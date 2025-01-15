Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation by Patrick M. Wood, provides a comprehensive and meticulously researched examination of the ascent of technocracy as a global socio-economic and political system. Patrick Wood presents a compelling argument that technocracy is not merely a theoretical framework but an orchestrated effort to dismantle capitalism, democracy, and traditional governance structures. He contends that technocracy aims to reshape society through a methodical process of social engineering, with a central focus on controlling resources, populations, and institutions. This control is achieved through advanced technology, big data, and management systems operated by unelected elites, who prioritize efficiency and sustainability over human rights and individual freedoms.

Written nearly a decade ago, Technocracy Rising has proven to be frighteningly accurate in its predictions. In many ways, the book provides an explanatory insight into the mechanisms of control and governance that have since unfolded on the global stage. It highlights how technocratic principles have infiltrated policy making, the manipulation of the populace, and the use of global crises—most notably the COVID-19 pandemic—to advance the interests of elite power structures. These events underscore the book’s relevance and the prescience of its warnings.

Wood traces the historical roots of technocracy to the early 20th century, particularly its emergence during the Great Depression as an alternative to capitalism. He connects this lineage to contemporary movements and institutions such as the Trilateral Commission, which he argues has played a pivotal role in embedding technocratic principles into global governance. Furthermore, Wood explores the alignment of technocracy with modern initiatives like Sustainable Development and Agenda 2030, which ostensibly advocate for environmental preservation but often serve as vehicles for centralized control.

The book characterizes technocracy as a form of authoritarian rule disguised as a scientific utopia. Wood critiques the ideology’s reliance on seemingly benevolent systems, such as the Smart Grid for managing energy consumption, the proposed implementation of energy credits to replace traditional currencies, and the establishment of a pervasive surveillance society. These systems, according to Wood, serve to consolidate power in the hands of a select few while stripping individuals of their autonomy, privacy, and spiritual values. He paints a chilling vision of a dystopian world where human lives are reduced to data points, monitored and manipulated for the sake of technocratic efficiency. By exposing the underlying intentions and mechanisms of this ideology, Technocracy Rising offers a stark warning about the potential consequences of unchecked technological control over society.

Predictions Made in the Book vs. Reality in 2025

Patrick Wood’s Technocracy Rising foretold a future where technocratic governance would expand through the influence of global organizations and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs). This prediction is no longer speculative; institutions such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have become pivotal in shaping global policy. The COVID-19 pandemic served as a watershed moment, offering a pretext to implement policies aligned with technocratic ideals. Programs like Agenda 2030, digital identification systems, and centralized decision-making mechanisms have brought Wood’s warnings to life. These developments reveal a world inching closer to one dominated by unelected elites and their vision of streamlined governance, where public accountability is increasingly absent.

In this technocratic landscape, the rise of a surveillance society has transitioned from theory to an unsettling reality. Wood’s caution about a world where all human activity is monitored now resonates in the everyday experiences of billions. Facial recognition systems, biometric IDs, and centralized databases are no longer futuristic concepts but commonplace tools. The pandemic—a crisis that demanded rapid responses—paved the way for digital health certificates, vaccine passports, and advanced contact tracing technologies. These measures, presented as necessities for public health, have created a society where privacy is sacrificed for convenience and security. The infrastructure of surveillance continues to grow, and with it, the potential for abuse by those in positions of power.

The economic realm, too, has not escaped the grasp of technocracy. Wood’s predictions about the replacement of traditional economic systems with energy-based accounting or digital currencies are reflected in the current global push for Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). These digital currencies promise efficiency and financial inclusivity, but they also bring the risk of unprecedented governmental control over personal spending. As these systems develop, the technocratic model of governance takes another step forward, embedding centralized control into the very fabric of daily life. Financial autonomy, a cornerstone of individual freedom, is now at risk of being subsumed by technocratic oversight.

