH's avatar
DJH
2d

Gaz,

https://theupheaval.substack.com/p/managerial-bureaucracys-threat-to?utm_source=%2Finbox&utm_medium=reader2

and

https://jupplandia.substack.com/p/still-fighting-the-french-revolution?utm_source=%2Finbox&utm_medium=reader2

