Sometime early 2022, after a fair bit of reading and listening to a large number of very qualified professionals, I attempted to make some sense of what was really behind the so-called Coronavirus Pandemic. What resulted was the ‘mind map’ above. I am not pretending to have any ‘inside information’. I’m merely a mortal man caught in the tirade of circumstances. Trying to make some sense of it all with the information at hand.

Recently, Unbekoming used my ‘mind map’ in his substack post The Swarm. The post featured a video presentation of Dr SHIVA Ayyaduria, MIT PhD explain his hypothesis of how the ‘few control the many.’ My diagram was a polite inclusion to stimulate feedback. Not surprisingly, most of that feedback was related to Dr SHIVA.

However, no explanation was given regarding my ‘mind map’ and to be honest, I’ve not recorded my thoughts in writing in any detail. I will am some point in time. Thought, its fair to say the previous 14 Flash Backs are, in many ways, flashes of explanation about certain components of the ‘mind map’.

There is one part, Population Control (last Hidden Agenda item on the left), that is specifically explained by one of my videos. Please bear in mind, when watching the video below, it’s an hypothesis. Though, I am confident there are many, many people who believe they have enough evidence to state, “population control is more than likely a component of the COVID ‘emergency’ than not.”

“…the question, what to do with billions and billions of economically ‘useless people?’”—Yuval Noah Harari

