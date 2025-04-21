Article on technocracy published by San Francisco Examiner Sunday April the 2 nd 1933.

Across governments, financial institutions, and transnational organizations, there is a growing appetite to abandon the unruliness of democratic debate in favour of something slicker—"efficient," "data-driven," and "expert-led." This modern governance shift is called Technocracy: rule not by elected representatives, but by technical experts, unelected bureaucrats, corporate planners, and digital systems.

Technocracy is not a new idea. It first emerged in the 1930s during the Great Depression as a proposed system to replace politics with engineering—where energy usage and scientific management would guide decision-making. Although it lost public favour due to its rigid, anti-democratic nature, the idea never truly died. Instead, it went underground—adopted and nurtured by elites, think tanks, and global planners who saw its potential to manage society without the messiness of consent or representation.

Promoted under banners like climate responsibility, economic stability, and digital innovation, technocracy presents itself as modern and necessary. But behind the polished rhetoric lies a disturbing reality: a centralization of power that removes agency from the people, transfers wealth to the few, and erodes the very principles of liberty and self-determination.

It is not merely a change in how policies are made—it is a fundamental restructuring of who gets to decide how society functions. The technocratic worldview sees citizens not as individuals with rights and unique destinies, but as data points to be optimized. Decisions once made through political deliberation are now framed as technical imperatives, closed to public input or ideological challenge.

This shift is subtle but profound. It does not arrive with marching boots or broken glass. Instead, it comes with dashboards, compliance metrics, and AI-generated recommendations. Its tyranny is cloaked in convenience, its authoritarianism marketed as safety. And unless exposed and confronted, it will entrench a system where freedom is not lost in a single stroke, but quietly bartered away—one algorithm at a time.

The COVID-19 pandemic served as a global rehearsal for the technocratic state. Under the guise of emergency, unelected experts seized unprecedented authority. Digital passes, lockdown directives, mass censorship, and mandatory health compliance all demonstrated just how quickly civil liberties could be suspended when "the science" was invoked. It was not science as a method of inquiry—it was science as a mandate, enforced by bureaucratic decree and backed by corporate technology. Dissent was crushed, debate ridiculed, and policy monopolized by a technocratic elite that claimed immunity from error because it claimed to represent truth.

From vaccine passports to biometric surveillance, the tools deployed during COVID were not dismantled when the crisis waned—they were integrated into the permanent infrastructure of control. These mechanisms, once justified under the banner of public health, are now being quietly adapted for broader enforcement through digital ID systems, which will soon link individuals’ identities to carbon footprints, financial transactions, and even political affiliations. In tandem, AI surveillance platforms—originally developed to track virus spread and lockdown violations—are now recalibrated to monitor 'climate compliance' and 'social responsibility scores,' all under the rubric of global risk management.

Layered onto this is the rise of the biosecurity state, where constant health monitoring is not just a recommendation but a condition for societal participation. Whether it’s entering a public space, accessing services, or maintaining employment, biometric verification and digital permission will become the norm. The tools of pandemic control are mutating—not disappearing—forming the backbone of a technocratic future where every human activity is conditional, tracked, and regulated in real-time. What was called a "temporary measure" quickly became a proof of concept. And now, as these systems are rebranded under environmental and economic agendas, we are witnessing the convergence of crises into a unified architecture of governance—one where health, climate, finance, and social behavior are all subject to centralized algorithmic regulation. COVID-19 was not the end—it was the beginning of something far more enduring.

Liz Truss and the Inner Workings of the Machine

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, in a candid interview after her resignation, exposed the immovable architecture of technocratic power within Britain's governing structure. She observed how civil service, judiciary, and unelected quangos[1] have consolidated control, leaving elected leaders little room to enact change. Even as the highest office holder in the land, Truss admitted:

"I believed that things could be changed from the top... But even at the top, you can't actually pull the levers."

She described a bureaucratic deep state, not answerable to voters, but to an ideology rooted in compliance, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scoring, climate regulation, and institutional group-think.[2] The political class is increasingly neutered, while governance is carried out by managerial elites cloaked in technocratic legitimacy.

This elite managerial class does not merely implement policy—it authors it behind closed doors, often in partnership with multinational corporations and supranational bodies that wield more influence than parliaments. These actors are not bound by election cycles or public accountability. Instead, they are driven by self-preserving incentives, market consolidation, and a belief that the masses cannot be trusted with complex decisions. This technocratic priesthood demands obedience, not dialogue.

Their vision of governance is chillingly efficient: a future where dissent is rebranded as "non-compliance," and ideological uniformity is rewarded through ESG credit and social access. When unelected bureaucrats can veto the will of elected leaders, democracy dies—not with a bang, but with a memo. Truss's brief tenure didn't expose a flaw in the system. It exposed the system itself: one that allows elections, but no real power transfer; one that permits debate, but not deviation.

