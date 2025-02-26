There is an undeniable trend in the Western world: while Christianity faces increasing marginalization, suppression, and outright hostility from powerful institutions, alternative spiritual movements—particularly those that fall under the broad umbrella of "New Age" beliefs—are not only tolerated but often embraced. Why?

This article does not approach the question from a Christian perspective, nor does it seek to defend Christianity on theological grounds. Instead, it examines why Christianity, more than any other belief system, has been targeted for destruction by influential individuals and groups. There is a simple, yet often overlooked, reality at play: while many Western nations are experiencing a decline in religious adherence, their cultures remain undeniably shaped by Christianity. From their legal frameworks to their concepts of human rights, personal freedoms, and even societal structures, Christianity has provided the moral and philosophical foundation upon which the West was built.

Like it or not, one of the primary reasons Western nations have enjoyed stability and individual freedoms for centuries is Christianity. It introduced the radical idea that all human beings are equal before God, a notion that later evolved into the secular principles of universal human rights and democracy. It emphasized the value of the individual over the collective, limiting the power of rulers and establishing the moral basis for resistance against tyranny. Even for those who do not subscribe to Christian doctrine, its cultural and historical impact is undeniable.

Yet, in recent decades, there has been a deliberate effort to weaken Christianity’s influence. Powerful entities—governments, media institutions, financial elites, and ideological movements—seem intent on dismantling its presence in the public sphere. The question is: why? Why is Christianity, which played such a crucial role in shaping the West, being singled out for destruction, while alternative belief systems are left untouched or even promoted?

The article that follows will explore this question in depth, analysing the ideological, political, and economic motivations behind this phenomenon. We will examine historical precedents, the role of centralized power, and how New Age spirituality is being used as a convenient substitute. In doing so, we may uncover uncomfortable truths about the future of the West—and the forces shaping it.

Why Christianity Must Be Erased for Technocratic Control to Prevail

The steady erosion of Christianity from public life is no accident. It is not the organic byproduct of secular enlightenment, nor the natural evolution of a society “outgrowing” religion. It is a deliberate, calculated campaign—a cultural coup executed with precision by those who seek unchallenged dominance over the future. The question is not whether Christianity is true, but why it is uniquely targeted for destruction. Why is it that in an era of supposed inclusivity and tolerance, the West’s foundational belief system is the only one subject to outright hostility? What is it about Christianity that makes it so intolerable to the architects of a great reset for our new world?

If Christianity is fully removed from world affairs, the ramifications will be far greater than most realize. This is not merely a matter of religious belief; it is about the foundational principles that protect individual freedom from authoritarian control. The absence of Christianity will not result in a more liberated world, but a world where the unchecked power of technocrats in their vision of a 'sustainable future' flourishes, and the value of human life is reduced to mere utility. Whether one is Christian, agnostic, or atheist, this future should give pause. Without Christianity, what remains to stand between humanity and the cold, dehumanizing grip of technocratic rule?

The Last Defence Against Technocratic Rule

Christianity has historically acted as the moral counterweight to unchecked power, ensuring that rulers and authorities recognize a higher ethical standard beyond their own ambitions. By insisting that human dignity is not a privilege granted by the state but an inherent right bestowed by a transcendent authority, Christianity has repeatedly disrupted attempts to centralize power. Remove this moral bedrock, and the ruling elite is free to redefine human rights according to political convenience, efficiency, or economic pragmatism.

Furthermore, Christianity’s emphasis on the individual’s relationship with God fosters a sense of personal accountability and resistance to oppressive systems. This stands in stark contrast to the technocratic vision, which views people as resources to be managed rather than souls to be nurtured. If Christianity is eliminated, there is little left to prevent the rise of a dystopian future where digital identity, algorithmic decision-making, and economic rationing via Central Bank Digital Currencies dictate the boundaries of existence.

A world without Christianity is not a world of greater freedom. It is a world of greater subjugation. The rise of a technocratic elite operating through public-private partnerships—unelected, unaccountable, and operating above the constraints of democracy—depends on dismantling the idea that human beings possess inherent value beyond their utility to the system. Christianity has long stood in direct opposition to this mechanistic worldview. It asserts that people are not mere data points to be monitored, not cogs in a machine to be optimized, but souls with unquantifiable worth.

