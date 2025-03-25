In the final weeks of 2019, while the world remained unaware of the approaching storm, a select group of military leaders, academics, and government officials from the Five Eyes nations quietly assembled across three U.S. cities—Washington D.C., Phoenix, and Honolulu—for a highly sensitive event known only to insiders: Pacific Eclipse.

Disguised as a tabletop exercise simulating a hypothetical smallpox bioterror attack beginning in Fiji, Pacific Eclipse was anything but an ordinary drill. Orchestrated by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Indo-Pacific Command and top-tier research institutions like UNSW Sydney and King’s College London, the event involved over 200 invited stakeholders from intelligence agencies, health departments, military commands, and the pharmaceutical industry. Encrypted communication systems were used to shield the planning from public scrutiny.

The timing was uncanny. While SARS-CoV-2 was silently spreading through China, the Pacific Eclipse exercise appeared to foreshadow, with chilling precision, the events that would soon grip the world. From cruise ship outbreaks and border shutdowns to mask mandates, vaccine campaigns, overwhelmed hospitals, and even social unrest tied to an election year—the scenario predicted it all.

Key players such as Professor Raina MacIntyre and Rear Admiral Louis Tripoli openly acknowledged that the simulation was geared toward identifying weak links in societal responses and influencing pandemic strategy. The U.S. presidential election and Brexit were explicitly included in the scenario, raising the specter that political disruption in the West may have been a calculated variable rather than a coincidence.

Even more striking was the exercise’s emphasis on vaccine deployment as the only viable exit strategy—rehearsing the logistics and communication plans necessary to ensure mass compliance and counteract anticipated vaccine hesitancy. The war-gamed solution mirrored reality just months later, down to the language of public health messaging.

Though officially focused on a fictional bioterror event, the parallels between the exercise and the real-world response to COVID-19 were so strong that even the academic paper documenting the drill admitted the alignment. Published discreetly two years later in the journal Vaccine, the article read like a playbook.

In hindsight, Pacific Eclipse may not have simply been a simulation, but rather the covert final rehearsal for what some now see as a global operation—one designed not only to manage a pandemic, but to consolidate control, reshape society, and weaken political populism in key Western democracies.

If true, Pacific Eclipse wasn’t just a glimpse into preparedness. It was the script.

Make your own mind up, link to the article by DemocracyManifest Substack

