The video above, "Deadly Betrayal: They Knew the Risks and Ignored Them" exposes the significant health risks associated with endotoxins in Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines and highlights the failure of regulatory oversight in addressing these dangers. Endotoxins, harmful substances found on the outer layer of certain bacteria, release Lipid A, a supertoxic component that can cause severe immune reactions, including inflammation, fever, and septic shock, potentially leading to death.

Endotoxins in Vaccine Production

Endotoxin contamination is a critical concern in the production of injectable drugs. Despite stringent quality control measures, the specific results of endotoxin tests for COVID-19 vaccines are often not disclosed by regulatory agencies such as the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Notably, Pfizer admitted in March 2021 that endotoxins were monitored, not controlled, during large-scale production. An FDA inspection of a Pfizer supplier in Germany in February 2022 raised concerns about endotoxin control.

Regulatory discussions emphasize the need for significantly lower endotoxin levels in mRNA vaccines due to the unique properties of lipid nanoparticles, which can bind endotoxins more effectively and potentially cause heightened immune responses. The video suggests that acceptable endotoxin levels for mRNA vaccines should be well below the general limit of 5 Endotoxin Units (EU) per milliliter, with some studies recommending levels closer to 0.5 EU per milliliter.

Transition from Process 1 to Process 2

The video contrasts the initial manufacturing process (Process 1) with the commercial production process (Process 2) of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Process 1, used during clinical trials, ensured rigorous endotoxin removal. However, Process 2, adopted for commercial production, relaxed these stringent controls, merely monitoring endotoxins instead of removing them rigorously. The use of Lipid A as an adjuvant in the commercial process raises further safety concerns due to its potent toxicity.

Alarming Findings and Regulatory Failures

Kevin McKernan, a researcher associated with the Human Genome Project, found endotoxin levels in a Pfizer vaccine vial to be 19 EU per milliliter, significantly exceeding both the general regulatory limit and the stricter suggested limit for mRNA vaccines. This finding indicates inadequate control of endotoxins during production.

Moderna also faced issues with endotoxin contamination in its vaccine. In 2021, it was discovered that Moderna used endotoxin-contaminated, non-pharmaceutical grade cholesterol in its vaccine formulations. Despite efforts to improve quality control by sourcing purer cholesterol and partnering with a specialized endotoxin testing company, concerns about contamination persisted.

Regulatory Oversight and Potential Health Risks

The video highlights a troubling waiver by the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research in January 2022, which exempted a Moderna facility from bacterial endotoxin testing. This decision, along with Japan's mandate for Moderna to develop an endotoxin testing method, underscores international concerns about vaccine safety. The use of Lipid A in some vaccine formulations exacerbates worries about severe immune responses, including myocarditis.

Endotoxin contamination, particularly its adherence to lipid nanoparticles, has significant health implications. Research has shown that endotoxins can trigger strong immune responses, potentially leading to conditions like myocarditis, autism, and the formation of abnormal fibrin clots. The video underscores the urgent need for rigorous quality control, transparency from regulatory agencies, and accountability from pharmaceutical companies to protect public health.

The presence of endotoxins in COVID-19 vaccines poses severe risks, including myocarditis, autism, and clot formation. The video calls for immediate action to implement stringent quality control measures, ensure transparency, and hold pharmaceutical companies accountable to protect public health and restore trust.

For further information about Endotoxins visit: Geoff Pain’s Substack.

