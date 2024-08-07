I recently read “The Invisible Rainbow,” and its message profoundly surprised me. Prior to reading the book, I had only a basic awareness of the possible health hazards of EMF (Electromagnetic Fields) and RF (Radio Frequencies). However, the book opened my eyes to the seriousness and significant health risks that some people experience due to these fields. It sparked a real concern in me about the increasing presence of EMF and RF in our environment, which I now view as a significant and very dangerous form of pollution. This type of pollution affects everyone in one form or another, yet for most people, it remains completely under the radar. The book highlights how our devices and electricity could interfere with our bodily functions, given that the human body operates through biological electricity. Motivated by the book, I decided to explore its assertions further, and the surprising results are concerning.

This article presents some common-sense thoughts on this situation. By being open to new ideas and thinking critically, we can explore the possibility that the human body could be susceptible to EMF and RF-driven illnesses. For instance, humanity is now exposed to levels of EMF and RF that are 100,000 times greater than 100 years ago. This dramatic increase is due to the proliferation of electronic devices and wireless technologies.

According to the World Health Organization, modern technologies, especially mobile phones and Wi-Fi, have exponentially increased our exposure to RF-EMF compared to the early 20th century. Studies on electromagnetic pollution highlight that current RF exposure levels are vastly higher due to the dense network of base stations, Wi-Fi routers, and other wireless devices.

As we navigate this technological landscape, it is crucial to keep an open mind and consider the implications of our increasing exposure to EMF and RF. This article aims to encourage thoughtful discussion and further investigation into this pressing issue.

Biological Electricity and Bodily Functions

FACT:

The human body uses biological electricity for its functioning. This biological electricity is crucial for numerous physiological processes. Here’s an overview of how electrical signals are integral to bodily functions:

Brain Function: The brain’s function is critically influenced by biological electricity. Neurons, the fundamental units of the brain, communicate through electrical impulses. These impulses, generated by the movement of ions such as sodium, potassium, calcium, and chloride across neuronal membranes, are essential for every aspect of brain activity. This includes basic processes like regulating breathing and heart rate, as well as complex functions such as thinking, memory, and emotion. Disruptions in these electrical signals can lead to severe neurological issues, impairing cognitive abilities, emotional regulation, and overall brain health. The potential for EMF and RF to interfere with these delicate processes is alarming and warrants serious attention. [1][6] Nervous System: The nervous system is a prime example of how the body relies on electrical signals. Neurons, the building blocks of the nervous system, communicate through electrical impulses known as action potentials. These impulses are generated by the movement of ions, such as sodium and potassium, across the neuronal membrane. When a neuron is activated, an action potential travels along its length, ultimately triggering the release of neurotransmitters. These chemical messengers cross the synaptic gap between neurons, generating an electrical response in the adjacent neuron and propagating the signal further. [1] Muscle Contraction: Muscle contraction is another essential process driven by electrical signals. In skeletal muscles, motor neurons send electrical impulses to muscle cells (myocytes), causing them to contract. This process involves the release of calcium ions, which interact with the muscle fibers to produce contraction. [2] Similarly, cardiac muscle relies on electrical impulses generated by the sinoatrial (SA) node, often referred to as the heart’s natural pacemaker. These impulses propagate through the heart muscle, ensuring coordinated contractions that efficiently pump blood throughout the body. [3][4] Sensory Processing: Sensory processing also depends on electrical signals. Sensory receptors in the body respond to various stimuli—such as light, sound, and touch—by generating electrical signals. For instance, photoreceptor cells in the retina convert light into electrical signals, which the brain processes to create visual images. Similarly, auditory receptors in the ear convert sound waves into electrical impulses that the brain interprets as sound. [5] Cellular Functions: At the cellular level, electricity plays a vital role in maintaining various functions. Cells maintain a voltage difference across their membranes, known as the membrane potential. This electrical gradient is essential for nutrient transport, cell signaling, and other cellular activities. Electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, calcium, and chloride, are critical in maintaining electrical neutrality and facilitating electrical signaling within cells. [6] Medical Diagnostics and Treatments: The importance of biological electricity extends to medical diagnostics and treatments. Electrocardiograms (ECGs) measure the electrical activity of the heart and are used to diagnose heart conditions. [7] Electroencephalograms (EEGs) measure electrical activity in the brain, aiding in the diagnosis of neurological conditions. [8] Devices such as defibrillators and pacemakers use electrical impulses to correct abnormal heart rhythms, showcasing the therapeutic applications of biological electricity. [9]

