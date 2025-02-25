John Beaudoin presents vaccine injury, deaths and data to the NH HHS

In a world drowning in manipulated statistics, fraudulent death certificates, and a meticulously crafted narrative, truth becomes an endangered species. Government agencies, with their vast resources, entire departments dedicated to epidemiology, and access to real-time data, had every tool at their disposal to scrutinize the unfolding crisis. Instead, they chose to push a singular, carefully constructed message—one that ensured compliance, stoked fear, and protected powerful financial and political interests. The media played its role, amplifying official statements while silencing those who dared to question the inconsistencies. Scientists, doctors, and data analysts who saw the red flags and raised alarms were dismissed, ridiculed, or outright banned from public discourse. Those entrusted with public safety turned a blind eye, allowing a dangerous and experimental medical intervention to be unleashed upon millions without fully understanding the consequences.

Amid this manufactured consensus, one man—John Beaudoin, an electrical engineer from Massachusetts—did what entire government health agencies refused to do: he looked at the raw data. With a sharp analytical mind and a determination to uncover the truth, he poured over 420,000 death certificates, cross-referenced records, and identified patterns that should have set off alarms at the highest levels. What he found wasn’t just troubling—it was damning. His analysis revealed a drastic shift in mortality trends, a deliberate misclassification of deaths, and signals that pointed directly to the dangers of the COVID vaccines. These revelations should have triggered global investigations, emergency parliamentary inquiries, and criminal trials. Instead, the institutions responsible for public health and safety ignored them, the media refused to cover them, and powerful entities ensured that they remained buried under a mountain of censorship and disinformation. The result? Tens of thousands, if not millions, of lives lost unnecessarily. These were people who trusted their governments, believed the experts, and followed mandates that were supposed to protect them. Many were young and healthy, coerced into taking an experimental injection that may have sealed their fate. Families shattered, careers destroyed, communities left mourning their dead—casualties not of a virus, but of a system that put profit and control above human lives.

Beaudoin didn’t have a research grant. He had no government backing. He didn't have a multimillion-dollar budget like the CDC, NIH, or WHO. He had a laptop, a brain, and a relentless drive to find the truth.

This wasn’t just Massachusetts or the U.S. The same statistical anomalies appeared in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand—all Five Eyes intelligence alliance nations that mysteriously enacted near-identical COVID policies at the same time. Excess mortality skyrocketed post-vaccine in all Five Eyes countries. Flu and pneumonia deaths vanished from records in 2021 because hospitals stopped testing for them. Governments refused to release raw vaccine-mortality correlation data. Insurance companies in the U.S. and Germany reported a 40% rise in deaths among working-age people in 2021, coinciding with the vaccine rollout—not the pandemic. This wasn’t coincidence. It was coordination.

Beaudoin was able to spot massive red flags in just a few months with basic statistical tools. Governments have entire epidemiological teams with vast budgets, advanced analytics, and real-time access to medical data. Yet, instead of conducting a full forensic analysis of vaccine-related mortality, they refused to investigate post-vaccine deaths, blocked independent researchers from accessing crucial data, and de-platformed, censored, and smeared experts questioning the official narrative. Had Beaudoin’s findings been seriously investigated when he first exposed them, vaccine rollouts could have been halted, and countless lives could have been saved.

The refusal to examine the vaccine mortality data is not just negligence—it is deliberate suppression. Why? Because admitting the truth would mean admitting that the vaccines—hailed as the "only way back to normal"—were not just ineffective but actively harmful. The same governments that enforced vaccine mandates, that coerced millions into taking an experimental injection, are now stonewalling any attempt to link rising excess mortality to the jab. If they had nothing to hide, why refuse transparency?

It is not too late to expose the greatest public health scandal of our time. Beaudoin’s findings must be independently audited on a global scale. The world cannot afford to look away any longer. The patterns of excess mortality, the unexplained deaths, and the shifting causes of fatality demand an honest, thorough, and transparent inquiry. Governments must release full vaccination status-linked mortality data, making it accessible to independent researchers, statisticians, and legal experts who can analyse it without bias or political pressure. Every life lost to these policies is a tragedy, and every suppressed voice represents another failure of the institutions meant to safeguard the public.

Those responsible for suppressing critical safety signals must be held accountable—not just in the court of public opinion, but in the halls of justice. The medical professionals, government officials, pharmaceutical executives, and media figures who played a role in concealing the truth must answer for their actions. Investigations must not be token gestures or limited internal reviews, but rigorous, publicly scrutinized efforts that can withstand global legal and ethical standards. If systemic negligence, coercion, or malfeasance is uncovered, those responsible must face legal consequences, whether in the form of criminal trials, financial penalties, or professional disbarment.

If one man, working alone, could see through the lies, why did every public health agency fail to do the same? The answer is as chilling as it is obvious: they knew. They had the data. They had the resources. And yet, they chose to bury the truth, allowing suffering and death to continue unchecked. This was not an oversight. It was not a mistake. It was a decision—a choice made at the highest levels to protect institutions, profits, along with political and technocratic narratives at the expense of human lives. The time for silence is over. The world deserves answers, and justice must be served.

Click to watch:

Leave a comment

Share