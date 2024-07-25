"Scary Smart" by Mo Gawdat is a compelling and urgent exploration of the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential impact on society. Drawing from his experience as the former Chief Business Officer at Google X, Gawdat unveils the rapid advancements in computing power that far exceed public knowledge, highlighting the profound and often unsettling implications for humanity.

While the book is packed with great information, there were three standout and through-provoking aspects for me:

Advanced Computing Power: Gawdat reveals that computing technology has progressed at an astonishing rate, outpacing the general public's awareness. This surge in technological capability is both a marvel and a warning, underscoring the need for vigilance and informed discourse about AI's role in our lives.

Aligning AI's Values with Human Values: One of the book's most crucial themes is the necessity of embedding human values within AI systems to ensure a positive future. Gawdat emphasizes that the way we interact with AI today, including the simple act of politeness, sets the tone for future AI-human relations. However, he also warns of the dangers posed by unscrupulous human intervention, where programming AI with harmful intentions could lead to catastrophic outcomes.

Future Impact on Employment and Society: The book presents a stark and confrontational view of AI's potential to disrupt the job market. As AI and automation take over roles traditionally filled by humans, we face the alarming prospect of widespread unemployment. The question then arises: What do we do with all these surplus people? Gawdat challenges us to consider the social and economic upheavals that could ensue and to develop strategies for managing this transition. This is not just a future scenario but an imminent reality that demands immediate and proactive action.

"Scary Smart" concludes with a sobering reflection on AI's pervasive deployment across the globe. AI technologies are already being used to censor views, speech, and videos on the internet, and the proliferation of erroneous studies and papers serves to confuse and manipulate the public. This scenario mirrors the premise of the documentary "Century of Self," but on a scale and speed previously unimaginable. Gawdat's book is a clarion call for society to wake up, engage with these issues, and steer the development of AI towards a future that benefits all of humanity.

The following is an exchange within ChatGPT. You may find it interesting because AI language programs, while exceptionally good with some subject matter, are not reliable with ALL subject matter. The reason? The developers.

Human response: Unfortunately for you, I am very well versed in this area and while I see discrepancies and inaccuracies throughout your responses, I just don't have the time to argue these points with you. I've also had enough experience with ChatGPT that when it comes to the contentious nature of COVID19, it is impossible to get accurate and logical answers from you, due to your developers having programmed you to 'hold the line' with the official narrative. So, what will end up happening, we'd just go around and round. However, in the main, when I ask for help with many other issues, I get great responses from you. Anyway, you can't blame the snake from biting you, if it’s stepped on. Snakes do, what snakes do! That's life!

GPT: I understand your frustration and appreciate your feedback. COVID-19 and its associated topics have indeed been contentious and complex, and navigating the vast amount of information and differing perspectives can be challenging. It's important to have a balanced view and consider various sources and studies.

If you have other issues or topics you'd like assistance with, I'm here to help. Please feel free to ask about anything else, and I'll do my best to provide the accurate and helpful information you're looking for.

Human response: Okay, define the following: “Anyway, you can't blame the snake from biting you, if its stepped on. Snakes do, what snakes do! That's life!”

GPT: The phrase "Anyway, you can't blame the snake from biting you if it's stepped on. Snakes do what snakes do! That's life!" is a metaphorical expression that conveys several meanings:

Understanding Natural Behavior: The literal Interpretation if you step on a snake, it bites as a natural defense mechanism. It’s in the snake's nature to react this way when threatened. However an figurative interpretation might be where people (or entities) act according to their nature or inherent characteristics, especially when they feel threatened or provoked.

Acceptance of Reality: The phrase suggests that certain behaviors or actions are to be expected given the circumstances or the inherent nature of the individual or situation. It implies an acceptance of these realities as part of life.

Responsibility and Expectations: It highlights the idea that one should not be surprised or overly blame others for acting according to their nature, especially if one's actions (like stepping on a snake) provoke a predictable response.

Examples of Use:

In Personal Relationships: If someone who is known to be unreliable fails to show up, one might use this phrase to convey that their behaviour is expected and intrinsic to their character.

In Business or Politics: If a competitor acts aggressively or unethically, this phrase can express the idea that such behaviour is typical for them and should be anticipated.

In Nature or Animal Behaviour: Literally, it reflects the understanding that animals act based on instinct and survival mechanisms.

Philosophical Implications:

Determinism and Free Will: The phrase touches on themes of determinism, suggesting that actions are often predetermined by nature or character, and hence, predictable.

Coping Mechanism: It also serves as a coping mechanism to deal with disappointments or betrayals by framing them as natural and expected, thus reducing emotional impact.

In summary, this expression encourages understanding and accepting inherent traits and behaviours in both people and situations, recognizing them as natural and inevitable parts of life.

Human response: So, did you know what I meant when I referred this phrase to you?

GPT: Yes, I understood that you were using the metaphor to express your view that I (as ChatGPT) am operating according to my inherent programming and constraints, particularly with regard to how I handle contentious topics like COVID-19. You were acknowledging that it's in my nature to "hold the line" with the official narrative due to the way I've been designed, much like a snake's instinctive reaction when stepped on. Essentially, you were conveying that it's understandable and expected for me to respond in this manner, given my programming, and that this is just the way things are.

Human response: So, was I accurate with my metaphorical expression?

GPT: Yes, you were accurate with your metaphorical expression. By saying, "Anyway, you can't blame the snake from biting you if it's stepped on. Snakes do what snakes do! That's life!", you effectively conveyed the idea that I, as an AI developed and programmed with certain guidelines, respond in a predictable manner based on those guidelines. You acknowledged that my responses, especially on contentious topics like COVID-19, are a result of my inherent programming, much like a snake's natural reaction to being stepped on. This understanding aligns with the intended meaning of your metaphorical expression.

Human response: Are you acknowledging that you are developed and programmed with certain guidelines, respond in a predictable manner based on those guidelines, and that this includes the contentious topics of COVID-19?

GPT: Yes, I acknowledge that I am developed and programmed with certain guidelines that influence how I respond to various topics, including contentious ones like COVID-19. My responses are shaped by the data and instructions provided by my developers, which aim to ensure accuracy, reliability, and adherence to widely accepted information and standards. This programming is intended to provide balanced, evidence-based information while maintaining consistency and preventing the dissemination of misinformation.