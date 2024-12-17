In Butchered by ‘Healthcare’ (2020), Robert Yoho, MD, lays bare the rot at the core of modern medicine—a system hijacked by Big Pharma, corrupted regulators, and profit-driven healthcare conglomerates. Long before the world heard the phrases “safe and effective” or “Operation Warp Speed”, Yoho’s exposé provided a roadmap of deception. For readers reflecting on the COVID-19 era, this book serves as a chilling prophecy and a field guide to understanding how the same old tricks have been used to manipulate public trust during the pandemic.

Yoho masterfully unpacks how pharmaceutical companies falsify studies, manipulate data, and suppress unfavorable outcomes. Sound familiar? Consider the rushed rollout of the COVID-19 mRNA shots—Pfizer and Moderna claimed astonishing efficacy rates of 95%, a statistic trumpeted globally to fast-track the shots. Yet these numbers, like the old antidepressant and statin studies Yoho highlights, relied on relative risk reduction rather than absolute risk reduction. In reality, the absolute reduction for COVID infection was a paltry 1% or less—an old sleight of hand, dusted off and used again to hoodwink an anxious public.

Yoho’s warnings about ghostwritten articles, bought-off journals, and industry-funded “key opinion leaders” are equally prescient. During COVID, scientists and doctors who dared question the injections were smeared as quacks, while corporate-funded experts dominated airwaves and headlines. The playbook remained unchanged: influence prestigious journals to amplify the narrative and suppress dissent. Take, for instance, The Lancet’s infamous retraction of a negative hydroxychloroquine study—it was only pulled after being exposed as fraudulent. Yet positive COVID mRNA claims, often built on similarly shaky ground, remained untouched.

The book also details how drug companies have perfected the art of disease-mongering—turning natural processes or manageable ailments into terrifying crises to drive drug sales. COVID-19 proved to be the magnum opus of fear-driven marketing. With constant news of death tolls, “cases,” and variants, the public was pushed to believe that only mass vaccination could save them. The risks of adverse events—whether myocarditis in the young or blood clots—were buried, downplayed, or labeled “rare,” much like how dangerous psychiatric drugs were pushed despite evidence of harm, as Yoho documents.

Another of Yoho’s sharp insights concerns regulatory capture: agencies like the FDA, ostensibly protectors of public health, are often little more than revolving doors for Big Pharma executives. During COVID, this capture was on full display. Emergency Use Authorizations bypassed long-term safety testing, while the very regulators tasked with oversight greenlit untested boosters with as little as eight mice worth of data. As Yoho noted well before COVID, when regulators are funded by the companies they oversee, public safety takes a backseat to profit.

The most damning parallels arise in Yoho’s discussion of corporate immunity. In past scandals—be it opioids or dangerous antidepressants—Big Pharma would pay fines but walk away richer than before, treating settlements as the cost of doing business. During COVID, the stakes escalated: vaccine manufacturers received blanket immunity from liability. If something went wrong with these experimental shots, the public would bear the cost—another hallmark of a rigged system Yoho so thoroughly exposes.

Yoho also warns of medical overreach and the silencing of independent voices, themes that resonate powerfully in the pandemic era. Physicians, once trusted arbiters of care, became enforcers of state and corporate agendas. Doctors prescribing alternative treatments like ivermectin faced sanctions, while patients were coerced into injections or denied basic medical rights under the guise of protecting “public health.” The system Yoho describes—where profits and compliance trump evidence and ethics—was on full display.

Butchered by ‘Healthcare’ reveals a medical system that abandoned its oath to “do no harm” long before COVID-19. Yoho’s meticulous exposure of fraud, manipulation, and profiteering within Big Pharma offers an urgent lens through which to view the COVID mRNA era. The same tools—fear, data manipulation, regulatory capture, and silencing of dissent—were weaponized yet again, but on an unprecedented global scale.

For anyone wondering how the “safe and effective” mantra became gospel while legitimate concerns were buried, Yoho’s work provides the answers. The COVID era was not an anomaly but the culmination of a system that has been conning the public for decades. This book is more essential now than ever. If you want to understand how we got here—and why history keeps repeating itself—Robert Yoho’s Butchered by ‘Healthcare’ is the definitive place to start.

Robert Yoho, MD, is a retired physician, author, and outspoken critic of the modern healthcare system. With over three decades of medical experience, including specialization in cosmetic surgery, Yoho spent the latter part of his career investigating the widespread corruption, inefficiencies, and profit-driven practices within Big Pharma, regulatory agencies, and the healthcare industry. After witnessing firsthand how patient care often takes a backseat to financial interests, he turned whistleblower, dedicating his time to researching and exposing systemic issues in medicine. His book, Butchered by ‘Healthcare’, reflects his commitment to empowering patients with the truth about the medical-industrial complex. Now retired, Yoho continues to write and advocate for reforms that prioritize ethics, transparency, and patient well-being.