Gary Stevenson: The System Was Built to Exploit the Poor

Gary Stevenson is a British analyst and former financial trader known for his economic commentary and activism against economic inequality. (@garyseconomics on YouTube)

Economist and former Citibank trader Gary Stevenson lends another angle to the conversation: the financial mechanisms that support and entrench technocratic rule. Stevenson, through precise economic analysis, has shown how monetary policies—particularly quantitative easing—have served to transfer wealth upward.

"The rich don’t need stimulus... because of QE, the rich get richer by doing nothing, and the poor get crushed."

This fits hand-in-glove with the technocratic agenda. The financialization of the global economy is not a bug of the system—it is a feature. When the money printers fire up, asset prices soar, the poor can't afford homes, and the ultra-rich expand their control. AI and automation are accelerating this trend by eliminating jobs and replacing human labour with algorithmic efficiency—leaving the poor jobless and the middle class irrelevant.

But Stevenson's warning goes deeper. He highlights a devastating consequence of runaway inequality: when the ultra-rich amass extreme wealth, they begin to outbid ordinary citizens for control over everything—including the media and the politicians themselves. As Stevenson puts it,

"you cannot compete anymore for ownership of your politicians with the super rich."

This is not metaphor—it is the stark economic reality of political capture. The more wealth the elite accrue, the more they can fund campaigns, lobbyists, think tanks, and media empires that align with their interests—and silence those who don't.

This isn’t just about money—it’s about the death of democratic representation. Journalists, once tasked with exposing power, increasingly rely on corporate funding. When billionaires are your clients, truth becomes optional, and narrative control becomes everything. In such a system, the poor get policies that ignore them, media that misleads them, and a future designed without their consent.

What remains is a rigged world where access to housing, food, mobility—even truth—is rationed by a class that no longer pretends to share your struggle.

The Climate Trojan Horse

https://iseethics.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/the-cooling-world-newsweek-april-28-1975.pdf (From NEWSWEEK, April 28, 1975. Hard to believe climate scientists recommended melting the arctic ice cap on purpose to avoid a supposed mini ice age – a mere 13 years before Hansen testified before Congress [1988] that the planet was facing a heat death due to CO2.)

Enter anthropgenic[3] Climate Change: the ultimate unifying control narrative.

What began 50 years ago as a warning about global cooling morphed into global warming, and then transformed into the ambiguous and all-encompassing term "climate change." This narrative has been subtly reshaped over the decades—not to increase clarity, but to broaden the scope of fear. Now, regardless of what the weather brings—heatwaves or cold snaps, floods or droughts, storms or stillness—it can all be attributed to climate change, and thus, to human activity.

This shift is not rooted purely in science but in strategic ambiguity. By divorcing the term from specific, measurable phenomena, policymakers and media gatekeepers have made climate change a catch-all explanation for natural variability. This makes it a perfect vehicle for unchallengeable authority: if every weather event is proof of a crisis, then every policy in response is justified. It becomes less about the planet—and more about power.

As Gary Stevenson warned, when the ultra-rich gain enough power, they don't just buy more land and influence—they buy the narrative itself. They outbid ordinary citizens not just for homes or resources, but for the loyalty of politicians and the voice of the media. Climate fear, packaged and promoted by billionaire-backed institutions, becomes a tool not for protection but for manipulation. In such a system, policies born of panic are not debated—they are imposed. And those who suffer most—the poor, the voiceless—are told to comply in the name of a crisis they neither caused nor control.

Why the shift in terminology? Because climate change is a perfectly non-falsifiable emergency. It justifies everything and demands submission to any policy, no matter how extreme. It has become the vehicle through which technocrats demand full-spectrum compliance.

Despite historical evidence showing that CO2 levels have been far higher in Earth’s deeper past—such as data from the Vostok Ice Core samples, which reveal atmospheric CO2 concentrations peaking at around 300 parts per million (ppm) during warmer interglacial periods long before industrialization—levels that are lower than today’s but still correlated with warming. What is especially telling is that these ice core records show a consistent lag of several hundred to over 800 years between rising temperatures and subsequent increases in CO₂. In other words, temperature rises preceded CO₂ rises—often by centuries—strongly suggesting that warming oceans and natural processes released stored CO₂, rather than human emissions initiating the warming.

This is not a marginal footnote—it fundamentally challenges the mainstream narrative. If rising temperatures caused CO₂ to increase, then CO₂ was not the primary driver of past global warming. And despite the fact that climate models consistently overestimate temperature rise when compared with observed data, the propaganda machinery insists:

"We must reach Net Zero."

The public is seldom reminded that CO₂ is a trace gas, making up just 0.04% of our atmosphere—yet it is the very foundation of life on Earth. Plants require it to grow, and without it, ecosystems would collapse. It's ironic, then, that such a vital gas has been cast as the villain in a global campaign to restructure society.

Ice core data, like those from the Vostok research station, further complicate the narrative. They reveal that increases in CO₂ lag behind periods of warming, sometimes by as much as 800 years. This suggests that CO₂ is not the driver of warming, but rather a symptom—a release from warming oceans, not a cause of temperature rise.

