Imagine waking up one morning to the startling realization that the choices you made in the past year—the products you bought, the way you responded to the news, and even the precautions you took during a global crisis—were not entirely your own. That every decision, no matter how personal or seemingly independent, had been subtly influenced by unseen forces operating behind the scenes, shaping your behaviour in ways you barely noticed. Perhaps you thought you were making rational, informed decisions based on your values and understanding. But what if those choices were carefully engineered by external entities, steering you toward predetermined outcomes without your conscious awareness?

It sounds like the plot of a dystopian novel, where shadowy figures manipulate the masses, dictating their thoughts and actions from the shadows. Yet, this isn’t fiction—it's a chilling reality. This is the unsettling truth of “nudging,” a technique that has been meticulously refined and deployed by Behavioural Nudging Units. These units have quietly embedded themselves into the very fabric of governments across the world, including those in the UK and Australia, subtly influencing the behaviour of entire populations under the guise of public welfare.

But this isn’t just about gentle persuasion or harmless encouragement. Nudging is far more insidious. As Yuval Noah Harari has pointed out in his compelling discussions on the future of humanity, "humans are hackable." This statement isn’t a hyperbolic warning; it’s a sobering acknowledgment of the world we now live in. The idea that our thoughts, decisions, and even our core beliefs can be manipulated through sophisticated psychological and technological techniques isn’t just a theoretical concern—it’s a reality that’s unfolding right now, in real time.

These Behavioural Nudging Units, armed with vast amounts of data and a deep understanding of human psychology, exploit our cognitive biases—those mental shortcuts we all rely on—to influence our decisions. Whether it's the products we buy, the news we believe, or the actions we take in response to a crisis, these units operate with precision, crafting environments that nudge us toward choices that serve specific agendas. And while the intent might be framed as beneficial or protective, the loss of autonomy is profound.

The question you must now ask yourself is: Have you been nudged—or hacked? Have your decisions been your own, or have they been subtly directed by forces you can’t see? The uncomfortable truth is that in this era of advanced technology and behavioural insights, the line between gentle guidance and outright manipulation has blurred. We are no longer merely participants in a society—we are potential targets for manipulation, our behaviours and beliefs hackable by those who understand the intricacies of the human mind.

So, the next time you decide—be it a purchase, a vote, or even a personal opinion—pause and consider: Is this truly my choice? Or have I been nudged, subtly and invisibly, into thinking it is? The awareness of this possibility is the first step in reclaiming your autonomy in a world where the ability to hack the human mind is no longer science fiction, but a practiced reality.

What Are Nudging Units?

Nudging Units, also known as Behavioural Insight Teams (BITs), are specialized government agencies or consultancy groups whose sole purpose is to influence public behaviour subtly and often without direct enforcement or legislation. The concept was popularized by Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein in their seminal book Nudge, which introduced the idea of "choice architecture." In simple terms, this means that the context in which decisions are made is carefully crafted to steer people toward a particular choice—usually one that aligns with governmental goals.

But this isn’t just about making better choices; it’s about manipulating choices in a way that feels natural, almost inevitable. Unlike overt propaganda or coercion, nudging works by exploiting cognitive biases—the mental shortcuts that all humans take, often unconsciously, to navigate everyday life. These biases can be as simple as following the crowd or as complex as framing effects, where the way information is presented influences the choices we make.

What makes nudging particularly insidious is that it operates below the level of conscious awareness. The individual feels they are making free choices, but those choices have been carefully shaped by unseen hands. In the UK and Australia, these units have been actively involved in policy-making, particularly in areas where public compliance is crucial but difficult to enforce through traditional means. Their work is often shrouded in bureaucratic language, hidden within the larger machinery of government, making it difficult for the average citizen to even realize they are being influenced.

This is where Harari’s concept of hacking comes in. If nudging exploits our cognitive biases, hacking takes it to another level—using technology, data, and psychological insights to predict, influence, and even control human behaviour on a deeper, more pervasive scale. The outcome of both nudging and hacking is the same: our autonomy is subtly eroded, and our decisions are no longer entirely our own.