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI)

FACT:

The human body's biological electricity can experience interference from other sources of electricity, a phenomenon known as electromagnetic interference (EMI). This interference can impact the body's normal electrical functions, with potential effects on various physiological systems.

The modern world is saturated with electrical devices and installations that produce electromagnetic fields. Common sources of electromagnetic interference (EMI) include everyday devices such as cell phones, computers, microwaves, and other electronic equipment. [10] In medical settings, advanced technologies like MRI machines and diathermy equipment generate strong electromagnetic fields that may disrupt the body's natural electrical signals. [11] Additionally, environmental factors such as high-voltage power lines and radio towers create pervasive electromagnetic fields that interfere with biological electrical systems. [12]

Some of the impacts on the body are neurological, cardiac, and muscular. This is not an exhaustive list, but these examples illustrate the potential effects:

Neurological Effects: The nervous system relies heavily on electrical impulses for communication between neurons. When exposed to strong electromagnetic fields, these impulses can be disrupted, potentially leading to symptoms like headaches, dizziness, and changes in sensory perception. [13] In severe cases, such interference could impair the central nervous system's overall functioning. [14] Cardiac Effects: The heart's rhythm is maintained by precise electrical signals. External electromagnetic interference can disrupt these signals, leading to arrhythmias or other heart rhythm disorders. This is particularly concerning for individuals with cardiac conditions or those who rely on medical devices like pacemakers. [15] Muscular Effects: Muscle contraction is another process dependent on electrical signals. Interference from external electromagnetic sources can cause muscle spasms or weakness, affecting an individual's physical capabilities. [16]

To mitigate the risks of EMI, various safety measures and precautions are implemented. In medical environments, devices and rooms are often shielded to prevent external electromagnetic fields from causing interference. For example, MRI rooms are designed with special shielding to block outside electromagnetic interference. [17] Additionally, regulations and guidelines are established to limit exposure to electromagnetic fields, particularly in workplaces and public areas, to ensure safety. [18] Individuals with implanted medical devices, such as pacemakers or defibrillators, are advised to take specific precautions. They should avoid environments with strong electromagnetic fields, such as standing close to microwave ovens or high-voltage power lines, to prevent potential interference with their device's functioning. [19]

Research has demonstrated that prolonged exposure to high levels of electromagnetic fields can have biological effects, though the exact mechanisms and long-term impacts are still being studied. [20] Clinical observations have provided evidence of cases where patients with certain medical conditions or implanted devices experienced interference from external electromagnetic sources. [21] These observations guide further research and inform safety recommendations to protect individuals from the potential risks of EMI.

The fact that the human body's biological electricity can suffer interference from outside sources is well-documented. Electromagnetic interference can affect the nervous system, cardiac function, and muscle activity, posing risks to health and well-being. Understanding the sources and impacts of EMI is crucial for developing effective safety measures and ensuring the protection of individuals, especially those with heightened sensitivity to electromagnetic fields. Ongoing research and adherence to safety guidelines are essential for mitigating the risks associated with electromagnetic interference in our increasingly electrified world.

The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life

Arthur Firstenberg's "The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life" is a wake-up call for anyone complacent about the invisible forces that permeate our modern world. This meticulously researched book challenges the widespread belief that electromagnetic fields (EMF) and radiofrequency (RF) radiation are benign by presenting compelling evidence of their detrimental effects on human health and the environment.

A Historical Perspective with Alarming Implications

Firstenberg traces the history of electricity from its early experimental days to the present, revealing how each technological advancement has coincided with a rise in chronic illnesses. He provides detailed accounts of how early electrical pioneers, such as Benjamin Franklin and Michael Faraday, experienced health problems that eerily mirror today's electromagnetic hypersensitivity symptoms. This historical context sets the stage for understanding the insidious impact of EMF and RF radiation.

