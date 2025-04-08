A Spell Recast for the 21st Century

It didn’t begin with tanks or missiles. It began with fear. With the declaration of emergency. With the silencing of dissenting voices under the guise of public safety.

During the COVID-19 era, much of the world was brought under a form of psychological control so subtle, so totalizing, that many never questioned it. This was not simply a medical response to a virus. It was, as sociopolitical scholar Dr. David Hughes warns, "the largest psychological warfare operation in history," engineered to usher in a new technocratic regime through mass formation psychosis.[1]

What makes this moment so chilling is not just its scope, but its eerie echo of the 1930s. If mass formation was possible in a Germany with no internet, no smartphones, no social media — how much more powerful and precise can it be now?

This article aims to break the spell. To show that what happened then has happened again — but cloaked in lab coats, hashtags, and 'emergency powers.'

The Nazi Mechanic of Enchantment

Joseph Goebbels, the mastermind of Nazi propaganda, understood that to control a nation, one must first seize its perceptions. He was not merely a minister of information—he was an architect of illusion. He recognised that the battlefield was not just the city square or the front line, but the collective psyche of the people.

"Propaganda is not about truth. It is about perception."

Goebbels orchestrated a reality that was not real at all. Under his direction, language itself became a weapon, film and print became psychological artillery, and spectacle—parades, symbols, speeches—became a theatre of consent. The line between devotion and obedience was blurred. Truth became irrelevant. Belief was manufactured.

His techniques included:

Relentless repetition of emotionally loaded slogans, until lies felt like instinct

Crafting enemies through scapegoating and fear-mongering, distorting facts into existential threats

The 'Big Lie'—so audacious, so immense, that the average mind could not fathom its falsehood

Monopolisation of media, drowning dissent in a flood of choreographed narratives

As Daniela Ozacky Stern notes in Goebbels: Nazi Master of Illusion, he was "a brilliant propagandist who decisively contributed to the success of Nazism," not just by shaping public opinion—but by constructing an entire worldview. What Goebbels pioneered in the age of print and radio has today found its evolutionary successor in digital precision. But the principle remains: control perception, and you control the people.

We must ask: if the illusion was that powerful then, what might it be now, refined and multiplied through tools Goebbels could only dream of?

They Thought They Were Free

Milton Mayer's They Thought They Were Free captures how everyday Germans became part of a monstrous system not through fanaticism, but through gradual acceptance.

"Each act, each decision, each adaptation was so small, so reasonable… until it wasn’t."

Through interviews with ten men—conducted during a year-long stay in a small German town in the early 1950s, nearly a decade after World War II—Milton Mayer sought to understand how seemingly decent, ordinary citizens became willing participants in a totalitarian regime. Mayer, an American journalist of German-Jewish descent, was driven by a need to comprehend how Nazism had so thoroughly captivated an entire society. Immersing himself in the rhythms of post-war life, he deliberately chose a town where he could live not as an outsider but among former Nazis, believing that only through trust and unguarded conversation could the true psychological and moral dimensions of their experience be revealed. Mayer discovered that Nazism was a mass movement not imposed by force alone, but one internalised by the population. Their submission was built on conformity, fear, peer pressure, and moral disengagement. They adapted to each step until they no longer recognised how far they had gone.

This is mass formation. A slow, almost invisible drift.

Ordinary Psychosis

Christopher Browning's Ordinary Men tells the harrowing story of Reserve Police Battalion 101—a unit composed not of hardened soldiers or fanatical ideologues, but of middle-aged, working-class men from Hamburg. These were men with wives, children, and respectable trades. And yet, under orders and social pressure, they became the executioners of tens of thousands of Jews in occupied Poland. They shot infants, elderly women, entire families—sometimes at point-blank range, sometimes in forests where the screams echoed for hours. Browning's research reveals that their descent into atrocity was not driven by ideology but by conformity, obedience, and an environment where moral anchors were severed. The true horror lies in this: they were ordinary men, and they became the machinery of genocide. They were not ideologues. They were average men conditioned to obey, and surrounded by silence.

