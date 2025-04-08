Who is Geoff Pain?

Dr. Geoff Pain is a passionate and relentless Australian scientist who has been ringing alarm bells since the beginning of the COVID-19 injection rollout. Unlike paid experts toeing the government line, Pain isn’t afraid to speak out. His investigations dig deep into the murky world of vaccine contaminants—elements that were never supposed to be injected into anyone’s body. He's been publishing his research and findings on Substack, and many of us who care about truth have stood beside him. I even made a video—Deadly Betrayal—to support his work.

Now, with new evidence in hand, the time has come to say the quiet part out loud.

The Dirty Secret Hidden in the Vials

Most Australians still don’t know this: the COVID-19 mRNA injections (Pfizer and Moderna) have been found to contain genetic contaminants that were never supposed to be there—contaminants that could trigger harmful, even deadly, immune reactions. These include:

Double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) – known to provoke severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases

Bacterial DNA – a foreign genetic pollutant from the manufacturing process using E. coli bacteria

These substances are not theoretical risks. They have been measured—even acknowledged—by the manufacturers and regulatory bodies. But the public was never told.

And the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)?

They knew.

And they did next to nothing.

What Is dsRNA and Why Should You Care?

Double-stranded RNA is a molecular warning flag for the human immune system. It mimics viral invaders and sends the body into overdrive—triggering inflammation, fever, headaches, joint pain, and in some cases, more serious conditions like myocarditis and autoimmune disease.

Even picograms (trillionths of a gram) of dsRNA can set off these reactions. That’s how potent it is.

Pfizer and BioNTech knew that their fast-tracked production process would lead to increased dsRNA levels. They even told the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that they adjusted their formulas to try and control it—but contamination still got through.

The TGA tested a batch (Lot FL7649) and recorded “no more than 40 picograms of dsRNA per microgram of RNA.”

But here's the kicker: they may not have even broken open the lipid nanoparticles to see what was really inside. In other words, the worst of it could still be hidden.

Bacterial DNA: Another Silent Threat

Then there’s the bacterial DNA—residual genetic fragments from the E. coli bacteria used to produce the mRNA. Even the FDA admits this stuff is dangerous, limiting it to 100 picograms per dose. But according to expert scientists like the late Maurice Hilleman (Merck’s legendary vaccine pioneer), no foreign DNA should ever be present in a vaccine. None. Because even a single fragment could theoretically trigger cancer or become integrated into human DNA.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Integration Risk: Altering Your Genetic Code

Foreign DNA or RNA, especially when wrapped in lipid nanoparticles and injected into your bloodstream, has the potential to enter your cells and—through natural DNA repair mechanisms—become part of your genome. The TGA deliberately avoided using the word "integrase" (the enzyme that facilitates this process) in public statements. They downplayed integration risks entirely.

But internal emails from the TGA (obtained via Freedom of Information) show they were very aware of the possibility. One staff member acknowledged:

“…foreign DNA can integrate into chromosomal DNA in the absence of an integrase... through DNA damage/repair processes.”

They hid this from the public.

The Testing Scandal: Junk Methods, False Assurances

Instead of using the most accurate, sensitive tests available, the TGA used outdated, semi-quantitative methods like immunoblotting (dot blots)—a technique so imprecise that even Queensland-based vaccine developers have publicly stated it is inadequate for detecting dsRNA at dangerous levels.

For endotoxins (toxic bacterial fragments), the TGA relied on the LAL test, which was not even validated for use with lipid nanoparticles. Experts have warned that the TGA's dilution method leads to false negatives, allowing contaminated batches to slip through regulatory cracks.

In short: they cut corners, ignored better science, and assured us everything was safe.

Why Isn’t This on the News?

Because the media—corporate and government-funded alike—won’t bite the hand that feeds them. Billions of dollars have been pumped into advertising and promotion for these shots. Dissent is censored. Whistleblowers are smeared. Scientists who raise concerns are ignored—or worse, silenced.

What This Means for You

If you, or someone you love, took these injections—you may have been poisoned. Not in a dramatic, instant-fatal way. But slowly. Quietly. At the cellular level. With foreign genetic material your body was never meant to receive.

And the people tasked with protecting you—the TGA—sat on their hands and let it happen.

We Must Demand Accountability

Australia deserves a Royal Commission into this betrayal. We must name names. We zmust demand transparency. And we must never again allow regulators to act as the enablers of multinational profiteers.

It’s time to stop whispering and start shouting.

They knew the risks.

They ignored them.

And now, millions are paying the price.

Support Geoff Pain’s work:



Watch the video: “Deadly Betrayal: They Knew the Risks and Ignored Them”

Note: This article is for public awareness. If you are experiencing symptoms you suspect are related to vaccination, please consult a healthcare professional and seek legal advice where appropriate.

Further Reading and Technical References

For those who want to explore the technical evidence behind this article, the following sources offer deep insights into the contamination concerns, biological mechanisms, and regulatory failures:

“Picograms of Double Stranded RNA a Headache for Jab Profiteers” – Geoff Pain, PhD

“Bacterial DNA a Major Worry in Jabs” – Geoff Pain, PhD

“TGA posts Misinformation on its DNA and Endotoxin Testing of Covid19 Jabs” – Geoff Pain, PhD

“Integration of Synthetic DNA into Human Genomes – The Word ‘Integrase’ the TGA Won’t Say” – Geoff Pain, PhD

Freedom of Information Request Data on Vaccine Contaminants (Hosted on Substack and referenced in scientific discussions)

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/foi-documents-contamination-covid-vaccines

These references include FOI documents, scientific citations, expert commentary, and visual data analyses. They are ideal for researchers, legal professionals, medical practitioners, and citizens who want to hold regulators and pharmaceutical companies accountable with the weight of documented evidence.