Unseen Connections to Chronic Diseases

One of the most shocking claims is the correlation between the proliferation of electrical technology and the increase in chronic diseases. Firstenberg presents data suggesting that diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer surged in prevalence following the widespread adoption of electricity. For example, he notes that the 20th century saw a dramatic rise in diabetes cases coinciding with the electrification of homes and cities, challenging the notion that these diseases are purely lifestyle-related.

The Dark Side of Wireless Technology

While the convenience of wireless technology is undeniable, Firstenberg exposes its hidden costs. He argues that the RF radiation emitted by cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, and cell towers poses significant health risks. The book cites studies linking RF exposure to brain cancer, particularly gliomas, and highlights the World Health Organization's classification of RF radiation as "possibly carcinogenic to humans." This starkly contrasts with the tech industry's reassurances of safety.

Impact on the Natural World

Firstenberg also explores the devastating effects of EMF and RF radiation on the environment. The decline in bee populations, crucial for pollination and agriculture, is linked to EMF exposure, which disrupts their navigation systems. Birds, too, suffer from disorientation and reproductive issues due to electromagnetic pollution. This broader ecological impact underscores the urgent need to reevaluate our relationship with technology.

Personal Stories and Scientific Studies

The book is peppered with personal anecdotes from individuals who have suffered from electromagnetic hypersensitivity, a condition often dismissed by mainstream medicine. These stories, combined with scientific studies, paint a grim picture of how pervasive and destructive EMF and RF radiation can be. Firstenberg's thorough documentation lends credibility to these accounts, forcing readers to confront the reality of EMF-related health issues.

Eye-Opening Snippets

Power Lines and Cancer: Firstenberg reveals that living near high-voltage power lines significantly increases the risk of leukemia, particularly in children. Studies show that the electromagnetic fields generated by these lines can penetrate deep into homes, affecting residents' health even at considerable distances.

Smart Meters and Insomnia: The widespread installation of smart meters, which emit constant RF radiation, has been linked to sleep disturbances and chronic fatigue. Residents near smart meter installations report severe insomnia, headaches, and other health issues, challenging the assumption that these devices are safe.

Wi-Fi in Schools: The deployment of Wi-Fi networks in schools exposes children to continuous RF radiation. Firstenberg cites research indicating that prolonged exposure can affect cognitive function and development, raising serious questions about the long-term impacts on the younger generation.

"The Invisible Rainbow" is a hard-hitting, eye-opening exploration of the unseen dangers lurking in our electrified world. Firstenberg's compelling narrative, backed by extensive research and personal testimonies, makes a persuasive case that EMF and RF radiation are far from harmless. This book is a must-read for anyone concerned about the long-term health implications of our technological advancements. It demands a re-evaluation of our complacency towards electromagnetic pollution and calls for urgent action to protect public health and the environment.

EMF and RF Radiation as a Cause of Flu-like Illnesses

Building on the foundational insights from "The Invisible Rainbow," Arthur Firstenberg presents a controversial hypothesis in his book, suggesting that electromagnetic fields (EMF) and radiofrequency (RF) radiation may be significant contributors to flu-like illnesses. This perspective challenges conventional understanding and calls for a cautious evaluation of emerging technologies like 5G and the increasing number of satellites.

Historical Correlations

Firstenberg draws attention to striking historical correlations between the advent of new electromagnetic technologies and significant flu pandemics:

Power Line Era (1889): The introduction of power line harmonic radiation is suspiciously coincidental with the 1889 influenza pandemic. Radio Era (1918): The development of powerful radio stations parallels the devastating Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918. Radar Era (1957): The widespread use of radar technology coincides with the Asian flu pandemic of 1957. Satellite Era (1968): The launch of numerous satellites into space corresponds with the Hong Kong flu pandemic of 1968.

These correlations are curious and compelling, suggesting a possible link between increased EMF exposure and the onset of flu-like illnesses.

