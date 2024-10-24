Russell Broadbent Federal MP for Monash

Media release 24 October 2024

WA Premier’s cheap shot riles Federal MP

WA Premier Roger Cook told the Port Hedland Council to “stick to its knitting”.

He was responding to the Council’s motion for a letter to be sent to the Prime Minister endorsing Federal MP Russell Broadbent’s letters to Mr Albanese calling for the immediate suspension of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and an investigation into evidence showing DNA contamination.

Mr Broadbent said: “The Premier should not ignore the importance of local government representatives – they’re the ones closest to the people.”

Mr Broadbent’s letters to Mr Albanese were prompted by a report by Canadian molecular virologist and epidemiologist Dr David Speicher and supported by 52 medical, scientific and legal signatories.

“Based on the report I outlined that DNA contamination could lead to cancer or alter human DNA,” Mr Broadbent said.

“The Prime Minister can dismiss me, and he can dismiss Port Hedland Council – we’re not the experts - but he can’t dismiss the other 52 co-signatories who are.”

Former Port Hedland Mayor, Councillor Camilo Blanco who seconded the motion, said “Premier Cook's insulting comment shows the contempt he holds for local government”.

Councillor Blanco said: “It undermines representative democracy and dismisses the views and concerns of health-conscious constituents everywhere.

“It feels like a stitch up to me. Could his interest in the matter be in some way related to the fact he was the Health Minister during the pandemic?”

The motion was passed on Friday 11 October at a Special Council Meeting and voted 5-2 in favour.

The Council was instructed to inform all local government councils and shires in Australia of the significant findings contained in the DNA contamination by Dr Speicher’s report.

Yesterday Councillor Blanco emailed 4100 councillors urging them to give their immediate attention to the contamination report and to Mr Broadbent’s letters to the Prime Minister.

