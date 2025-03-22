IBM provided the punch card systems used by the Nazi regime to track, categorize, and ultimately exterminate millions of Jews with terrifying efficiency. These machines were not innocent tools—they were instruments of genocide, enabling bureaucratic slaughter with cold mechanical precision. General Motors didn’t merely assemble engines—they were integral to the production of German military vehicles, keeping Panzer tanks rumbling across Europe as they crushed resistance and annihilated populations. Ford, under the direction of American executives, maintained its German subsidiaries and continued supplying aircraft components to Hitler’s air force long after the war had begun. Meanwhile, Standard Oil provided critical fuel additives to the Luftwaffe, effectively ensuring Nazi bombers could reduce cities to ash and corpses. ITT Corporation did more than whisper through wires—it actively supplied communication systems and military technologies to the Third Reich, all while profiting handsomely on the home front.

This was not passive complicity—it was calculated, cold-blooded collaboration. It was betrayal dressed in boardroom etiquette. These corporations made deliberate, profit-driven decisions to support a regime whose stated mission was global domination and industrial-scale extermination. And they did it while their own countrymen were dying on battlefields. They enriched themselves on both sides of the war, sending supplies to the Nazis while reaping government contracts from the Allies.

Did you know that while your grandparents were spilling blood in trenches and liberation camps were still choked with the stench of death, executives in suits were smiling in polished conference rooms, finalizing contracts with killers? That the very companies whose logos we now trust on our medicines, our vehicles, and our technology—IBM, Ford, General Motors, Standard Oil, ITT—were, in truth, active agents in the machinery of mass murder?

This is not merely history. It is a warning. Because those same forces—those same types of men, the same moral vacuum—still rule today. They now walk through global summits and sit on philanthropic panels, but their instincts remain unchanged. They are no longer building tanks—they're building digital prisons. They're not fuelling bombers—they're fuelling algorithmic obedience. The names may have changed, but the game remains the same.

Would you still call it business? Or will you finally name it for what it is: collaborative evil hidden behind a veil of corporate legitimacy?

Cold Architects of a Profitable Hell

The Transnational Profiteer is not a patriot, not a humanitarian, and certainly not a servant of the people. He (or she) is the modern-day Globalist—an unelected ruler in a suit, one who believes the world is theirs to reshape. People like Bill Gates, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Larry Fink, Kristalina Georgieva (Managing Director of the IMF), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Director-General of the WTO), and Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission) do not serve nations—they serve agendas. Their loyalty is not to democracy, culture, or even humanity itself, but to control, domination, and the cold efficiency of global capital. To them, a border is an obstacle, a constitution is a nuisance, and the human soul is an exploitable resource.

What defines this class is a cold, calculated detachment from human suffering. Death, war, illness, and economic collapse are not tragedies to them—they are windows of opportunity. These are people who smiled as COVID-19 spread, who watched lockdowns destroy small businesses while their portfolios ballooned, who silenced dissent through fact-checkers and algorithms while calling it “public health.” Their mindset is not built on compassion but on control. They don’t shed tears for victims; they draw blueprints for the next crisis.

During World War II, their predecessors funded both sides of the global conflict—IBM, Ford, General Motors, and Standard Oil. Today, they do it again: funding medical monopolies, manipulating markets, engineering political chaos, and building a digital infrastructure designed to own the future and everyone in it. Their goal is not peace, justice, or prosperity. It is technocratic supremacy—a world governed by their metrics, their morality, and their machines.

These are not misguided philanthropists or well-meaning innovators. These are architects of a new feudalism—one in which they own everything, and you own nothing. Call it what it is: evil.

The Profiteer's Paradise

As the book Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State points out:

"Regardless of whether the 'pandemic' was real or simulated, it was used as a pretext for overhauling governance paradigms... Liberal democracy, long since hollowed out by the 'War on Terror,' is now finished..."

This quote is more than observation—it is a grave warning. Because what we witnessed during the COVID-19 era was not simply mismanagement. It was the purposeful demolition of societal norms, the testing of public obedience, and the trial run for a new form of global governance cloaked in compassion but driven by coercion. It does not matter whether the virus emerged from a lab, a wet market, or a scripted agenda. What matters is how it was immediately weaponized—not as a medical emergency, but as a psychological siege on every man, woman, and child on Earth.

· Entire economies were shuttered, not to save lives, but to collapse small businesses and consolidate corporate control. · Freedoms were suspended under the guise of “safety,” conditioning populations to accept surveillance and suppression as normal. · Mass populations were subjected to experimental injections with no long-term safety data, while dissenters were vilified or erased. · Trillions were funnelled—not to struggling families—but to the very pharmaceutical giants, tech monopolies, and bureaucratic overlords that engineered the crisis response.

