Julian Gillespie's Presentation at the Great Debate: Exposing the Betrayal Behind DNA Contamination in COVID-19 Jabs

In a time when silence has become complicity and truth a casualty of convenience, Julian Gillespie delivers a searing indictment of government betrayal and systemic failures at the Great Debate. Facing the dismissive attacks of W.A. Premier Roger Cook on the Port Hedland Council's courageous motion to expose COVID-19 jab DNA contamination, Gillespie's address cuts through the rhetoric with undeniable urgency and clarity.

Tellingly, Premier Cook and his Health Minister failed to attend the debate—an absence that speaks volumes about their priorities and reflects a glaring inability, or unwillingness, to confront the very people they once urged to trust their leadership. Their failure to show up underscores the growing chasm between those in power and the Australians they are supposed to serve.

This isn’t just another debate—it’s a clarion call. Gillespie exposes the shocking revelations of synthetic DNA contamination in COVID-19 vaccines, unraveling a global crisis with implications for every Australian family. From the damning research of world-renowned scientists to the discredited deflections of the TGA, his presentation lays bare a tapestry of negligence, cover-ups, and betrayal. It’s a harrowing story of how public trust was not only eroded but actively exploited by those who swore to protect us.

Yet, amidst the grim realities, Gillespie shines a spotlight on hope. Grassroots movements, brave local councils, and independent voices refusing to cower to bureaucratic silence are rising. His message is unflinching: the time for waiting is over. This is no longer just a fight for answers—it’s a fight for action, accountability, and the very soul of Australia.

Gillespie’s powerful words challenge us all: Will we sit idle, or will we rise to reclaim our health, our freedoms, and our democracy? Watch the presentation and decide for yourself whether history will remember this generation for its courage—or its silence.

