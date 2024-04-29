The Pfizer Documents refer to a collection of internal data from Pfizer regarding its COVID-19 vaccine, which were released following a court-mandated decision. These documents were made public due to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by a group seeking greater transparency regarding the vaccine's development, efficacy, and safety data. The request and subsequent legal action led to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) being ordered to expedite the release of these documents.

This short video reports on trial data within the Pfizer Documents. The information was compiled by approximately 3000 volunteers from around the world on behave of DailyClout.io. The video highlights various vaccine-induced harms and asserts that Pfizer knew by November 2020 that its vaccine was neither safe nor effective.