"Normality itself had become exceedingly abnormal."

Browning shows how peer conformity, bureaucratic language, and psychological distancing created killers out of ordinary citizens. These same psychological tools reappeared globally during COVID-19, when neighbours reported each other, children were taught to fear family members, and "compliance" became synonymous with morality.

COVID-19 and the Modern Technocratic Spell

Dr. David Hughes, in COVID-19: Psychological Operations and the War for Technocracy, lays bare the anatomy of what he calls the "COVID operation":

"An undeclared global class war was initiated in 2020... waged using the novel methods of Omniwar: war waged in every domain, but clandestinely, so that the public does not recognise it as such." (Hughes, 2024)

Techniques included:

Fear as a control mechanism: Constant death counts, exaggerated danger, weaponised language ("superspreader," "pandemic")

Isolation and repetition: Lockdowns, masks, and slogans like "Stay Home, Stay Safe"

Scapegoating: The unvaccinated became the new outgroup

Censorship of dissenting experts, labelled "disinformation"

Trauma-based compliance: Children separated, elderly abandoned, funerals forbidden

Laura Dodsworth's A State of Fear (2021) confirms this manipulation from a British context. Drawing from government documents and firsthand interviews, she reveals how the UK’s Behavioural Insights Team, or “Nudge Unit,” deliberately escalated fear to drive public compliance. In one SPI-B advisory note, she found the stunning recommendation: “The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging.”[2]

Dodsworth chronicles how fear was weaponised: from frightening headlines to psychological operations on a mass scale. Her work provides undeniable proof that behavioural psychology was turned against the population to manufacture consent—through terror. She writes, “Fear was the most potent weapon in obtaining submission.”

The COVID era, she argues, was not just about public health—it was a psychological experiment in total compliance.

From Radio to Algorithm -- Goebbels 2.0

What began as mass persuasion during a crisis has become something far more dangerous—automated, invisible, and global.

Goebbels had radio. Today’s propagandists have the algorithm—a far more insidious and powerful tool. While Goebbels could broadcast a single message to a nation, today's propagandists can whisper tailored illusions into the ear of every individual. Algorithms, powered by AI and behavioural science, continuously analyse what we fear, what we desire, and what makes us rage—and then feed us precisely those stimuli, all in real-time. This is not broadcasting; this is neuro-targeting.

Social media platforms no longer merely host discussion; they shape it, filter it, and manipulate it. Behavioural "nudge" units employ psychological techniques refined through decades of deep, data-driven cognitive research—research that has uncovered not just how to influence thought, but how to bypass conscious resistance entirely, implanting belief beneath awareness. These techniques draw from advanced behavioural science, neuroscience, marketing, military psy-ops, and machine learning, honed to perfection by governments, corporations, and intelligence agencies. They exploit emotional triggers, social conformity, and cognitive blind spots that exist in all of us—especially in those who believe themselves immune. In fact, studies suggest that individuals with higher IQs and even PhD-level education may be more susceptible, not less, because their intellectual confidence can make them more trusting of authoritative narratives and more prone to rationalising contradictions to preserve their worldview. Algorithms generate artificial consensus—a tidal wave of seemingly unanimous approval for sanctioned views while dissent is buried or flagged.

And then there are the so-called "fact-checkers." Cloaked in the language of truth and objectivity, these entities are not independent guardians of truth—they are instruments of the same networks of power that design policy, craft public messaging, and enforce ideological conformity. Their funding, governance, and operational goals are entangled with political institutions, corporate giants, and global governance bodies. Far from correcting error, they often serve to conceal it. They are the censors in modern dress—gatekeepers who determine what you are permitted to believe, while silencing dissent in the name of 'safety.' This is not about misinformation. It is about control. They do not merely correct errors; they redefine truth. In practice, "fact-checking" has become a mechanism for narrative enforcement, silencing counter-narratives by labelling them as disinformation without engaging the substance. The truth is no longer determined by evidence but by authority.