The COVID-19 Pandemic: A Case Study in Nudging—and Hacking

The COVID-19 pandemic was a watershed moment for the application of nudging techniques. Faced with an unprecedented global crisis, governments needed to secure public compliance with health measures quickly and effectively. Behavioural Nudging Units saw an opportunity to employ their methods on a massive scale, subtly guiding the public’s behaviour through carefully crafted messaging and psychological tactics. The results were a chilling demonstration of how powerful nudging—and by extension, hacking—can be.

Example 1: Fear Messaging

One of the most potent tools in the nudge unit’s arsenal during the pandemic was fear. Governments, including those in the UK and Australia, employed fear-based messaging to ensure compliance with lockdowns, mask mandates, and social distancing guidelines. Behavioural nudging units crafted messages designed to tap into people’s deepest fears—the fear of death, of losing loved ones, of being responsible for another's suffering.

Phrases like "Stay home, save lives" or "Don't kill Granny" were not just simple slogans; they were psychological tools engineered to evoke strong emotional responses. The goal was to trigger compliance not through rational decision-making, but through fear-driven instinct. This approach was alarmingly effective, with many people complying with restrictions not out of understanding or agreement, but out of a primal fear of the consequences.

This use of fear is a prime example of how nudging can slide into hacking territory. By exploiting our deepest fears, these messages didn’t just nudge—they hacked into our emotional responses, bypassing rational thought and steering us towards compliance through psychological manipulation.

Example 2: Social Norming

Another powerful nudge technique deployed during the pandemic was social norming—the process of making certain behaviours appear to be the standard within a community. This method leverages the human tendency to conform to what others are doing, especially in situations of uncertainty.

Throughout the pandemic, the messaging was clear: “Everyone” is wearing masks, “everyone” is staying home, and “everyone” is getting vaccinated. This created a powerful social pressure to conform, even among those who might have had doubts or concerns. The idea of being an outlier, of going against the perceived norm, is uncomfortable for most people. The result? Widespread compliance driven not by individual belief or understanding, but by a desire not to be seen as different or irresponsible.

Here, the concept of nudging converges with Harari’s hacking. Social norming doesn’t just influence behaviour—it rewires our sense of identity and belonging, making non-compliance feel like a violation of our social bonds. This technique hacks into our innate need for acceptance, making conformity not just likely, but almost inevitable.

Example 3: The Illusion of Choice

Perhaps the most subtle and pervasive form of nudging during the COVID-19 period was the illusion of choice. Governments presented options in such a way that it seemed like people were making their own decisions, while in reality, the choices were heavily weighted towards a predetermined outcome.

For example, during the height of the pandemic, lockdowns were framed as temporary, necessary measures with "no other option" available. This framing nudged the public into compliance by presenting the lockdown as the only rational choice, despite the significant social, economic, and mental health costs involved. The message was clear: you have a choice, but only one of those choices is acceptable.

This illusion of choice extended to other areas as well, such as the decision to get vaccinated. While getting vaccinated was technically voluntary, the framing of the decision—as a moral duty, as the only way to return to normal life, as the socially responsible thing to do—nudged people towards vaccination in a way that made the alternative seem almost unthinkable.

This is where the lines between nudging and hacking blur completely. The illusion of choice is a classic hacking technique—it gives the appearance of autonomy while subtly stripping it away. By controlling the context and framing of decisions, nudging units hack into our cognitive processes, ensuring that we make the “right” choice without ever realizing that the choice was made for us.

The Subtle Erosion of Autonomy

As we unpack these examples, a disturbing pattern emerges. The techniques used by nudging units are not about empowering individuals to make informed decisions. They are about subtly steering those decisions in a particular direction, often without the individual even realizing it. The erosion of autonomy that occurs through these techniques is subtle but profound.

In her book A State of Fear, Laura Dodsworth reveals the extent to which fear was deliberately used as a tool to control public behaviour during the pandemic. She exposes how nudging units exploited psychological vulnerabilities to achieve compliance, not through open debate or transparent policy-making, but through manipulation of the human psyche. The realization that our thoughts and behaviours were not entirely our own during this period is unsettling, to say the least.

