damon mcclure
After the last 5 years it's blatantly obvious the very last people that should be running things is a scientist or tech nerd (excluding politicians and doctors)

What has me f ed is people still believe Elon Musk is a hero. The digital twin world they're trying to rig up will need a sky full of stars to report, share and to watch the peasantry very closely. Every tesla is potentially a mobile dirty bomb, tracking device, dead transport with a button press and potentially an assassination tool if it drives you into a truck.

It will need a cataclysmic amount of power to run as well unless the population numbers diminish in an extraordinary way. As it's illogical to believe solar and wind etc can even come close to generating the power requirements this would mean the population needs to be reduced.

Obviously conspiracy theory because raving, power mad peak sociopaths wouldn't do something so disturbing and Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot, Genghis Khan etc were just co-incidences and their sheep that donned jackboots was a once off as well

Elizabeth Hart
Thank you for this thoughtful article Gaz.

It’s a warning… Will ‘the many’ wake up and take heed?

Re Gary Stevenson’s statement “…you cannot compete anymore for ownership of your politicians with the super rich”.

Speaking of ‘ownership of ‘our’ politicians’, what do you think about ‘compulsory voting’ in Australia, with a federal election looming?