This belief is not just theological—it is political. It stands in direct defiance of a technocracy that seeks to reduce governance to algorithmic control, where “experts” dictate the boundaries of permissible thought and action. It is no coincidence that the rise of mass surveillance, artificial intelligence-driven social credit systems, Digital ID implementation, and Central Bank Digital Currency control, and the push for transhumanism coincide with the aggressive marginalization of Christianity. If human rights are not divinely endowed but instead dictated by committees, then those rights can be redefined—or erased—at will.

The False Promise of Secular Utopia

The utopian dream promised by secular humanists and technocrats alike is based on the illusion that societies can function without moral absolutes. The assumption that technological advancements or economic prosperity alone can replace the deep moral guidance provided by Christianity ignores a fundamental truth: a civilization without moral constraints will ultimately succumb to its own excesses. Without the restraining hand of Christian ethics, ambition is unchecked, power is unconstrained, and human life is devalued in the name of efficiency or sustainability.

Moreover, the push for a purely secular future often results in the creation of substitute belief systems—where the state, science, or ideology take on the role of ultimate authority. These substitutes demand absolute obedience, whether through compliance with arbitrary social norms, submission to algorithmic governance, or blind trust in centralized institutions. The consequence is a world where individuals are no longer seen as bearers of intrinsic worth, but as expendable assets in the service of the system.

The elimination of Christianity is often justified by the seductive promise of a more rational, enlightened society. The assumption is that once religious “superstitions” are removed, humanity will naturally progress toward a utopian equilibrium. But history tells a different story. Wherever Christianity has been eradicated, something far darker has taken its place—whether the cult of the state, the dehumanization of scientific materialism, or the moral vacuum that justifies the unchecked power of elites.

One need only look at the great ideological purges of the 20th century to see the consequence of societies that abandon the moral constraints Christianity provides. The totalitarian regimes of the Soviet Union, Maoist China, and Nazi Germany all shared a common thread: a rejection of the Christian moral framework in favour of an engineered social order. The result was not liberation but tyranny on an industrial scale. The idea that the modern technocracy will be any different is the height of historical ignorance.

Now, we face an eerily similar threat. The erasure of Christianity today is happening not through outright violence, but through social engineering, mass censorship, and the slow erosion of cultural memory under the guise of building back better. If this trajectory continues, what kind of future awaits us? Will we find ourselves at the mercy of an elite class that dictates morality, law, and even the definition of what it means to be human? Without Christianity, there is little left to stop such a transformation.

The Manufactured Consensus

The deliberate campaign to phase Christianity out of public life relies heavily on controlling the narrative. By manipulating information channels, education systems, and media messaging, technocratic elites seek to reframe Christianity as an archaic obstacle to progress. Those who challenge this narrative are often met with social ostracization, deplatforming, or professional consequences, reinforcing a false sense of consensus that Christianity’s decline is both natural and inevitable.

Yet beneath this carefully curated illusion lies an aggressive agenda: to replace Christianity with a belief system that serves the interests of the ruling class. The new dogma—dressed up in the language of 'sustainable development' and 'public-private partnerships'—demands absolute compliance. In this emerging system, values are dictated not by conscience or moral reasoning, but by shifting corporate and governmental priorities, leading to a society governed by convenience rather than principle.

The removal of Christianity from public life is not happening through democratic consensus but through coercion and cultural engineering. The institutions that shape public thought—media, academia, corporate leadership—have worked tirelessly to frame Christianity as an outdated relic, a roadblock to progress, a relic of oppression. Yet the very forces that denounce Christianity as authoritarian have no qualms about enforcing their own dogma through censorship, social ostracization, and the relentless suppression of dissent.

This is not the organic decline of faith but the deliberate destruction of a competing worldview. It is a hostile takeover designed to ensure that future generations grow up without ever encountering the philosophical foundation that once underpinned their rights and freedoms. The goal is not to replace Christianity with neutral secularism but to replace it with a new religion: the worship of the technological state, where morality is dictated by data models (Dataism), and human value is determined by compliance.

What many fail to grasp is that once Christianity is eradicated, it is not replaced by an enlightened, morally superior system—it is replaced by a moral void that can be filled with whatever ideology best serves those in power. And history has repeatedly shown that when power is unchecked by a higher moral authority, the results are catastrophic.