And who profited? The same names we’ve mentioned. The same corporations, foundations, and global entities who conveniently held the patents, the data networks, the supply chains, and the media narrative. They profited from fear. They profited from obedience. And when the dust settled, it wasn’t health that had been secured—it was control. We emerged not safer, but more divided, more monitored, and more willing to trade liberty for a promise of safety that never truly came.

We now live in a world where questioning authority is a crime, dissent is “misinformation,” and obedience is rewarded with conditional freedoms that can be revoked at will. The pandemic was not just a health crisis—it was a rehearsal for something much darker. And unless we name it for what it was, we will walk blindly into the next act.

Enforcers of the Invisible Empire

Not all profiteers wear suits or occupy corner offices. Some work from bunkers, fly surveillance drones over sovereign lands, hack political infrastructures from offshore servers, or issue death warrants from secret courtrooms. This is the mercenary class—the ruthless, hands-on executors of transnational profiteering. They are not policymakers, but policy enforcers. Not visionaries, but silencers. Not ideologues, but instruments of suppression.

They come in many guises:

Private military contractors , often employed by multinational security firms like Academi (formerly Blackwater) or Wagner Group, are deployed not only in conflict zones to secure oil fields and mineral deposits, but also domestically to suppress civil unrest, protect elite assets during political upheaval, and enforce martial law when the state desires plausible deniability. These mercenaries act above national law, armed with cutting-edge weaponry and legal immunity, operating in places like Iraq, Ukraine, Mali, and even within Western borders during "emergency response" situations.

Cyber operatives , whether freelancers or state-aligned contractors, engage in cyber-espionage, infrastructure sabotage, and the policing of public thought. Hired by intelligence agencies or private think tanks, they flood social media platforms with disinformation, hack whistleblowers, install malware into government networks, and manipulate online narratives through bot farms and AI-generated propaganda. Their offices may be in Silicon Valley, Tel Aviv, or Eastern Europe, but their battlefield is the human mind.

Legal "fixers" and economic hitmen , trained in the elite corridors of Wall Street and Ivy League law schools, work in institutions like the IMF, World Bank, and global consulting firms. Their task is to coerce developing nations into accepting exploitative loans, forcing them to privatize water, electricity, and farmland. In exchange, foreign investors gain monopolies while national sovereignty dissolves. These operatives also operate within the public sector as unelected advisors, embedded in finance ministries and trade bodies, writing legislation favourable to corporate overlords.

Crisis capitalists and disaster opportunists, working in hedge funds and private equity circles, specialize in exploiting chaos. Whether it’s a natural disaster in Haiti, a financial crash in Argentina, or a pandemic anywhere on Earth, they arrive with "solutions"—buying up land, hospitals, factories, and homes at deflated prices, then flipping them for enormous profit. They operate through shell companies, offshore entities, and NGO fronts, extracting wealth while presenting themselves as saviours.

Biosecurity technocrats and "public health consultants" employed by multinational pharmaceutical firms or global health NGOs, who leverage pandemics to secure billion-dollar contracts, push mandatory medication policies, and normalize biometric surveillance through digital health passports. They often hold concurrent advisory roles in governments and the WHO, blurring the line between public service and private profit.

Surveillance contractors and AI integrators embedded in both government agencies and private platforms, who design and implement facial recognition systems, predictive policing algorithms, and social credit technologies. They partner with governments under the pretext of "national security" or "public safety"—while simultaneously selling data to third parties and manipulating behavioural outcomes for advertising and control.

These are soldiers of fortune, though the term now demands serious redefinition. While once evoking images of muscle-bound mercenaries with rifles fighting foreign wars for gold or ideology, today’s mercenary might just as easily wear glasses, speak in legal jargon or code in Python, and live next door. They may never set foot on a battlefield, yet kill reputations, economies, and even hope from behind a screen—one policy, hack, or keystroke at a time.

What unites them is not geography, creed, or cause—but a transactional loyalty to money and power. These modern mercenaries are consultants embedded in global institutions, cybersecurity specialists targeting dissent, or social engineers designing manipulation algorithms. Some wear government badges by day and moonlight for private think tanks by night. Others operate through NGOs and lobbying arms, weaponizing aid, law, or even public health to dismantle the will of nations.

Their moral compass is programmable, their ethics adaptable, and their allegiance transient. Their battleground is not just a remote desert—it’s the digital world, the legislative chamber, the financial system, and increasingly, the minds of ordinary citizens. If you think they’re not nearby, think again. They may not carry guns, but they can crash economies, disable hospitals, or erase identities with clinical precision. And they do it not out of ideology—but because it pays. If a civilian stands in their way, they are reframed as a "hostile." If a nation resists, it is destabilized. If a journalist exposes them, they are discredited or disappeared. These operators do the work that the elite must keep hidden—actions too brutal, too illegal, or too politically risky to be executed under a flag.

