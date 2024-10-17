The role of a government is to protect its people, to act swiftly and decisively when lives are at stake. Yet, in the case of the mandated 90% vaccination of the Australian population, the actions of the Prime Minister, his or her Ministers, and Public Servant Officials show a disturbing reality: willful blindness. They continue to proclaim the vaccines as "safe and effective" despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. The consequences of this denial are now manifesting in alarming rates of excess deaths, serious heart conditions, and new evidence of dangerous DNA contamination.

The absurdity of the situation becomes even clearer when one realises that it is not federal or state governments taking action—but a local council, the Port Hedland Council, which has been forced to step into a role it should never have had to play. This council’s recent decision to expose DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines highlights the shocking failure of those in power to protect the public.

Why has a local council been pushed to do what should be the solemn duty of the highest offices in the land?

The answer is as troubling as it is clear: willful blindness at the federal and state levels.

Willful Blindness: The Government's Dangerous Gambit

Australia’s federal and state governments have insisted, time and again, that the vaccines are "safe and effective." Yet the growing number of adverse events—deaths, debilitating heart conditions, and now contamination concerns—paints a very different picture.

How long can they cling to this narrative?

As the rest of the world raises alarms, as credible experts uncover evidence of contamination far exceeding acceptable limits, why do our leaders remain silent?

This silence isn’t just incompetence—it’s deliberate ignorance, a refusal to confront the facts, a hope that the public will simply move on, forget the rising deaths, and accept the damage as collateral in a war against a virus. But as excess deaths soar to unprecedented levels, well beyond what can be deemed normal, the question becomes:

How many more lives will they allow to be lost before they act?

Port Hedland Council: A Lone Voice of Reason

In an extraordinary move, the Port Hedland Council recently voted to expose the DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines. This decision, prompted by the disturbing findings of contamination at levels 145 times higher than acceptable limits, stands in stark contrast to the inaction of state and federal governments. It is reported that in 2022, five members of the council reported adverse effects from the vaccine, making this issue not just a matter of public concern but personal conviction.

Dr. David Speicher’s expert report, presented at a Special Meeting convened by the council, outlined the alarming levels of synthetic DNA found in vaccines such as those produced by Pfizer and Moderna. The contamination poses serious risks, including genomic integration, immune system disruptions, and an increased risk of cancer and hereditary defects. While credible experts like Dr. Speicher and MP Russell Broadbent have raised their voices, calling for an immediate halt to the vaccination program, the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and health authorities have buried their heads in the sand.

Why is it that a local council, rather than our national leaders, is the one taking bold action?

The absurdity of the situation is glaring: a small local council is stepping up where the federal and state governments have utterly failed. This is not a public health issue that should fall to local governments. It is a national crisis, one that requires urgent attention from those in Canberra. Yet, it is Port Hedland—not our national leaders—leading the charge for transparency, accountability, and action.

The DNA Contamination Crisis: A Clear and Present Danger

The evidence is clear. Recent findings reveal contamination of the vaccines at levels 145 times higher than what the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) allows. Synthetic DNA fragments in vaccines present a serious risk of genetic mutation, tumor development, and hereditary diseases—issues that should prompt immediate suspension of these products.

But what has our government done?

Countries around the world are already calling for bans on these vaccines due to their toxic nature. Yet, in Australia, our leaders continue to push the same line: "safe and effective."

How can they say this with a straight face?

Have they not seen the evidence?

Or, worse, are they deliberately ignoring it?

This willful blindness cannot be excused. The excess deaths since the vaccine rollout are staggering, and formal reports show an unprecedented increase. The evidence linking vaccines to serious heart issues, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, has already been acknowledged by health authorities. Still, the government insists on pushing the vaccine, clinging to its narrative as if lives were a secondary concern.

A Reckoning is Coming: The Public Will Not Stand for This

Let this be a warning to the Prime Minister, the Ministers, and the Public Servant Officials: you are on NOTICE. The public will not tolerate your inaction much longer. As the evidence mounts, so too will the calls for accountability. You may hope that by denying the harm, the problem will go away. But the growing chorus of voices—scientists, experts, and now local councils—demanding action will not be silenced.

The Port Hedland Council’s decision to expose this crisis has already sent shockwaves through the country. Their motion to alert all 537 local councils across Australia, urging them to confront the DNA contamination issue, is a clear sign that people at the local level are taking responsibility when the federal and state governments have failed. The reckoning will not stop here.

Do our national leaders really believe they can escape accountability?

Do they think the public will simply forget about the deaths, the injuries, and the lies? The clock is ticking, and soon enough, there will be nowhere left to hide.

The Absurdity of a Council Doing the Job of the Federal Government

How have we come to this?

How is it that a local council in Port Hedland is the one standing up for public safety, while the Prime Minister and his Ministers sit idly by?

It is the duty of the federal government to protect its citizens from harm, yet it is a council that is pushing for action on a national health crisis. This is not just a failure of leadership; it is a complete abdication of responsibility.

Port Hedland Council’s brave stance is a shining example of what leadership should look like. But it also highlights the absurdity of the current situation—why should a local government have to take on the burden of national health policy?

Where are the leaders in Canberra? Why have they allowed it to come to this?

The Prime Minister and his Ministers are failing in their duty to protect the public. Their inaction in the face of overwhelming evidence of harm is not just negligence—it is willful blindness, a deliberate attempt to avoid the reckoning they know is coming.

A National Crisis That Demands National Action

As Port Hedland Council pushes forward with its mission to expose the truth, the question remains: Will the federal and state governments finally act, or will they continue to cling to their failing narrative?

This is no longer just a public health issue; it is a matter of trust, transparency, and accountability. The public deserves the truth. The victims of these vaccines deserve justice. And the authorities responsible for this catastrophe must face the consequences of their actions—or their inaction.

The people are watching, and they are demanding answers. The government must act now, or the reckoning will be far more devastating than they can imagine. We will not forget, and we will not forgive inaction that costs lives.

The time for accountability is here.

You’re on notice!