5G Technology

Firstenberg expresses deep concern about the deployment of 5G technology. Unlike previous generations, 5G requires a dense network of small cell towers, significantly increasing radiation exposure. He argues that the “Internet of Things” enabled by 5G will lead to an unprecedented proliferation of antennas and microchips, further escalating electromagnetic pollution.

Satellites and Near-Space Technology

The rapid increase in the number of satellites launched by companies like SpaceX, OneWeb, and Amazon to provide global internet coverage is another focal point of Firstenberg’s hypothesis. He suggests that these satellites, operating in the ionosphere and magnetosphere, interact with the Earth's electromagnetic environment in potentially harmful ways. This interaction, he argues, could lead to health issues, including flu-like symptoms.

A Suspicious Pattern

While Firstenberg’s hypothesis is compelling and based on notable historical correlations, it remains highly controversial. There is currently no material factual evidence to definitively support the claim that EMF and RF radiation cause flu-like illnesses. The scientific community largely views these correlations as coincidental rather than causal.

However, the pattern is suspiciously strange. Each major spike in EMF and RF technological developments aligns with significant flu pandemics. The coincidence is intriguing and warrants further investigation. The current increase in 5G technology and satellite launches adds another layer to this ongoing mystery.

Firstenberg’s hypothesis that EMF and RF radiation contribute to flu-like illnesses is intriguing but unproven. The correlations he presents are compelling but must be approached with caution. While it is important to remain open to new scientific ideas, it is equally crucial to rely on rigorous evidence before drawing definitive conclusions. As we continue to advance technologically, it is prudent to monitor and investigate the potential health impacts of EMF and RF radiation to ensure public safety.

Exploring a Link Between EMF Technologies, the 2019 Flu, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

Arthur Firstenberg's book, "The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life," posits a provocative hypothesis linking the advent of new electromagnetic technologies to significant flu pandemics throughout history. This perspective, while intriguing, remains highly controversial and unproven. The correlations Firstenberg highlights are striking and warrant further exploration, albeit with cautious skepticism due to the lack of conclusive evidence.

The 5G Era and COVID-19

A similar pattern emerges with the rollout of 5G technology and the timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2019, Telstra launched its 5G network in Australia, initially covering select areas of major cities like Sydney and Melbourne.

The rapid increase in 5G coverage coincides with the timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic, raising questions about the potential impacts of widespread EMF exposure on public health. This pattern, while intriguing, must be approached with caution due to the absence of material factual evidence directly linking EMF exposure to the onset of flu-like illnesses.

Firstenberg's hypothesis draws attention to suspiciously coincidental correlations between the advent of new electromagnetic technologies and significant flu pandemics. While the historical patterns are compelling, it is crucial to remain cautious and not jump to definitive conclusions without rigorous scientific evidence. The increase in 5G coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic adds another layer to this intriguing narrative, warranting further investigation into the potential health impacts of EMF and RF radiation. As technological advancements continue, it is essential to monitor and assess their effects on public health to ensure safety and well-being.

Preceding months in Australia before COVID-19

May 2019

5G Rollout: Telstra launched its 5G network, initially providing coverage in select areas of major cities including Sydney and Melbourne. [22]

August 2019

5G Rollout: By this time, 5G coverage was still limited to select urban areas with approximately 5% of the population covered. [23]

November 2019

5G Rollout: Coverage expanded slightly, reaching about 10% of the population, primarily in major cities and some suburbs. [24]

Between May and December 2019, Australia experienced a significant influenza season. The 2019 flu season began earlier than usual and saw a higher level of activity compared to previous years, although the peak was not as sharp as in other severe seasons like 2017.

During this period, Australia recorded over 304,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza, making it one of the record years for flu activity in the country. This spike in cases was consistent throughout the winter months, typically from June to September, but the activity remained relatively high even in the off-peak months.

The impact of this high influenza activity was significant, with a substantial number of hospitalizations and a moderate level of clinical severity. The predominant strain was influenza A(H3N2), which accounted for the majority of cases. The high number of cases and the extended duration of the season were attributed to factors such as lower population immunity and the introduction of new virus strains from overseas. [25][26][27]

COVID-19 Progression in Australia: February 2020 to May 2023

February 2020

COVID-19 Cases: Australia confirmed its first COVID-19 case on January 25, 2020.