They are the ones who crush dissent in silence, who assassinate the future behind closed doors, and who clear the way for the new empire—not with flags and parades, but with contracts and casualties. They are the enforcers of technocracy, the praetorian guard of the global elite. Unseen, unaccountable, and unbound by the laws that govern ordinary men, they are the dark muscle behind the smiling face of global progress.

Human Life is Not Scared to Them

For both the Transnational Profiteer and the Mercenary, human life is not sacred—it is expendable, replaceable, quantifiable. They do not see faces—they see friction. They do not hear cries—they calculate noise. Every life lost, every community shattered, every hospital emptied is weighed not in grief, but in opportunity, in leverage, in restructuring potential. Death is not a failure—it is a function of their design.

This is not madness. This is methodical inhumanity disguised as strategic brilliance. Their detachment is not a glitch in the system—it is the system. The boardroom does not mourn the dead; it studies them for lessons on how to tighten control next time. The ministry does not seek to protect the vulnerable; it seeks to minimize reputational fallout when the vulnerable inevitably perish. There is no sorrow, no accountability—only optics, deniability, and plausible explanations for inexcusable harm.

It is nearly impossible for the average person to comprehend this. They are taught to believe that government is benevolent, that corporations care, that no one in authority could possibly plan to harm those they claim to serve. But history screams otherwise—from the trenches of World War I to the gas chambers of Auschwitz, from Agent Orange in Vietnam to the opioid crisis in Middle America. And in more recent decades, the evidence grows clearer still. Consider the 2008 global financial crisis, triggered by reckless banking practices and government deregulation. Millions lost their homes and savings, yet the executives responsible were bailed out with public money—and walked away with bonuses. Or the Boeing 737 MAX scandal, where cost-cutting and corporate pressure led to two deadly crashes, killing 346 people. Boeing prioritized speed to market and profit over passenger safety, then attempted to conceal critical software flaws.

And then there's Pfizer’s record-setting $2.3 billion criminal fine in 2009 for illegal marketing of drugs—proof that even pharmaceutical giants have played fast and loose with public health. And let us not forget government complicity in scandals like the Iraq War, justified by false intelligence about weapons of mass destruction—a deception that cost hundreds of thousands of lives and enriched military contractors. These are not isolated misjudgements—they are case studies in how power operates with impunity and disdain for human life. And still, the common man cannot—and will not—accept that their leaders may see them as pawns on a board, livestock to be managed, or collateral to be discarded.

No government official loses sleep over a death count—unless they are caught. No corporate executive weeps for the addict, the evicted, or the poisoned—unless the cameras are rolling. If the harm cannot be traced back, if the lie is big enough, and if the cost is profitable, your life is meaningless to them. They justify their destruction with slogans:

· "We’re stabilizing the region." · "It’s just business." · "We’re saving lives with technology." · "We followed the science." · "Unfortunate but necessary."

They see themselves not as villains, but as visionaries—too intelligent, too evolved, too irreplaceable to be judged by your morality. They do not kill with hatred—they kill with indifference, and that is far more dangerous.

Inside the Soulless Minds of the Modern Elite

So, you need to understand; they walk among us—not with rifles slung over shoulders or blood-stained uniforms, but in polished shoes and tailored suits, behind biometric access panels, stock tickers, and encrypted networks. They are not monsters in the traditional sense. They don’t need to be. Their weapons are markets, mandates, and media. Their battlefield is the world. And their enemy is anyone or anything that obstructs the flow of profit and power.

These are the transnational profiteers and their mercenary enforcers—the architects and the executioners of a new world order where human life is a variable, not a value. If you believe they care about your life, your family, your town, or your traditions, you have mistaken their propaganda for compassion. You have projected your morality onto beings who have none. Because what you must understand—what you must truly confront—is that you do not matter to them. Not as a citizen, not as a neighbour, not even as a human being. You are a consumer, a unit, a data point, and when necessary, a liability to be erased.

The Transnational Profiteer is the high priest of this invisible empire. He—though increasingly, also she—sits behind the scenes, orchestrating events with cold precision. He is the kind who can profit from a pandemic, a war, a famine, or a financial collapse—and never once pause to consider the dead. He is not indifferent to suffering because he is unaware; he is indifferent because suffering is a necessary fuel for his ascent. He needs crises to consolidate control. He needs fear to lubricate the gears of obedience. He needs your pain to validate his interventions. When nations crumble, when hospitals overflow, when families disintegrate under lockdown and unemployment—he smiles, because markets are “correcting,” industries are consolidating, and populations are being conditioned. Death is not a tragedy. It’s an externality—a line item on a spreadsheet.