The truth becomes even harder to ignore when we look at historical climate changes. Long before the industrial era, Earth experienced dramatic shifts in temperature and climate patterns—without the burning of fossil fuels. The climate has always changed, and it will continue to do so, regardless of human emissions.

Even the climate models peddled by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), often treated as gospel by politicians and the press, have over-predicted warming trends for decades. Their alarmist scenarios fail to match real-world data, yet continue to fuel costly and extreme policy measures.

And while Western nations are told to adopt austere “Net Zero” lifestyles, China and India are building coal-fired power plants at breakneck speed, expanding their energy grids while Western citizens are asked to shrink their carbon footprints. The hypocrisy is as staggering as it is ignored.

This is not about climate stewardship. It is about carbon-based social credit, resource rationing, and digital enforcement.

What Will Technocratic Control Look Like?

Published in 1940 by Technocracy Inc., this map proposed a “Technate of America”—a vast, authoritarian superstate run by unelected engineers, stretching from Greenland to the Panama Canal. Democracy and markets were to be replaced with energy quotas and central planning. In a strange echo, Donald Trump recently suggested a U.S. takeover of Greenland and Canada—an unsettling nod to this old technocratic fantasy that refuses to die. https://bostonraremaps.com/inventory/technocracy-inc-technate-of-america-1940/

If technocracy succeeds, the future will not be a utopia of freedom and progress—it will be a digitally managed grid of control. At the heart of this system lies a vision of a world meticulously governed by corporate algorithms and state-approved behaviours, where every aspect of life is monitored, measured, and restricted.

Programmable Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) will govern how and where you can spend, not based on wealth alone, but on your compliance with carbon quotas. Digital IDs, far more than just a modern convenience, will become the master key to participation in society—linked to health status, behavioural scores, carbon footprints, and eventually political conformity. Meanwhile, 15-minute cities, promoted as eco-efficient urban zones, will quietly function as digital enclosures, where geofencing[4] ensures that movement beyond your assigned district becomes restricted or punishable.

The rise of artificial intelligence will compound this system of control, with AI tools used to monitor speech, detect dissent, and enforce social norms. Free expression, once a hallmark of a democratic society, will become a liability. Even basic liberties—such as the right to travel, eat meat, heat your home, or speak your mind—will be reframed as conditional privileges, subject to technocratic approval.

This is the world being sold under the comforting banners of “sustainability” and “planetary protection.” But look closer, and it becomes clear: what’s really being built is not a greener future, but a system of systemic obedience and human downgrading, disguised as progress.

Who Will Suffer Most?

In a Net Zero technocratic world, the burden will not be shared equally—it will be disproportionately borne by the many, not the few. The working poor, already teetering on the edge of survival, will be priced out of basic necessities. Meat will become a luxury item. Fuel costs and carbon taxes will cripple transportation and heating options. Jobs once abundant in manual labour, logistics, and basic services will vanish—displaced by automation and digital compliance standards.

The middle class, long the engine of social stability, will find itself shackled in a new form of regulatory servitude. Every transaction, movement, and habit will be monitored for “sustainability.” They will be punished not for breaking the law, but for “misusing privilege.” The very notion of independence will be reframed as dangerous non-compliance.

Small businesses, unable to absorb the crushing costs of ESG scoring systems and carbon reporting requirements, will be systematically wiped out. Only global mega-corporations—those already allied with the technocratic order—will survive, creating a sterile commercial landscape devoid of local resilience or entrepreneurial spirit.

And on the front lines of productivity—farmers, truckers, and tradesmen—the effect will be even more brutal. These are the people who build, grow, and transport the essentials of life. But in a world obsessed with carbon math and algorithmic management, their value is calculated not in human need, but in emissions. They will be taxed out of business, automated into redundancy, or forced into compliance regimes so severe they will either fold or flee.

This isn’t speculation—it’s already happening. In the Netherlands, thousands of Dutch farmers are being driven off their land by Net Zero nitrogen regulations that prioritize emission targets over food production. Meanwhile, in Canada, truckers protesting government overreach had their bank accounts frozen under emergency powers—without trial, without due process. These aren’t outliers; they are previews.

This is not a theoretical exercise. It is a forecast built on existing policy frameworks. And unless the people resist, it will become reality. In this technocratic dystopia, the many will serve the few, and freedom will become a relic of the carbon age.

Must-Read Books to Understand Technocracy:

Technocracy Rising by Patrick M. Wood The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty by Michael Rectenwald COVID-19, Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy by David A. Hughes The Age of Surveillance Capitalism by Shoshana Zuboff The First Global Revolution by The Club of Rome The Words and Wisdom of Howard Scott by Technocracy Inc.

Final Thought: This isn’t conspiracy theory. It is corporate-documented policy, academic ambition, and technocratic aspiration. It is time we ask ourselves:

“Are we saving the planet, or are we handing it over to be managed by those who neither love humanity nor answer to it?”