Hospitalizations and Deaths: By the end of February, Australia had a handful of cases, with minimal hospitalizations and no deaths reported yet. [28]

5G Rollout: The coverage continued to increase, reaching around 15% of the population as more urban areas and suburbs received 5G services. [24]

May 2020

COVID-19 Cases: Approximately 7,000 confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations: Approximately 2,628 hospitalizations recorded for COVID-19 during the 2019-2020 period. A significant number of hospitalizations occurred in Victoria. [29][30]

Deaths: By the end of May, Australia had recorded 103 deaths, with the majority occurring in Victoria. [28][30]

5G Rollout: Telstra’s 5G network expanded further, covering about 20% of the population. [22]

August 2020

COVID-19 Cases: Over 25,000 confirmed cases, with a significant surge due to the second wave in Victoria.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations increased to around 4,718 as Australia faced the first significant wave of the pandemic. Hospitals in Victoria were heavily burdened, though national capacity managed to cope. [29][30]

Deaths: By the end of August, 517 deaths were reported, with a substantial increase during the second wave. [31]

5G Rollout: Telstra announced that its 5G network covered 41% of the Australian population. [22]

November 2020

COVID-19 Cases: Just over 28,000 cases.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations remained high, but specific numbers were not significantly reported beyond initial estimates. [30] Hospital admissions decreased as the second wave in Victoria subsided.

Deaths: Total deaths stood at 907, with most fatalities linked to aged care facilities in Victoria. [31]

5G Rollout: Coverage reached approximately 50% of the population, including more regional centers. [22]

February 2021

COVID-19 Cases: About 29,000 confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations continued to increase, with cumulative figures indicating ongoing strain on healthcare services.

Deaths: Death toll remained at approximately 909, with no new major outbreaks. [31]

5G Rollout: Continued expansion brought coverage to about 60% of the population. [22]

May 2021

COVID-19 Cases: Just over 30,000 confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations: By this time, Australia saw a reduction in COVID-19 cases due to public health measures, but the Delta variant would soon cause another surge. [30]

Deaths: 910 deaths reported, with minimal increases due to ongoing control measures. [31]

5G Rollout: Telstra’s 5G network covered 75% of the Australian population. [32][33]

August 2021

COVID-19 Cases: A surge in cases due to the Delta variant, with over 50,000 confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations: Significant surge due to the Delta variant, with hospitalizations rising substantially, particularly in New South Wales and Victoria. [29][30]

Deaths: The death toll rose to approximately 1,000 due to the Delta variant. [34]

5G Rollout: Coverage remained steady at 75% as efforts focused on expanding to regional areas. [32]

November 2021

COVID-19 Cases: Around 150,000 confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations: Over 250,000 COVID-19-related hospitalizations recorded across the 2021-2022 period, reflecting the impact of the Delta variant. [29]

Deaths: Over 1,200 deaths, with the majority linked to the Delta variant. [34]

5G Rollout: Incremental increases brought coverage slightly above 75%. [32]

February 2022

COVID-19 Cases: Over 2 million confirmed cases, driven by the Omicron variant.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations remained high as the Omicron variant emerged, contributing to a new wave of cases and hospital admissions. [29][30]

Deaths: Death toll reached approximately 4,500, reflecting the impact of the Omicron surge. [35]

5G Rollout: Coverage continued to increase incrementally, maintaining around 80%. [32]

May 2022

COVID-19 Cases: Over 6 million confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations continued at high levels due to ongoing Omicron infections. [30]

Deaths: Over 7,200 deaths, with continued fatalities from Omicron. [35]

5G Rollout: Telstra’s 5G network reached 80% of the Australian population. [22][36]

August 2022

COVID-19 Cases: Approximately 8 million confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations: High but manageable hospitalization rates.

