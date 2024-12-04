Maryanne Demasi's Presentation: Exposing TGA's Malfeasance on COVID-19 Vaccine DNA Contamination

In this incisive and unflinching presentation, Maryanne Demasi dismantles the failures of Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regarding DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines. Her address confronts the W.A. Premier Roger Cook's dismissive attacks on the Port Hedland Council motion—Cook, notably absent from the debate alongside his Health Minister, showcasing their unwillingness to face scrutiny.

Demasi unravels the systemic flaws in the TGA's operations, exposing its dependence on drug industry funding and its expedited approval pathways with lower safety standards. She highlights the troubling findings of independent scientists: DNA contamination in vaccine vials exceeding regulatory limits by up to 145-fold, reproducibly confirmed by multiple labs worldwide. Yet, the TGA dismisses these findings as "misinformation," relying on misleading claims and flawed testing processes.

The stakes are grave. Demasi underscores the unanswered questions about the cancer risks, DNA integration, and the role of transfection agents in the vaccines. The TGA’s refusal to investigate, monitor, or transparently report these critical safety issues amounts to a betrayal of public trust.

Her message is clear: the TGA’s actions—or lack thereof—constitute gross malfeasance. As regulators fail to act, it falls on independent voices like Demasi's to demand accountability and protect Australians from the dire consequences of negligence. This is a must-watch presentation for anyone concerned about health, governance, and the erosion of regulatory integrity.