The Choice Ahead

The consequences of Christianity’s removal extend far beyond matters of faith. A world without Christianity is not just a world without churches or religious institutions; it is a world where morality itself is redefined by the powerful. Without the concept of inherent human worth, what prevents economic models from treating individuals as disposable assets? What stops digital governance systems from reducing personal freedoms to mere privileges granted at the discretion of the ruling elite?

Ultimately, the question is not whether Christianity should play a role in society, but whether humanity can afford to lose the safeguards it provides. If history has taught us anything, it is that when societies abandon moral absolutes, tyranny follows. The time to resist is now, before the last remnants of this foundational force are erased, and with it, our ability to stand against the encroaching machinery of control.

We are at a crossroads, and the consequences of this battle will define the future of civilization. If Christianity is fully expunged from public life, what remains will not be a society where you'll own nothing and be happy—it will be a society fully subjugated to the whims of technocratic overlords who answer to no higher authority than their own ambition.

This is not about faith in God; it is about faith in humanity. The erasure of Christianity is the erasure of the moral constraints that keep unchecked power in check. The question is not whether one believes in Christianity, but whether one is prepared to live in a world where its absence allows power to consolidate without resistance. Because make no mistake: once Christianity is gone, there will be nothing left standing in the way of the machine.

Those who dismiss this warning would do well to ask themselves: If Christianity disappears, what belief system will rise in its place? And will that system recognize your worth as a human being, or will it reduce you to a disposable asset in the hands of an elite few? If history is any indication, the answer should terrify us all.

Footnote—some important definitions:

Technocracy:

Rule by the machine, not the people. In the modern world, a quiet but profound shift is taking place—one that moves power away from traditional political structures and places it firmly in the hands of scientists, engineers, and unelected technocrats. This system, known as technocracy, is built on the belief that governance should be driven not by moral principles, democratic debate, or human intuition, but by data, algorithms, and technical efficiency.

At first glance, such a system may seem logical, even beneficial. Why shouldn’t experts be in charge of solving the world’s problems? But beneath the surface, technocracy represents a fundamental departure from human-centered governance, replacing moral considerations with cold calculations. In a world ruled by technocrats, decisions about economics, health, and even social behaviour are no longer rooted in ethical traditions or democratic will but are determined by artificial intelligence, surveillance systems, and predictive algorithms.

This shift has grave implications for those who value faith, free will, and human dignity. Christianity, which asserts that humanity is governed by divine law rather than man-made calculations, is seen as an obstacle to this new order. In a technocratic world, moral absolutes dissolve into a sea of relativism, where what is "right" or "wrong" is dictated not by God or conscience, but by machines and those who program them.

Sustainability:

A noble cause or a mechanism of control? On the surface, sustainability is a concept that few would disagree with. Who wouldn’t want to preserve the planet for future generations? But as with many noble ideas, the modern sustainability agenda has been weaponized by global institutions to justify centralized control over human behaviours.

The call for sustainability has shifted away from genuine conservation efforts and toward strict regulatory frameworks that dictate what people can eat, how they can travel, where they can live, and even how many children they should have. What was once a moral responsibility to care for the Earth has become a lever for social engineering, allowing powerful elites to impose restrictions on ordinary people while exempting themselves from the very rules they create.

Christianity has long taught stewardship of creation, but it does so from the perspective that nature is a gift from God, entrusted to humanity for responsible care. Modern sustainability movements, however, strip this spiritual element away, replacing it with a secular dogma that prioritizes the planet over human beings themselves. Those who once believed in the inherent dignity of mankind now find themselves being told that humanity is a "virus" upon the Earth—one that must be managed, controlled, and even reduced.

Transhumanism:

The promise of becoming gods, the risk of losing our souls. For thousands of years, religions have warned of mankind’s temptation to "become like gods." Today, that temptation is no longer just a metaphor—it is a very real ambition, pursued by the most powerful figures in technology and science. Transhumanism is the belief that humans can and should use technology to evolve beyond their natural limitations, ultimately merging with machines to achieve immortality, enhanced intelligence, and superhuman capabilities.

At the forefront of this movement are billionaire-funded projects seeking to upload consciousness into computers, implant AI-driven microchips into human brains, and genetically modify the body to eliminate disease and aging. To its proponents, transhumanism represents the next step in evolution—a future where human beings are no longer bound by biology, and where suffering, imperfection, and even death are merely glitches in the system waiting to be "patched" by technology.

