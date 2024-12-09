The global rollout of mRNA injectable drugs was accompanied by an unrelenting, almost hypnotic chorus: “safe and effective.” This mantra was pushed with such conviction that it drowned out all dissenting voices, stamped out critical thought, and swept aside any questioning of the evidence. But now, as the veneer of that narrative cracks, we must confront the uncomfortable reality that these drugs were neither as “safe” nor as “effective” as we were told. They are not, and never have been, vaccines in the traditional sense. The truth, buried beneath layers of propaganda, is finally emerging—dragged into the light by studies like the one conducted in Seoul, South Korea. And the question we must ask ourselves is this: how much of what we were told was real?

The findings from the Seoul study, involving over two million people, are nothing short of shocking. Depression, anxiety, dissociative disorders, stress-related conditions, somatoform disorders, and sleep disturbances—these aren’t minor inconveniences. They are debilitating, life-altering conditions linked to the very drugs heralded as the key to ending the pandemic. Insomnia, in particular, emerges as a cruel, insidious side effect, stripping individuals of rest and leaving them vulnerable to a cascade of mental and cognitive dysfunction. How could something sold as a “cure” lead to such widespread harm? How did these cognitive side effects slip under the radar of public health authorities?

And then there’s the uncomfortable silver lining: the study found a potential reduction in psychosis-related conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder among the vaccinated. But even this apparent benefit raises questions. Was this merely a coincidental byproduct of the immune response, or does it suggest a selective impact of these drugs on the brain? And if the latter is true, what else aren’t we being told about their neurological effects? Why are the same authorities who championed these injectable drugs refusing to engage with the growing evidence of harm? What are they afraid we might uncover?

These aren’t academic concerns; the fallout is happening all around us. In workplaces, the cognitive and emotional toll of these injectable drugs is becoming impossible to ignore. Leaders once lauded for their decisiveness and clarity are now crippled by insomnia, anxiety, and brain fog. Their judgment falters, their performance declines, and their teams feel the effects. How many careers are being derailed by the cognitive impairments caused by these drugs? How many businesses are suffering because their most vital employees are no longer capable of functioning at their best? And why is no one addressing this?

The ripple effects extend into homes, where the personal becomes painfully public. Parents, once the emotional anchors of their families, are retreating into themselves, lost in the fog of depression or consumed by relentless irritability fueled by sleepless nights. Partners, blindsided by these sudden changes, are left to navigate the fallout, often misinterpreting the symptoms as personal failings or relationship problems. How many marriages will collapse under the weight of these unacknowledged side effects? How many children will grow up feeling abandoned, unable to understand why their once-present parent has withdrawn into a shadow of themselves?

And yet, the narrative of “safe and effective” continues, upheld by the very institutions that failed to protect us. How did we get here? How did public health—the cornerstone of trust between governments and their people—become a vehicle for coercion and deceit? Why were those who asked questions ridiculed, silenced, or even deplatformed? What does it say about our society that skepticism, once a vital part of scientific inquiry, has been rebranded as “misinformation”?

These drugs are not, and never have been, vaccines. The term “vaccine” was deliberately co-opted to lend these experimental injectable drugs a sense of familiarity and safety. But traditional vaccines prevent transmission and offer long-lasting immunity. Can the same be said of these mRNA drugs? If not, why were they marketed as such? Why were billions of people around the world subjected to relentless campaigns pushing them to take these drugs, often under duress? Were we nothing more than test subjects in a global experiment?

The cognitive and psychiatric side effects detailed in this study are not anomalies. They are the inevitable result of a rushed, poorly understood technology foisted upon a trusting public under the guise of necessity. How many lives have been shattered by this deception? How many families have been torn apart? How many individuals, suffering in silence, are left wondering what went wrong with their minds and bodies? And most importantly, who will take responsibility for the harm caused?

We must demand answers. This is not a call to abandon science or public health, but to restore them to their rightful places as tools of truth and service to humanity. The time for blind trust is over. We need transparency, accountability, and a willingness to confront the lies that have been peddled under the guise of protecting us.

This is a reckoning. The phrase “safe and effective” was used as a shield to deflect scrutiny and silence critics, but it cannot withstand the weight of the evidence now coming to light. The cognitive side effects revealed in this study are just one piece of a much larger puzzle—a puzzle that, when completed, reveals a picture of betrayal on an unprecedented scale.

The mantra of “safe and effective” has been weaponized to stifle debate and suppress dissent, but the cracks are undeniable. It’s time to face the truth: these drugs were neither safe nor effective for everyone, and the cognitive side effects uncovered in this study are yet another damning proof. Only through vigilance, preparation, and an unwavering demand for the truth can we navigate the damage left in their wake.

The time to act is now. The time to demand truth is long overdue. And the time to hold those responsible to account has finally arrived.

