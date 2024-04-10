In early 2020, like many around the world, I was gripped by the reports of a deadly, flu-like virus emerging from Wuhan, China, feared to become a global health crisis. This concern was magnified when the virus reached Australia, sparking fears of the worst. The subsequent lock-downs in March seemed to confirm the severity of the situation. Yet, by April 2020, my view on the situation, now known as COVID-19, had dramatically shifted. A thorough analysis of data revealed a stark contrast between the dire predictions and the reality unfolding before us. Notably, studies by experts like John P.A. Ioannidis suggested the actual risk was far less than initially thought, with infection fatality rates significantly lower than the alarming figures first proposed by global health authorities. This discrepancy led me to question the overwhelming narrative and instead focus on the devastating impacts of lock-downs and restrictions on small businesses, including mine.

As the year progressed and the conversation turned to vaccine development, my skepticism deepened. Given the traditionally long process required for vaccine safety and efficacy testing, the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines appeared rushed, raising concerns about their long-term safety. This skepticism was not a rejection of science but a call for a more nuanced discussion about these new medical technologies, especially the mRNA vaccines, which were both novel and untested by historical standards.

Responding to a policy announcement in June 2021 mandating vaccinations for certain workers, I delved deeper, consulting a broad spectrum of medical experts. My findings were troubling, particularly the lack of long-term safety data for the COVID-19 vaccines, prompting me to voice my concerns to my family in July 2021. This document was my first Substack post in November 2023 titled, "Reasons why I’m not rushing out to get a COVID Vaccination."

A comment from viral immunologist Byram W. Bridle struck a particular chord, "Never before has the onus been placed on scientists outside the vaccine companies to prove danger. It has always been the responsibility of the companies to prove safety, and a lack of data regarding harm does not equal confirmation of safety." This highlighted a reversal in the usual burden of proof for vaccine safety, an issue I found deeply disturbing.

Determined to challenge the one-sided narrative in the mainstream media, I turned to short videos as a way to disseminate information more effectively. Since September 2021, I've produced nearly 50 videos, reaching audiences large and small. These videos not only provided factual insights but also chronicled the evolving situation, serving as a testament to my early reservations about the rush to vaccination and the broader response to the crisis.

These efforts have illuminated the lack of critical thinking and conformity among policymakers, underscoring the importance of questioning and dialogue in addressing complex health challenges. My journey, from initial concern to deep analysis and advocacy for transparency and caution, reflects a broader critique of the response to this health crisis, emphasizing the need for balanced considerations that include both the health and economic well-being of communities.

Pandemic of the "Double Dose" is the first video in a series of Flash Backs. You won’t like them. But if a non-university educated fellow like me can work this stuff out way back then; why couldn’t the educated and experienced get it too? That’s worth thinking about.