Deaths: Over 9,000 deaths, with new waves of cases periodically impacting the death toll. [34]

5G Rollout: Coverage remained steady at approximately 80%. [36]

November 2022

COVID-19 Cases: 10 million confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations: Rates began to stabilize as the population adapted to living with the virus.

Deaths: Death toll reached around 10,000. [34]

5G Rollout: The network continued to target more regional and suburban areas, maintaining around 80% coverage. [36]

February 2023

COVID-19 Cases: Over 11 million confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations: Over 454,000 hospitalizations recorded from January 2020 to June 2023, with a significant portion occurring in 2022-2023 due to new variants. [30][31]

Deaths: Approximately 12,000 deaths, with ongoing management of COVID-19 integrated into the healthcare system. [35]

5G Rollout: Efforts to expand 5G coverage continued, targeting more dispersed populations. [36]

May 2023

COVID-19 Cases: Approximately 12.5 million confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations remained a part of routine healthcare management, with ongoing surveillance and response to new variants. [30]

Deaths: Around 13,000 deaths, with the public health focus shifting towards long-term management strategies. [35]

5G Rollout: The 5G network aimed for 95% population coverage by 2025, with the current coverage holding at around 80%.. [22][27]

Concluding Remarks

"The Invisible Rainbow" presents a compelling narrative that challenges our conventional understanding of electromagnetic fields (EMF) and radiofrequency (RF) radiation. While Firstenberg's hypothesis linking EMF and RF exposure to flu-like illnesses and major pandemics remains controversial, the historical correlations he outlines are undeniably intriguing. The advent of technologies such as power lines, radio, radar, and now, the 5G mobile phone network, coinciding with significant health crises, raises critical questions about the potential impacts of our ever-increasing exposure to electromagnetic radiation.

It is crucial for objective and impartial scientists to rigorously investigate these correlations. Are we witnessing mere coincidences, or is there a deeper, causal relationship that we have yet to fully comprehend? The dramatic rise in chronic diseases, the decline in bee populations, disruptions in bird migration patterns, and the potential health risks posed by wireless technologies all warrant serious, unbiased scrutiny.

Consider the timeline: the extensive 5G rollout in 2019, a notably severe flu season, followed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Could there be an underlying connection between these events, beyond mere chance? The correlation between increased EMF exposure and these health crises is thought-provoking. As we continue to advance technologically, the possibility that EMF and RF radiation could contribute to health issues cannot be dismissed lightly.

This is an incredibly important question that demands thorough scientific exploration. By remaining open to new ideas and critically examining the evidence, we can ensure that our technological progress does not come at the expense of our health and well-being. The stakes are high, and the answers could shape the future of public health and environmental policy. Is it possible that our quest for connectivity is inadvertently affecting our health? Only rigorous and impartial scientific inquiry can provide the answers we need.

References

1. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. “The Neuron.” NINDS, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK27954/

2. Alberts, B., et al. “Molecular Biology of the Cell.” Garland Science, 2014.

3. Marieb, E.N., and Hoehn, K. “Human Anatomy & Physiology.” Pearson, 2019.

4. American Heart Association. “ How the Healthy Heart Works.” AHA, https://cpr.heart.org/en/health-topics/congenital-heart-defects/about-congenital-heart-defects/how-the-healthy-heart-works

5. Bear, M.F., et al. “Neuroscience: Exploring the Brain.” Wolters Kluwer, 2015.

6. Marieb, Elaine N., and Katja Hoehn. Human Anatomy & Physiology. Pearson, 2019.

7. Mayo Clinic. “ECG or EKG.” Mayo Clinic, https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-procedures/ekg/about/pac-20384983

8. Mayo Clinic. “EEG (electroencephalogram).” Mayo Clinic, https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-procedures/eeg/about/pac-20393875

9. American Heart Association. “Living with Your Pacemaker or ICD.” AHA, https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/arrhythmia/prevention--treatment-of-arrhythmia/living-with-your-implantable-cardioverter-defibrillator-icd

10. Ott, Henry W. Electromagnetic Compatibility Engineering. Wiley, 2009.

11. World Health Organization. “Electromagnetic fields and public health: mobile phones.” WHO, https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/electromagnetic-fields-and-public-health-mobile-phones