When we consider Harari’s assertion that “humans are hackable,” the implications become even more troubling. Nudging is just one form of hacking—a way to influence and control human behaviour by exploiting our cognitive and emotional vulnerabilities. The subtle erosion of autonomy through these techniques is not just a loss of freedom—it’s a reprogramming of our very selves.

Are You Really Thinking for Yourself?

The revelation that your decisions might not have been entirely your own is a bitter pill to swallow. It challenges the very foundation of what we consider critical thinking and free will. If our thoughts and actions can be shaped so easily by subtle nudges—or even more insidiously, by hacking—can we truly claim to be thinking for ourselves?

The next time you find yourself reacting strongly to a piece of news, a government announcement, or even a social media post, pause and ask yourself: Why am I reacting this way? Who benefits from this reaction? By questioning the motivations behind the information, you receive, you begin to reclaim your autonomy and resist the manipulative power of nudges—and hacks.

Provoking the Questions

So, what does this mean for you? Are you willing to accept that your critical thinking might have been compromised, that your thoughts and actions were subtly directed by psychological tactics? If you’re feeling uncomfortable right now, that’s a good sign. It means you’re starting to question, starting to wake up to the realization that you might not be as in control of your decisions as you once thought.

The next time you encounter a piece of information that evokes a strong emotional response, pause and ask yourself: Why do I feel this way? Who benefits from this reaction? By questioning the motivations behind the information, you receive, you begin to reclaim your autonomy, to think critically in a way that resists manipulation.

In the end, the goal isn’t just to recognize that you’ve been nudged—or hacked—it’s to ensure that you’re aware of when it’s happening and to challenge it every step of the way. Because the moment you start questioning the nudges and hacks, you begin the journey back to true critical thinking and genuine autonomy.

Resisting the Nudge—and the Hack

But recognizing the nudge and the hack is only the first step. The real challenge lies in resisting it. To do so, you must cultivate a mindset of scepticism—not cynicism, but a healthy questioning of the information and choices presented to you. Here are some steps to take:

Educate Yourself on Cognitive Biases: Understanding the mental shortcuts that nudging units exploit can help you recognize when you're being nudged—or hacked. Familiarize yourself with concepts like anchoring, framing, and social proof. Diversify Your Information Sources: Don’t rely on a single source for your news and information. Seek out diverse perspectives, including those that challenge your beliefs. This can help you spot attempts to nudge or hack your thinking. Engage in Active Reflection: After deciding, especially one that was emotionally charged, take time to reflect on the factors that influenced you. Were you reacting out of fear, social pressure, or because it was the easiest choice? Understanding these influences can help you make more informed decisions in the future. Strengthen Your Critical Thinking Skills: Regularly challenge yourself with complex problems that require deep thinking. Engage in discussions with others who have different viewpoints. The more you practice critical thinking, the harder it becomes for nudging units—or hacking forces—to manipulate your decisions. Advocate for Transparency: Demand greater transparency from governments and organizations about the use of nudging and hacking techniques. If these methods are being used to shape public behaviour, the public has a right to know and to have a say in how they are applied.

Taking Back Control

Nudging units and hacking techniques operate in the shadows, subtly shaping the decisions of millions without their knowledge. These forces work quietly, embedded within the structures of governments, corporations, and digital platforms, meticulously crafting environments that steer our behaviour in ways we often fail to perceive. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these methods were not just employed—they were unleashed on a massive, unprecedented scale, impacting every aspect of daily life. The crisis provided the perfect storm for behavioural manipulation, as fear, uncertainty, and the need for quick compliance created a fertile ground for these techniques to thrive.

Governments around the world, including those in the UK and Australia, leaned heavily on Behavioural Nudging Units to manage public response to the pandemic. Through carefully designed messaging, social norming strategies, and the illusion of choice, these units guided millions into compliance with public health measures, often without the public fully realizing how their decisions were being influenced. The line between public service and psychological manipulation became increasingly blurred, raising serious questions about autonomy, consent, and the ethics of such pervasive behavioral influence.

