I grew up in a different Australia — one where politics was a conversation, not a battlefield. In my youth, through the 1970s and into the mid-1980s, I understood the political landscape with clarity. It wasn’t perfect, but it had structure. The Liberals stood for small and big business, Nationals gave voice to the rural backbone of the nation, Labor was the party of the worker, and the Australian Democrats promised to “keep the bastards honest.” It was a system of checks and balances, of ideologies that, while different, could coexist in the same room — even in the same family — without venom or vitriol.

Back then, people voted according to values, not tribes. Liberal and Labor voters could share a beer, argue the merits of economic policy, then shake hands and part ways. There was no war of identity, no compulsory allegiance to a politicised lifestyle. We were Australians first. The divide, where it existed, was civil.

By the mid-80s, I was in my late twenties — running my own business, casting my vote for the Liberals. I believed in free enterprise, in personal responsibility, and in the right to rise without bureaucratic interference or confiscatory taxation. I didn’t ask the government to carry me — I only asked that it didn’t weigh me down.

But something shifted. The more I paid attention, the more I noticed that on the so-called “big ticket” issues — national direction, economic policy, global integration, creeping regulation — the major parties were virtually indistinguishable. Their public disagreements were loud, theatrical, and often meaningless. Behind closed doors, when it came time to serve the mega-rich, to feed the corporate machine, and to pave the road for technocratic control, there was harmony.

Over the following decades, I voted Liberal. Then Labor. Then Liberal again. I joined both parties at different times, hopeful that change could be made from within. But each time, I was met with the same reality: the system doesn’t belong to us. It belongs to those who fund it, those who manipulate it, and those who are shielded from its consequences.

The people — hardworking Australians who built this country, paid their taxes, raised families, and fought its wars — have been slowly nudged out of the decision-making process. Today, they’re manipulated with token gestures: a one-off payment here, a tax cut there, a subsidy wrapped in red tape and hollow promises. The scraps are enough to keep most quiet, but not awake.

Over my 50 years of voter entitlement, I have witnessed the technocratic takeover of Australian governance. Elected leaders no longer lead — they manage. They don’t serve the nation — they serve algorithms, lobbyists, and global think tanks. The Constitution, once a proud and binding contract, has become a quaint document — referenced selectively, respected rarely.

Free speech has evaporated. Privacy is a myth. The very sovereignty of our own bodies has been discarded — replaced by QR codes, vaccine mandates, digital health certificates, and the ever-watchful eye of the surveillance state. The media, once the Fourth Estate[1], has been absorbed into the machinery of propaganda — now functioning as the state’s most powerful arm of perception control.

And politics? It has become theatre. Not the noble kind that inspires thought, but the grotesque kind that manufactures division. Today’s political parties don’t exist to solve problems — they exist to polarise, to keep the public focused on emotional side battles while the real decisions — the ones that matter — are made by unelected forces behind the curtain.

The leaders we are asked to choose from? Appalling. We no longer vote for someone we believe in — we vote for whoever we think will do the least damage. And the few truth-tellers who rise from the ashes of integrity are swiftly crushed by coordinated ad hominem attacks, character assassination, and media blackouts. The two-party machine grinds them to dust.

This is not unique to Australia. Just look at the United States — where presidential elections now resemble puppet shows, with geriatric figureheads hiding entire networks of advisors, donors, and ideological operators. Tens of millions of illegal immigrants have crossed the U.S. border under Biden’s watch — with media silence and bureaucratic spin hiding the social impact. And in Australia? We’ve opened our borders to 1.5 to 2 million migrants in a short period, causing housing shortages, skyrocketing rents, and a generational freeze-out from home ownership. Yet we’re told to be quiet. To accept. To “move forward.”

And now we watch closely as Donald Trump prepares for his return to the presidency as POTUS 47. But is he the disrupter he once claimed to be — or just another cog in the machine? The real question must be asked: Is Trump still his own man, or is he a puppet now? A token resistance figure approved by the system to keep hope alive among the restless masses? When everything else is captured, can a man remain uncaptured — even one who made his brand on breaking the rules?