But what is lost when humanity trades its soul for an upgrade? Christianity teaches that suffering and mortality are part of the human experience, shaping character and bringing people closer to God. Transhumanism, by contrast, views these aspects of existence as flaws to be erased. If humans are no longer bound by their natural limitations, do they also lose their need for faith, morality, and divine guidance? And more chillingly—who controls this new, technologically enhanced humanity? If we become dependent on machines to define who we are, are we still free?

Digital ID:

A passport to convenience or a tool of enslavement? For years, the push for Digital ID systems has been sold as a matter of convenience. Governments and corporations argue that a universal, digital identity system will streamline travel, banking, and healthcare, making life easier and more efficient. Yet behind this sales pitch lies something far more insidious—a global system of surveillance and control.

With a fully integrated Digital ID, every aspect of a person’s life—medical history, financial transactions, travel records, and even social behaviours—can be tracked, monitored, and restricted. Unlike traditional identification, which simply proves who you are, Digital ID determines what you are allowed to do.

For those who value religious and personal freedom, the dangers are obvious. In a system where access to services depends on compliance with government directives, dissent becomes nearly impossible. Christianity, which often calls on believers to stand against injustice and tyranny, is fundamentally at odds with a world where speaking against the system might mean losing access to your bank account, your job, or your ability to travel.

Central Bank Digital Currency (CBCD): The end of financial freedom

The financial world is on the brink of a major transformation, one that will eliminate cash and replace it with fully digital, government-controlled currency. Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are being introduced under the promise of security and economic stability, but in reality, they represent the most profound shift in financial control in human history.

Unlike cash, which allows for private, untraceable transactions, a CBDC would be fully programmable, meaning governments and banks could decide when, where, and how money is spent. If the state disapproves of your actions, they could freeze your account, restrict certain purchases, or even impose expiration dates on your money.

For Christians and others who value financial independence, this system raises serious concerns. How can one follow their faith freely when their ability to buy food, travel, or donate to causes is controlled by an all-powerful financial authority?

Social Credit System:

The algorithm that decides your worth. In China, an ominous system is already in place—one where citizens are given a "score" based on their behaviours, political views, and even social interactions. This Social Credit System rewards those who comply with state-approved actions and punishes those who do not, restricting their ability to travel, access financial services, or participate in society.

What many fail to realize is that similar systems are already creeping into Western nations. Corporate ESG scores, digital reputation systems, and AI-driven behavioural tracking are laying the foundation for a world where one’s ability to live a normal life is dependent on their willingness to conform.

Christianity teaches that all human beings have inherent worth, given by God, not governments or algorithms. A Social Credit System, however, reduces a person’s value to an arbitrary score, where morality is determined not by conscience, but by data points and AI-driven policies.

Dataism:

The worship of the algorithm. Among the elites of Silicon Valley and global finance, a new faith has taken hold—a belief that data, artificial intelligence, and algorithms are the new gods. This ideology, known as Dataism, holds that human intuition, religious wisdom, and even democracy is outdated, and that machines should ultimately govern society.

In this worldview, humans are no longer seen as unique beings with souls and moral agency, but merely biological processors of data, no different from advanced computers. Dataism teaches that AI will surpass human intelligence, and those decisions—whether political, financial, or ethical—should be made not by people, but by predictive analytics and machine learning.

If this vision comes to pass, where does faith fit? Where do free will and morality stand? In a Dataist world, Christianity, with its emphasis on divine law, human dignity, and moral responsibility, is an obstacle that must be removed—because in a society ruled by algorithms, there is no room for faith, only calculations.

Human Life is Reduced to Mere Utility:

A consequence of technocracy, transhumanism, and Dataism is the erosion of the belief that human beings possess intrinsic, God-given value. Instead, people are increasingly viewed through a utilitarian lens, where their worth is determined by economic output, data contributions, or compliance with societal norms.

This shift manifests in policies that normalize euthanasia as a "cost-saving measure," promote AI-driven hiring systems that discard individuals based on algorithmic efficiency, and implement social credit frameworks that regulate access to resources based on behaviours. In a world where utility dictates human worth, those who are deemed unproductive—the elderly, disabled, or politically non-compliant—may find themselves quietly excluded, denied care, or pressured into "voluntary" self-removal from society.

Christianity, with its insistence that all people are made in the image of God and have inherent dignity, stands as a counterforce to this trend. However, if Christianity is successfully marginalized, what remains to prevent human life from being reduced to a mere resource, measured and optimized like any other commodity?