But now that you’re aware of this, the question remains: What will you do about it? It’s easy to feel a sense of helplessness when confronted with the reality that your thoughts and actions might not have been entirely your own. However, this awareness is not just a revelation; it’s a call to action.

The first and most crucial step is awareness—understanding that you’ve been nudged and possibly even hacked. This awareness isn’t just about acknowledging that these techniques exist; it’s about recognizing when they’re happening to you. Start by questioning the motivations behind the information you receive. When a news story, social media post, or government announcement provokes a strong emotional response, pause and reflect on why that might be. Who benefits from this reaction? What subtle nudges might be at play? By cultivating this habit of questioning, you begin to see through the tactics used to steer your decisions.

The next step is to reclaim your autonomy. This involves more than just recognizing when you’re being nudged—it means actively resisting it. Reclaiming autonomy requires deliberate effort. It means making informed decisions, not just accepting the options presented to you at face value. It involves seeking out diverse perspectives, especially those that challenge your preconceptions. It means engaging in active reflection, where you analyze your choices after the fact to understand what influenced them and whether those influences align with your values and beliefs.

This process isn’t easy. The battle for your mind is ongoing, with nudging units and hacking techniques constantly evolving to become more sophisticated and less detectable. But by becoming aware of these tactics, you take the first step in regaining control over your decisions. The more you practice critical thinking, the less susceptible you become to these subtle manipulations. You begin to carve out a space of true autonomy in a world where your thoughts and behaviors are constantly being targeted.

So, have you been nudged? Hacked? The truth is, we all have to some extent. But the more important question is: What are you going to do to resist it? Will you allow these unseen forces to continue guiding your decisions, or will you take back control, one informed choice at a time? The power to reclaim your autonomy lies in your hands. It begins with awareness, continues with questioning, and is solidified through informed, deliberate action. The fight for your mind is real, but it’s a fight you can win—if you choose to.Have You Been Nudged? Or Hacked?

Several Behavioral Insight Teams (BITs) and similar organizations have been operating in Australia and the UK. These teams are often affiliated with governments or work as independent entities that collaborate with public institutions to implement behavioural insights into policy-making.

Australia

The Behavioural Economics Team of the Australian Government (BETA) Established : 2016

Affiliation : Australian Government

Purpose : BETA applies behavioural insights to improve public policy and service delivery across various government departments. They work on projects related to health, taxation, education, and more, using behavioural science to nudge citizens towards better outcomes.

Website: https://behaviouraleconomics.pmc.gov.au/ New South Wales Behavioural Insights Unit Affiliation : New South Wales Government

Purpose : This unit works within the Department of Premier and Cabinet to apply behavioural insights to public policy in NSW. Their focus areas include public health, energy efficiency, and education.

Website: https://www.nsw.gov.au/departments-and-agencies/behavioural-insights-unit Victoria Behavioural Insights Unit Affiliation : Victorian Government

Purpose : The unit operates within the Victorian Government and applies behavioural insights to improve public service outcomes. They focus on areas like road safety, public health, and environmental sustainability.

Website: https://www.vic.gov.au/behavioural-insights-unit BehaviourWorks Australia Affiliation : Monash Sustainable Development Institute (Monash University)

Purpose : BehaviourWorks is a research enterprise that collaborates with governments and organizations to apply behavioural science to policy and practice. They focus on a wide range of areas including health, environment, and education.

Website: https://www.behaviourworksaustralia.org/

United Kingdom

The Behavioural Insights Team (BIT) - Also known as the "Nudge Unit" Established : 2010

Affiliation : Originally part of the UK Cabinet Office, it is now a social purpose company partly owned by the UK government, Nesta (an innovation foundation), and BIT employees.

Purpose : BIT was the first government institution dedicated to applying behavioural science to public policy. Their work spans various domains such as health, finance, education, and security.

Website : https://www.bi.team

Additional Information: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Behavioural_Insights_Team