Wood also warned of the erosion of national sovereignty, a process that is now visibly underway. Transnational entities, such as the European Union and United Nations-backed initiatives, have increasingly influenced national policies, particularly in areas like climate change and public health. National governments often find themselves beholden to these larger frameworks, implementing measures that align more with global governance agendas than with the interests of their citizens. The creeping loss of sovereignty points to a world where decisions are made further and further from the people they affect, undermining the principles of self-determination and democracy.

Perhaps the most chilling of Wood’s predictions is the sidelining of Christianity and traditional values, alongside the diminishing sanctity of life. This shift is epitomized by policies like Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program, which has expanded to include mental illness. Such policies reflect a societal transformation where life is increasingly valued based on productivity and utility rather than inherent dignity. As traditional moral frameworks are discarded, the risk of dehumanization grows. Wood’s warning that technocracy’s utilitarian ethos could erode the foundational values of human dignity and spiritual worth is becoming a reality. This trajectory raises profound ethical questions about the future of humanity under technocratic rule.

Through these unfolding developments, Patrick Wood’s Technocracy Rising serves as a sobering reminder of the stakes involved. The world he envisioned is no longer a distant possibility but a burgeoning reality, challenging the freedoms, rights, and values that define human existence. The book’s insights demand urgent reflection and action to safeguard against the encroachment of a technocratic future.

Movements Toward Technocracy and Key Advocates

Wood delves deeply into the mechanisms driving the ascent of technocracy, illuminating how global institutions and key figures have worked in tandem to advance this agenda. The World Health Organization (WHO) has played an instrumental role in reshaping global health governance. Its push for pandemic treaties and centralized health decision-making during the COVID-19 crisis exemplifies the technocratic approach to consolidating control. The WHO’s actions during this period revealed how crises could be leveraged to erode national autonomy and implement top-down measures under the guise of public safety.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has similarly positioned itself as a critical player in advancing technocracy. Through its advocacy of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the WEF has emphasized the transformative potential of AI, automation, and global coordination. Klaus Schwab, the WEF’s founder, has openly discussed the necessity of using technological advancements to reshape societal systems. Yet behind this vision lies a model that prioritizes control and efficiency over individual rights and freedoms. The WEF’s initiatives, such as those targeting digital identification and economic restructuring, align closely with the goals outlined in Wood’s predictions.

Figures such as Bill Gates have become emblematic of the technocratic elite, promoting global health initiatives and digital ID systems under the banner of humanitarianism. Gates’ influence extends far beyond philanthropy, shaping policies that directly impact the governance of populations. Similarly, George Soros has been criticized for funding programs that redefine governance and influence policy frameworks worldwide. These public figures, while often seen as champions of progress, represent the visible layer of a deeper and more opaque power structure.

Wood argues that these visible figures are not the true architects of technocracy but rather its front men. Hidden behind their public personas are shadowy elites who wield immense influence over policy, finance, and societal norms. These unseen forces operate with precision, steering the world toward a system where technocracy becomes the default model of governance. Their power lies in their ability to shape narratives, finance global initiatives, and quietly embed technocratic principles into institutions.

The implications for everyday people are profound and deeply concerning. As technocracy gains momentum, individuals find themselves increasingly removed from decision-making processes that directly affect their lives. Privacy becomes a relic of the past, with surveillance systems tracking movements, transactions, and even thoughts under the guise of safety and progress. Rights and freedoms, once considered unalienable, are gradually reframed as privileges granted by an overarching system of control. Meanwhile, the erosion of spiritual values and moral frameworks leaves society vulnerable to dehumanization, where life is valued only insofar as it serves the system’s goals.

Patrick Wood’s Technocracy Rising offers more than a warning; it provides a lens through which to understand the ongoing transformation of society. By connecting the actions of global institutions and influential figures to a broader technocratic agenda, the book challenges readers to confront uncomfortable truths. This is not a distant threat but a present reality that demands vigilance, awareness, and action to preserve the freedoms, rights, and dignity of humanity.

