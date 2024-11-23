In this riveting presentation, Michael Shellenberger exposes the growing machinery of censorship cloaked in noble-sounding causes like "protecting children" and combating "misinformation." With chilling clarity, he lays bare how governments, intelligence agencies, and powerful institutions are orchestrating disinformation campaigns under the guise of safeguarding public discourse.

Shellenberger's insights come from firsthand investigations into platforms like Twitter, where he uncovered actual blacklists and email exchanges between social media companies and government agencies. His revelations extend to the role of NGOs, media outlets, and intelligence cutouts collaborating to suppress dissenting voices, often targeting anyone challenging prevailing narratives.

The Australian government’s proposed legislation to regulate social media for the sake of children is revealed as a Trojan horse for sweeping censorship and digital ID frameworks. This strategy, Shellenberger warns, mirrors a global trend to suppress free speech, mask truth under the banner of "security," and dismantle the very foundations of Western civilization—freedom of thought, equal justice, and meritocracy.

With a sharp eye for historical patterns, Shellenberger connects the current wave of censorship to totalitarian tactics seen throughout history, from the Inquisition to Orwellian state control. He calls for urgent resistance, celebrating rare acts of defiance like Elon Musk's liberation of Twitter, a rare counterbalance to the encroaching forces of control.

This is more than a critique; it’s a call to vigilance and action. Shellenberger challenges viewers to recognize the stakes: free speech is not just under threat—it’s the battleground for the survival of democracy and Western values.

Watch the full presentation and understand the thin edge of the wedge threatening to reshape society. This is a battle we cannot afford to lose.

This video and more can be found at Institute of Public Affairs:

https://www.youtube.com/@IPAaustralia.

The Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) is an independent, non-profit think tank committed to advancing economic and political freedom in Australia. Established in 1943, the IPA has played a pivotal role in shaping public policy and political debate by promoting the principles of individual liberty, free markets, limited government, and representative democracy.

Unlike many organizations, the IPA does not rely on government funding. Instead, it is supported by a community of over 9,000 members and donors. Through rigorous research, publications, and events, the IPA addresses contemporary challenges while upholding values such as freedom of speech, property rights, and self-reliance.

Focusing on five core pillars— Freedom, Security, Prosperity, Nationhood, and Self-Reliance —the IPA strives to preserve the Australian way of life and foster a society built on opportunity and character. As the publisher of the long-standing IPA Review and host of thought-provoking public discourse, the IPA continues to influence policy and inspire debate on issues that matter to Australians.

I have no personal interest or relationship with the IPA, but I believe it is a great organization doing important work to uphold the freedoms and values that benefit all Australians.

