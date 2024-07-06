The video above is a succinct explanation of the controversy.

Dr. Julian Fidge’s legal team filed a Writ of Mandamus against Chief Justice Debra Mortimer of the Federal Court of Australia, alleging her failure to investigate a complaint against Judge Helen Rofe, who presided over the GMO proceedings. The complaint accuses Judge Rofe of not disclosing her significant relationship with Pfizer, which, if proven, could invalidate her judicial authority and the decisions she made, including the dismissal of Dr. Fidge's standing in the GMO case. Chief Justice Mortimer's perceived inaction has raised concerns about judicial integrity and transparency, suggesting a judicial crisis marked by a loss of public trust and confidence in the legal system. This situation underscores the need for accountability and transparency within the judiciary to maintain public trust and uphold the rule of law.

