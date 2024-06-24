Julian Gillespie, a former barrister, has been prominently involved in legal proceedings concerning genetically modified organisms (GMOs) related to COVID-19 vaccines in Australia. His main points and allegations in the ongoing case, Dr. Fitch v. Pfizer and Moderna, include:

GMO Classification: Gillespie asserts that the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna meet the legal definitions of GMOs under Australian law, specifically under the Gene Technology Act 2000​​​​. The products contain lipid nanoparticle (LNP) complexes encapsulating modified RNA (mod-RNA), which fits the criteria of "any biological entity" capable of transferring genetic material created through recombinant technology​​​​. Failure to Obtain GMO Licenses: According to Gillespie, both Pfizer and Moderna failed to apply for and obtain GMO licenses required by Australian law before seeking provisional approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). He argues that this omission means their subsequent approvals are invalid at law​​. In contrast, AstraZeneca did apply for and obtain a GMO license for its COVID-19 vaccine​​. Legal and Regulatory Violations: Gillespie alleges that the Secretary of Health, Brendan Murphy, and the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) circumvented legal requirements, allowing these vaccines to bypass necessary public consultation and risk assessment processes​​. This bypass, he contends, constitutes a serious criminal offense​​​​. Judicial Misconduct and Standing Issues: The proceedings faced challenges, particularly regarding the legal standing of the plaintiffs. The courts repeatedly dismissed the cases on the grounds of standing, rather than addressing the substantive evidence of preventable deaths and injuries linked to the vaccines​​​​. Furthermore, Gillespie revealed a conflict of interest involving Judge Helen Rolf, who had previous undisclosed ties to Pfizer. He argues this should void her decisions due to her compromised position​​. Broader Implications and International Attention: Gillespie's work has garnered international attention, with similar concerns being raised in other jurisdictions like South Africa, the UK, and Europe. He emphasizes that the issue of GMO classification and regulatory compliance of COVID-19 vaccines is not just an Australian problem but a global one​​​​. Impact on Public Health and Future Generations: A significant part of Gillespie's argument is the potential long-term impact on public health, including genetic modifications that could affect future generations. He cites evidence suggesting that these genetic modifications could lead to various health issues, reinforcing the need for rigorous regulatory oversight​​​​.

Mr. Gillespie continues to advocate for judicial and legislative action to address these concerns, emphasizing the importance of transparency, regulatory compliance, and accountability to protect public health​​.