And while many celebrate the likes of Elon Musk for exposing waste, corruption, and inefficiency with his “DOGE” (Department of Government Efficiency), there is a darker truth beneath the surface. Musk is not just a savvy businessman — he is a die-hard technocrat, one who champions digital identity systems, Neuralink, AI governance, and mass data surveillance. He’s achieving “results,” yes — but through invasive techniques that set a precedent far more dangerous than they first appear.

The people cheer because he gets things done. But we must ask — at what cost? These are problems that should have been solved by the U.S. Comptroller General[2], not a billionaire. In celebrating Musk’s triumphs, we risk teaching the world to trust unelected power, technological dominance, and billionaire oversight over transparent democratic accountability.

This is the creeping seduction of Technocracy[3] — it solves problems while bypassing liberty. And make no mistake: Australia is not immune. Consider My Health Record, the push for digital identity legislation, the use of AI-enhanced welfare compliance algorithms, and the quietly expanding scope of the Office of the National Data Commissioner. These are not the markings of a free society — they are the nervous system of a managed population.

So here I stand. A lifelong believer in the value of free enterprise — in self-made success, responsibility, and the quiet dignity of building a life without asking the government to pay for it. But I also believe in a just safety net — one that protects those who fall through no fault of their own. Not because it is convenient. But because it is moral.

I don’t want handouts. I want freedom. I want protection of the Constitution and our fundamental rights[4]. I want leaders with courage, not spin. I want journalists with backbone, not talking points. I want a nation where the people come first — not the globalist agenda, not the corporate conglomerates, and not the technocratic priesthood of bureaucrats who think data can replace soul.

And so, I ask you — the reader — to reflect:

Has your vote over the years led to a better country?

Do you believe the people you elect are truly in charge?

Have the promises you’ve heard delivered liberty, opportunity, or merely compliance?

And if not — then why do you continue to play by their rules?

We are not powerless. But we are hypnotised. Distracted. Divided.

The time has come to shake free of the illusion. To awaken our neighbours. To return to truth. To think, not just vote. And perhaps, finally, to reclaim the nation we once believed we were building.

Footnotes:

[1] The Fourth Estate is a historical term referring to the press or news media, regarded as an unofficial but essential pillar of democracy. Traditionally seen as a check on institutional power alongside the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, the Fourth Estate is tasked with informing the public, scrutinizing authority, and upholding transparency.

[2] The U.S. Comptroller General is the head of the Government Accountability Office (GAO), a nonpartisan agency that audits federal spending, evaluates program effectiveness, and supports congressional oversight. Appointed for a 15-year term, the Comptroller General wields no executive power but plays a critical role in promoting transparency and accountability across the federal government. If properly empowered and resourced, the Comptroller General could fulfill many of the oversight functions currently being demanded by private individuals or institutions like Elon Musk’s proposed “DOGE” — without centralizing power in a private technocrat.

[3] Technocracy is a system of rule where unelected scientists, engineers, and corporate technocrats wield power under the guise of expertise—replacing democracy with data, freedom with algorithms, and human judgment with cold, mechanical control. In a technocracy, policies are dictated not by the will of the people, but by those who believe they know best—often hiding behind the veil of “science” while serving the interests of centralized power, surveillance, and social engineering.

[4] Fundamental rights are the basic, inalienable rights and freedoms that belong to every human being by virtue of their existence. They are universally recognized as essential to human dignity, liberty, and justice, and serve as a safeguard against arbitrary power and systemic overreach. Among the most critical in limiting the threat of technocracy are:

– The right to freedom of speech – enabling open dissent and scrutiny of technocratic decisions;

– The right to bodily autonomy – protecting individuals from forced medical or technological interventions;

– The right to privacy – limiting surveillance and data exploitation by centralized authorities;

– The right to informed consent – ensuring individuals are not subjected to experimentation or policies without full understanding and agreement;

– The right to democratic participation – maintaining governance by the people, not by unelected experts or algorithms.

This is not an exhaustive list; other rights such as freedom of religion, due process, property rights, and the presumption of innocence also play essential roles in defending individuals from the encroachments of technocratic control. Together, these rights form the legal and moral foundation of a free society.