The Secret Agenda behind Albanese's MAD Bill
Michael Shellenberger exposes how censorship laws, masked as "protecting children," threaten free speech and democracy. Unveil the chilling agenda behind this global push for control—watch now.
In this riveting presentation, Michael Shellenberger exposes the growing machinery of censorship cloaked in noble-sounding causes like "protecting children" and combating "misinformation." With chilling clarity, he lays bare how governments, intelligence agencies, and powerful institutions are orchestrating disinformation campaigns under the guise of safeguarding public discourse.
Shellenberger's insights come from firsthand investigations into platforms like Twitter, where he uncovered actual blacklists and email exchanges between social media companies and government agencies. His revelations extend to the role of NGOs, media outlets, and intelligence cutouts collaborating to suppress dissenting voices, often targeting anyone challenging prevailing narratives.
The Australian government’s proposed legislation to regulate social media for the sake of children is revealed as a Trojan horse for sweeping censorship and digital ID frameworks. This strategy, Shellenberger warns, mirrors a global trend to suppress free speech, mask truth under the banner of "security," and dismantle the very foundations of Western civilization—freedom of thought, equal justice, and meritocracy.
With a sharp eye for historical patterns, Shellenberger connects the current wave of censorship to totalitarian tactics seen throughout history, from the Inquisition to Orwellian state control. He calls for urgent resistance, celebrating rare acts of defiance like Elon Musk's liberation of Twitter, a rare counterbalance to the encroaching forces of control.
This is more than a critique; it’s a call to vigilance and action. Shellenberger challenges viewers to recognize the stakes: free speech is not just under threat—it’s the battleground for the survival of democracy and Western values.
Watch the full presentation and understand the thin edge of the wedge threatening to reshape society. This is a battle we cannot afford to lose.
This video and more can be found at Institute of Public Affairs:
https://www.youtube.com/@IPAaustralia.
When I was told to "stay home" because my government wants me to "be safe", red flags appeared. Rules for thee, not for me...
The greatest concern of Krause Schwab is free speech. He has many of his puppets working feverishly to block this tool. At the opposite end of the trail is Elon Musk who has spent enormous amounts of money and time to open the avenues of open discussion between citizens.