We are not just immersed in curated reality—we are entangled in a digital hallucination, engineered by those who benefit most from our ignorance.

Shattering the Spell

This is not just a historical reflection. It is a mirror held up to our present moment, asking us not just to observe, but to question everything.

Are you living under a manufactured perception?

Do your beliefs reflect independent thought, or a downloaded narrative?

Have you ever wondered why questioning certain topics invites such hostility?

Have you considered who benefits from your certainty, your outrage, your obedience?

Have you noticed what you are no longer allowed to ask?

As Hughes and others warn, the rise of technocracy signals not only the end of democratic self-rule, but the replacement of reasoned dialogue with managed perception. A biodigital control grid doesn't merely monitor your actions—it governs them. This system combines biometric surveillance, artificial intelligence, centralised digital currency, and social credit scoring to track, rate, and ultimately control every facet of human behaviour. Your face becomes your passport, your body becomes your data feed, and your compliance becomes your currency. Dissenters can be digitally disappeared: denied access to travel, banking, employment, or communication. It is a system of total, technocratic dominance—not with jackboots, but with databases. Make no mistake—this is enslavement by another name, meticulously designed to feel convenient, safe, and 'inevitable.'

To awaken from mass psychosis, one must first realise they are asleep. That realisation starts with doubt. Healthy, uncomfortable, essential doubt. It begins when we ask: Who told me this? Why do I believe it? What if it isn’t true?

The spell cannot hold under the light of honest inquiry. But that light must come from within. This is not merely an invitation—it is a solemn plea to those still entranced by the manufactured illusions of our time. Do not settle for the comfort of conformity or the ease of consensus. Stand at the edge of your assumptions and look over the fence. What if everything you believed—your news, your science, your politics, your safety—was shaped not by truth but by design?

To break the spell, you must be willing to ask what you were told not to ask. You must dare to think the unthinkable. It may feel like betrayal. It may be painful. But it is the only path back to authenticity.

This is the sacred task: not to rebel for rebellion's sake, but to see clearly, to feel deeply, and to know truly. In a world of engineered illusions, truth-seeking is an act of moral courage.

The final defence is not found in protest alone, but in the restoration of perception through relentless questioning.

Truth as Resistance

We are not immune to mass delusion. History is not a dusty relic locked in sepia-toned photographs—it breathes beside us, whispering warnings in every moment of blind conformity.

To resist is not merely to oppose policy or to wear slogans. It is to reclaim your most sacred territory—your mind. It is to pull the curtain back and confront the machinery that dares to shape your reality.

To think freely is to stand at the edge of a cliff and peer into the fog below, not knowing what you'll find—but refusing to turn away. To speak truth is to risk isolation. To ask forbidden questions is to risk exile from the comfortable crowd. But it is only in that discomfort that liberation begins.

"Germany was not hypnotised by Hitler. Germany was hypnotised by the need to believe."

And so, perhaps, are we—lulled not by force, but by fear. Not by hate, but by the ache for belonging. Not by truth, but by the false comfort of unchallenged lies. If we wish to remain free, we must not just resist—we must awaken.

Footnotes and Sources:

[1] Mass formation psychosis refers to a collective psychological state in which large groups of people become hypnotised by fear, isolated from social contact, and susceptible to propaganda and authority. This process leads to the suppression of critical thinking, blind conformity, and emotional contagion. Under such conditions, rational individuals may support irrational, even harmful, policies or ideologies, believing them to be virtuous or necessary.

[2] The Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (SPI-B) is a subgroup of the UK government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). It was established to provide advice on how to influence public behavior in response to COVID-19. According to Laura Dodsworth, SPI-B recommended deliberately increasing the sense of personal threat through fear-based messaging as a strategy for securing compliance with government mandates.