The mercenary is his willing arm, his shadow in the flesh. He wears many masks: the private contractor in a war zone, the intelligence operative in a foreign embassy, the cyber-saboteur dismantling dissent with a few keystrokes, the health bureaucrat enforcing silent mandates with impersonal cruelty. The modern mercenary might never fire a gun, but they kill nonetheless—with policies that destroy livelihoods, with software that erases dissent, with legal instruments that crush resistance. They kill slowly, methodically, invisibly. They are not brutes—they are precision-guided instruments of suppression. And like the profiteer, they do not weep for the collateral. If they did, they would not last a day in their trade.

Together, this duo has rewritten the moral framework of civilization. There is no good or evil—only gain or loss. There is no sanctity of life—only the strategic value of survival. In their world, ethics are a currency to be traded when convenient, and discarded when costly. Their vision of society is not organic, communal, or sacred—it is managed, like a farm. You are livestock, and the greatest danger is that you have been trained to believe you are free-range.

When COVID-19 shattered the world, these figures didn’t flinch. They activated. They exploited. And they expanded. Whether the crisis was designed or merely seized upon makes no difference—the aftermath was identical: destroyed businesses, atomized families, weaponized fear, and a sweeping architecture of digital control disguised as “public health.” Behind it all, they grew stronger. The profiteers saw record profits; the mercenaries wrote new laws, built new prisons, erected new barriers between you and your freedom. And while the common man buried his loved ones in silence, forbidden even to mourn collectively, these people toasted in private rooms, bragging of “resilience” and “market adaptation.”

You think this is extreme? Then look at history. The same corporations that once powered the Nazi war machine—while also supplying the Allies—have now been repackaged as the smiling face of innovation. The same governments that experimented on civilians now sell “public safety” as a product line. The same industries that used slave labour now own the data you generate with every breath. Nothing has changed—except the branding.

You need to understand this, not as theory, but as reality: These people are not like you. They do not see the world like you. And they do not value life like you. They are not bound by conscience. They are not shackled by empathy. If they need to collapse your economy, destroy your family, mandate your silence, or end your life—they will. And they will do it with a press release, not a bullet. The execution is quieter now. Cleaner. Algorithmic.

This is why you cannot reason with them. You cannot plead with them. You cannot appeal to their better nature—because they have none. The only thing they respect is compliance. The only thing they fear is exposure. And the only way they lose is if the world stops believing their lies, pulls back the curtain, and sees the system for what it is: a gleaming, smiling machine that runs on blood, silence, and obedience.

You are not imagining the darkness. It is real. And it is closing in. The question is—will you keep pretending that monsters wear horns and boots, or will you finally see them for what they are: well-dressed, well-spoken, and utterly without a soul?

The Shadows on the Wall

Meanwhile, you—citizen, consumer, believer in democracy—are kept docile by shadows on the cave wall, a reference to Plato’s ancient allegory where prisoners mistake the silhouettes on the wall for reality because it’s all they’ve ever seen. Today, those shadows take the form of carefully constructed narratives—streamed through television, social media, school textbooks, and the trusted voices of media anchors who read scripts, not truths.

What you see is not what is. You are shown curated stories, stripped of context and layered with comforting illusions: that your government is acting in your best interest, that your news is objective, that your vote shapes your future. In reality, what you're watching is a spectacle engineered to control thought, a form of mass social engineering designed to keep you compliant, confused, and incapable of imagining life outside the walls that confine your understanding.

This is propaganda with surgical precision—not the blunt instruments of past dictatorships, but algorithmically tailored manipulation that steers your feelings, beliefs, and behaviours without you even noticing. Your consent is manufactured through repetition, your attention captured by spectacle, and your outrage channelled toward manufactured enemies. While you argue with your neighbour over politics, elites in dark suits rewire the structure of your world. The real decisions—those that define your freedom, your health, your economy—are made quietly, invisibly, behind locked doors.

You believe you're free. But you are conditioned to choose only from the options they give you. You believe your outrage is your own. But it is harvested, redirected, and weaponized. You believe your vision is clear. But it is shaped, filtered, and blurred by a system built not to inform—but to pacify.

The Reckoning

So, what now?

You must choose:

Continue Dreaming, hoping that these revelations are exaggerations.

Or Wake Up—and begin the painful, necessary process of seeing the world as it is.

Until we expose the invisible empire, the cycles will continue:

Another war.

Another crisis.

Another “solution.”

And each time, the architects will profit. The mercenaries will enforce. And the people… will suffer.

Unless they finally see the cave walls for what they are—and break through.

Leave a comment

Share