The concept of self-defense is often framed within the context of physical harm—a reflexive act when one's safety is threatened. This right, enshrined in legal principles, allows individuals to protect themselves using reasonable force. However, when we expand this concept beyond the physical realm, we find that self-defense can also encompass the protection of one's autonomy, freedom, and integrity against forms of harm that do not manifest as physical violence. In today's world, one such harm comes in the form of censorship, particularly the suppression of free speech.

Censorship is often justified under the guise of protecting society from harm, especially in the form of "hate speech." Yet, when we scrutinize the mechanisms of censorship and the power dynamics at play, a stark hypocrisy emerges. Governments and authorities, who are quick to condemn certain forms of expression, frequently engage in rhetoric that incites hostility and division, especially during times of crisis. The moral and ethical dilemma thus arises: can those who wield the tools of censorship be trusted to define and regulate the boundaries of free speech?

The concept of harm extends beyond physical injury. It encompasses psychological, emotional, and social damage that can arise from words and ideas. Hate speech, in particular, is often cited as causing such harm by inciting hatred, discrimination, and hostility against specific groups. Governments, in their quest to maintain social order, frequently push for laws that censor speech they deem harmful. These laws are framed as protective measures, aiming to shield society from the adverse effects of divisive or offensive rhetoric.

Yet, we must question the sincerity and consistency of these efforts. Governments themselves have a long history of using speech as a weapon—during times of war, in political conflicts, and even in public health crises. They use rhetoric that, if measured by the same standards they impose on citizens, could easily be classified as hate speech.

Governments assert the right to censor in the name of public welfare, yet their actions frequently contradict this principle. During wartime, national leaders employ rhetoric that incites violence and hostility against enemy states. Such speech not only justifies acts of war but also fosters a domestic environment where dissent is suppressed, and the enemy is dehumanized. These narratives often lead to real-world consequences, including systemic discrimination and violence against individuals perceived to be associated with the enemy.

Similarly, during the COVID-19 pandemic, public figures, including political leaders and media personalities, often vilified those who chose not to get vaccinated. Language that framed the pandemic as "a pandemic of the unvaccinated" created a climate of hostility and marginalization. This rhetoric served to divide society into "responsible" and "irresponsible" citizens, fostering discrimination and social ostracism. The irony lies in the fact that such speech—coming from authorities who condemn hate speech—incited hostility and harmed a specific group. The definition of hate speech includes language that incites hatred, discrimination, or hostility against individuals based on characteristics or decisions. By this measure, the rhetoric directed at the unvaccinated fits within this definition.

The central issue with government-imposed censorship lies in the inherent conflict of interest. When those in power have the authority to define and regulate what constitutes acceptable speech, the risk of abuse is substantial. Censorship becomes a tool not merely for the protection of society but for the preservation of authority. Dissenting voices, counter-narratives, and criticism of the government can easily be labelled as "hate speech" or "misinformation," thus justifying their suppression.

Science, a domain built upon debate, scepticism, and the constant testing of established truths, offers a critical counterpoint to this dynamic. Science advances through the clash of ideas, the presentation of counter-evidence, and the willingness to challenge accepted narratives. If governments possess the power to censor under the pretext of protecting society, they also possess the power to stifle scientific discourse and the presentation of new evidence. The notion that "science is settled" is antithetical to the very nature of scientific inquiry, which thrives on the understanding that knowledge is always provisional and subject to revision.

Defending free speech is, in many ways, an act of self-defence. It is the protection of the individual's right to think, express, and challenge without undue restraint. In a society where censorship is wielded by those in power, the individual must exercise vigilance and assert the right to question, dissent, and speak freely. This defence is not about endorsing harmful speech but about safeguarding the open discourse necessary for the pursuit of truth, justice, and social progress.

The alternative—entrusting the government with the unchecked power to censor—leads down a perilous path. History has shown that censorship often serves the interests of those in power rather than the welfare of society. It silences opposition, enforces conformity, and stifles the critical examination of authority. In contrast, the free exchange of ideas, even those that are uncomfortable or controversial, serves as a check on power and a catalyst for societal growth.

The self-defence against censorship is not a call for the reckless abandonment of responsibility in speech. Rather, it is a call for the recognition that the pursuit of truth and justice requires an environment where ideas can be freely expressed and contested. Governments, with their history of utilizing divisive rhetoric and censoring dissent, cannot be trusted to arbitrate the boundaries of free speech without risking the erosion of the very freedoms they purport to protect.

In the end, the defence of free speech is a defence of the individual's autonomy and the collective right to engage in the unending journey of discovery, debate, and understanding. It is the recognition that the path to truth is not paved by silencing dissent but by engaging with it, by allowing ideas to clash and be tested in the crucible of open discourse. This is the essence of self-defence in the realm of speech—a vigilant guard against the encroachments of authority on the freedom of the mind.

