In early 2020, as COVID-19 swept across the globe, the world watched anxiously as a single story emerged: the virus posed a catastrophic, unprecedented threat, and the only way back to normal life was through accepting newly developed vaccines described confidently as "safe and effective." Yet, as rational as this narrative might have appeared at first, it rested on assertions that, upon closer examination, were not established facts. COVID-19’s actual lethality, for example, was found to be far lower than initially claimed. Professor John Ioannidis’s comprehensive meta-analysis, published in the Bulletin of the World Health Organization (2021), revealed that COVID-19’s fatality rate was around 0.23%, nearly twenty times lower than early WHO estimates (Ioannidis, 2021). Similarly, the assertion that the rapidly developed injections were "safe and effective" was premature at best. The truth was that these were experimental treatments; no one could possibly know whether they were safe or effective in the long term because the trials were incomplete (Doshi, British Medical Journal, 2020).

So why, despite clear evidence contradicting official claims, do many people still struggle to question the COVID narrative? Why do they find it almost impossible to believe—or even perceive—the lies embedded within it? The answer isn't found in intelligence or logic alone but in the deeper psychological mechanisms governing human cognition and emotion.

When confronted with unsettling or unfamiliar ideas—such as the possibility that the COVID vaccines were experimental and potentially harmful—people tend to experience a kind of psychological blindness. This "cognitive invisibility" is not merely ignorance or stubbornness; rather, it arises naturally from our deeply held emotions and unconscious motivations. Social psychologist Ziva Kunda described this phenomenon as "motivated cognition," where our reasoning is subconsciously shaped by desires, fears, and social pressures, rather than neutral analysis of the facts (Kunda, 1990). Essentially, our minds often rationalize emotional responses after the fact, rather than calmly evaluating evidence first.

This relationship between emotion and cognition becomes particularly evident when we consider how fear affects decision-making. Neuroscientist Antonio Damasio (1994), known for his "Somatic Marker Hypothesis," demonstrated that emotions significantly influence, and often precede, our rational thoughts. Functional MRI studies have confirmed this insight, showing that when faced with threatening information, areas of the brain responsible for fear and anxiety (such as the amygdala) activate milliseconds before the prefrontal cortex, which handles logical reasoning and deliberation (LeDoux, 1996; Phelps et al., 2014). Thus, when the media portrayed COVID-19 as uniquely lethal and vaccines as unquestionably safe, this induced a powerful fear response. Once that fear was established, people subconsciously became resistant to any information contradicting it—because to acknowledge contradictions would mean confronting uncertainty and increasing fear, not alleviating it.

The implications of fear-driven cognition were clearly demonstrated during the pandemic. Early media portrayals of COVID-19 highlighted worst-case scenarios, fueling widespread fear and panic. Psychological research by Finucane et al. (2000) shows that when fear dominates, people become reliant on cognitive shortcuts or "heuristics," reducing their openness to new or contradictory information. This emotional entrenchment makes it easier to dismiss challenges to the narrative, like Professor Peter Doshi's (2021) critique of the COVID vaccines. Doshi emphasized that Pfizer’s pivotal trials could not have established long-term safety or efficacy within such a short timeframe, making the claims of proven safety premature. Yet, rather than objectively engaging with such critiques, many responded defensively, dismissing them as misinformation or conspiracy theory.

But fear alone doesn't explain the strength of people's adherence to the COVID narrative. Social influence plays an equally powerful role. People naturally adjust their beliefs to align with the majority, particularly when facing social exclusion or ridicule. As psychologist Robert Cialdini (2001) notes in his theory of "social proof," we instinctively perceive popular opinions as correct. Furthermore, Solomon Asch’s (1951) experiments on conformity show how powerful the desire to fit in can be, even overriding clear evidence to the contrary. Thus, when questioning vaccine safety was stigmatized as anti-science or conspiratorial, many people chose social acceptance over critical thought.

Research on social ostracism further clarifies this psychological dynamic. Kipling Williams (2007) found that social exclusion triggers the same neural pathways activated by physical pain. Thus, the fear of being labelled an "anti-vaxxer" or "conspiracy theorist" can lead individuals to instinctively reject critical discussions about COVID vaccines or their safety and efficacy—even if privately, they have doubts.

Governments and media have skilfully exploited this vulnerability through what cognitive linguist George Lakoff (2004) calls "framing." By repeatedly associating scepticism about COVID policy with negative terms—such as "misinformation," "dangerous," or "extreme"—institutions effectively manipulate public perception. Elisabeth Noelle-Neumann’s (1974) "Spiral of Silence" theory explains how this strategy works: when people sense their views are socially unacceptable, they self-censor. This creates an illusion of consensus, reinforcing the narrative that COVID-19 was exceptionally lethal and vaccines unquestionably safe, despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

How, then, can we break free from this psychological bind? Research shows the key lies in cultivating genuine scientific curiosity—a willingness to question, explore, and entertain ideas even if they contradict prevailing beliefs (Litman, 2005). Dan Kahan et al. (2017) describe this quality as "science curiosity," a disposition characterized by openness to challenging evidence and tolerance of cognitive dissonance. Those who possess science curiosity can better resist propaganda, social pressure, and emotional manipulation.

Ultimately, understanding why people struggle to perceive the lies about COVID-19 requires acknowledging that human cognition is rarely purely logical. It is deeply emotional, socially influenced, and easily manipulated—particularly in crises. Yet we must also ask ourselves: could these psychological mechanisms be deliberately exploited? Is it possible that those shaping the COVID narrative understood exactly how fear, social conformity, and emotional manipulation could silence dissent, discourage critical thinking, and reinforce blind compliance?

Indeed, evidence from social psychology and neuroscience suggests precisely this. As governments and media presented COVID-19 as extraordinarily lethal and the experimental injections as unquestionably "safe and effective," they leveraged innate cognitive vulnerabilities—whether intentionally or unintentionally—to consolidate public acceptance and obedience. Could it be that authorities recognized that frightened people rarely question authoritative claims, even when those claims defy logic and evidence?

Recognizing these mechanisms does more than explain public confusion; it provides a pathway forward. By cultivating genuine curiosity and the humility to question prevailing beliefs, we can break through psychological barriers. Ultimately, intellectual vigilance offers the best defence against manipulation and empowers us to see clearly, no matter how uncomfortable the truths might be.