12. International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection. “Guidelines for Limiting Exposure to Electromagnetic Fields.” ICNIRP, https://www.icnirp.org/en/activities/emf-emf-guidelines/index.html

13. Paul, Clayton R. Introduction to Electromagnetic Compatibility. Wiley, 2006.

14. National Center for Biotechnology Information. “Electromagnetic Interference with Medical Devices.” NCBI, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5489944/

15. Ellenbogen, Kenneth A., et al. Clinical Cardiac Pacing, Defibrillation, and Resynchronization Therapy. Saunders, 2011. This book provides in-depth coverage of the technical and clinical aspects of cardiac pacing.

16. American Heart Association. “Living with Your Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).” AHA, https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/arrhythmia/prevention--treatment-of-arrhythmia/living-with-your-implantable-cardioverter-defibrillator-icd

17. Cleveland Clinic. “Muscle Spasms: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment.” Cleveland Clinic, https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/muscle-spasms-muscle-cramps

18. Food and Drug Administration. “RI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Safety.”Benefits and Risks” FDA, https://www.fda.gov/radiation-emitting-products/mri-magnetic-resonance-imaging/benefits-and-risks

19. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “Non-Ionizing Radiation.” OSHA, https://www.osha.gov/non-ionizing-radiation

20. British Heart Foundation. “Electromagnetic interference and pacemakers.” BHF, https://www.bhf.org.uk/informationsupport/heart-matters-magazine/medical/ask-the-experts/mobile-phone-pacemaker-icd

21. BioInitiative Report. “A Rationale for a Biologically-based Public Exposure Standard for Electromagnetic Fields (ELF and RF).” BioInitiative, https://bioinitiative.org/

22. Telstra’s 5G network now reaching 80 per cent of the Australian population. Tech Guide. https://www.techguide.com.au

23. When 5G Becomes Available Across various Cities in Australia. WhatPhone. https://www.whatphone.com.au

24. What is 5G? Australia’s 5G Network Explained. Canstar Blue. https://www.canstarblue.com.au

25. Telstra announces 75 per cent coverage in major 5G rollout milestone. Telstra. https://www.telstra.com.au/aboutus/media/media-releases/telstra-5g-coverage-announcement

26. Our 5G network now reaches 75% of Australians. Telstra Exchange. https://www.telstra.com.au

27. Telstra’s 5G network now reaching 80 per cent of the Australian population. Tech Guide. https://www.techguide.com.au/news/mobiles-news/telstras-5g-network-now-reaching-80-per-cent-of-the-australian-population/

28. Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care. AISR – 2019 national influenza season summary. https://www.health.gov.au/resources/publications/aisr-2019-national-influenza-season-summary

29. Immunisation Coalition. 2019 Influenza Statistics. https://www.immunisationcoalition.org.au/2019-influenza-statistics/

30. Doherty Institute. Record years of influenza in Australia. https://www.doherty.edu.au/celebrating-five-years-impact-report/record-years-of-influenza-in-australia

31. COVID-19 pandemic in Australia - Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_pandemic_in_Australia

32. Coronavirus Australia timeline: A thousand days of COVID-19 | How the pandemic unfolded in Australia. 9News. https://www.9news.com.au/national/1000-days-of-covid19-in-australia-timeline-how-coronavirus-spread-lockdown-australian-covid-news/11aabbd5-e0d5-4f54-852f-88fc59934045

33. Timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia (2020) - Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_COVID-19_pandemic_in_Australia_(2020)

34. Timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia (2022) - Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_COVID-19_pandemic_in_Australia_(2022)

35. Australian Bureau of Statistics. COVID-19 Mortality in Australia: Deaths registered until 30 April 2023. https://www.abs.gov.au/articles/covid-19-mortality-australia-deaths-registered-until-30-april-2023

36. Tech Guide - Telstra’s 5G Network Now Reaching 80% of the Australian Population. https://www.techguide.com.au/news/telstras-5g-network-now-reaching-80-per-cent-of-the-australian-population