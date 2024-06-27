The following video’s script is based on Leon Hill’s post on X, where he shares his thoughts on the Australian government's push to implement a Digital ID system. Once dismissed as a conspiracy theory, this initiative is now becoming a reality. Shockingly, many of my friends and family remain unaware of its impending implementation and the significant loss of privacy it will entail.

Here is a summary of the video:

Australia has recently passed its Digital Identity Bill into law, mirroring the comprehensive digital ID system in Iceland. Living in Iceland, Leon offer insights into how this system may unfold in Australia.

How the Digital ID System Works in Iceland

In Iceland, every resident's digital ID is linked to their kennitala (social security number). This ID is essential for accessing a wide range of services, including banking, telecommunications, taxation, insurance, property management, voting, and even retrieving store receipts. Essentially, life without a digital ID is impossible, as it is required for basic utilities, financial transactions, and legal processes.

While the system streamlines many daily activities, it also eradicates privacy. Public access to personal information, such as addresses, tax payments, and vehicle details, is standard, and the government can monitor bank transactions without a warrant.

The Future of Digital ID in Australia

Australians can expect a similar trajectory. The government will likely integrate the Digital ID into all aspects of life, starting with banking under the guise of anti-money laundering and financial security. Eventually, refusal to adopt a Digital ID could result in exclusion from essential services, effectively isolating individuals from society as happened during the the so-called COVID pandemic, when those unvaccianted were excluded from many social activities and event.

Protecting Yourself from Mandatory Digital ID

While avoiding the adoption of a Digital ID may become increasingly difficult, there are some possibilities for those looking to protect their privacy and autonomy.

Conclusion

The introduction of a digital ID system in Australia will bring both convenience and significant privacy concerns. While some measures can be taken to avoid or delay adoption, the shift towards digital IDs appears inevitable, with far-reaching implications for personal privacy and freedom.