Effects on Everyday People

As the shadow of technocracy extends further into everyday life, the implications for individuals become increasingly stark. Privacy, once a cornerstone of personal freedom, is all but obsolete in this emerging system. Comprehensive surveillance networks and relentless data collection mean that nearly every aspect of life is monitored—from physical movements to financial transactions and even private health records. What was once personal and protected is now a commodity for institutions and corporations, traded and analyzed without meaningful consent. Under the guise of safety and efficiency, society is being recast as a panopticon, where the overseers remain invisible and accountability elusive.

This invasion of privacy is only the beginning of a broader erosion of freedom. Digital control systems have curtailed freedom of speech, movement, and association, as dissenting voices are increasingly labeled as “misinformation” or “domestic extremism.” The very fabric of democratic discourse is under threat, as technocracy’s centralized systems make it easier to silence opposing views. Citizens are no longer participants in governance but subjects under a regime of technocratic oversight, their liberties reframed as privileges that can be revoked at will.

Meanwhile, the economic transformations heralded by technocracy have left vast swaths of the population displaced and disenfranchised. As AI and automation advance, millions of jobs have been rendered obsolete with little thought given to the consequences for those left behind. Wood’s concerns about dehumanization are starkly reflected in the growing “surplus population”—a term that evokes chilling parallels to utilitarian ethics. In this brave new world, the worth of a human being is measured not by their intrinsic value but by their utility to the system.

Perhaps the most disturbing consequence of technocracy’s rise is its impact on the sanctity of life. As traditional moral frameworks are sidelined, life itself is devalued. Christianity’s assertion that humans are made in the image of God stands in direct opposition to technocracy’s utilitarian worldview. Without this spiritual foundation, the elderly, disabled, and mentally ill risk being seen as burdens rather than individuals with inherent worth. Policies like Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program reveal how this perspective manifests in reality. Initially introduced as a compassionate option for terminally ill patients, the program has expanded to include those suffering from mental illness (from 17th March 2027). It is a chilling reflection of how societal efficiency can take precedence over individual dignity, paving the way for a future where the “non-productive” are quietly discarded.

Patrick Wood’s Technocracy Rising offers more than a warning; it provides a lens through which to understand the ongoing transformation of society. By connecting the actions of global institutions and influential figures to a broader technocratic agenda, the book challenges readers to confront uncomfortable truths. This is not a distant threat but a present reality that demands vigilance, awareness, and action to preserve the freedoms, rights, and dignity of humanity.

Call to Action

There have, in the last fifty years, been dire warnings about the loss of freedoms to individuals and the rise of unwarranted government powers with the intent of controlling every aspect of an individual’s life. While these warnings may have once seemed speculative, today the threat is undeniable. Over the past five years, the world has seen this in action, often in plain sight, through the ‘responses’ to COVID-19 ‘pandemic.’ Measures introduced under the guise of public safety have revealed how quickly centralized control can encroach upon personal freedoms, reshaping the boundaries of governance and societal norms.

The COVID-19 response exposed the mechanisms of technocracy in ways previously unimagined. From digital health certificates to surveillance-driven contact tracing, the infrastructure for control was deployed with remarkable speed and efficiency. These systems, presented as temporary necessities, remain in place, expanding their reach and embedding themselves into the fabric of everyday life. As such measures become normalized, individuals increasingly find their autonomy eroded and their privacy sacrificed in the name of collective security.

The encroachment of centralized control under the guise of scientific progress risks transforming society into a dystopian system where individuals are reduced to data points and mere cogs in a vast machine. This transformation is not just a threat to privacy and freedom but also to the moral and spiritual frameworks that have long underpinned human dignity. As Christianity and traditional values are pushed to the margins, humanity faces the profound danger of moral decay and spiritual bankruptcy. The sidelining of these values paves the way for a society where efficiency and utility overshadow compassion and inherent worth, creating a chilling reality that demands urgent vigilance and action.