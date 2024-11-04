Published in the Brownstone Institute’s journal on October 30, 2024, the original article delves into a troubling shift in the digital landscape—one where censorship, disappearing archives, and controlled narratives are becoming normalized. As the article points out, these trends pose a direct threat to the preservation of historical truth and the freedom to access information. It highlights recent events, such as the disabling of Archive.org and shifts in search algorithms, which are making it increasingly difficult for anyone to verify past content or challenge dominant narratives.

For those concerned with the erosion of digital transparency and accountability, this article is essential reading. Follow the link below to read the full piece and see how these developments could impact our understanding of truth in a rapidly controlled digital age.

The following is a short summary of an article that appeared In recent months, censorship has become more pervasive, with mainstream social media platforms increasingly controlling what content is allowed. Many podcasters, aware of the strict guidelines, have shifted from YouTube to alternative platforms like Rumble, sacrificing larger audiences to ensure their content remains accessible. However, it's not just about outright censorship; algorithms now restrict the searchability of certain content, as seen when Joe Rogan's interview with Donald Trump was effectively buried by YouTube's search tweaks.

The situation worsened with a major disruption to Archive.org—a critical tool for preserving online history—following a DDOS attack on October 8, 2024. This attack rendered Archive.org read-only, halting new archiving efforts and leaving a significant gap in the online record during a contentious election period. This disruption means any website can delete or alter content without leaving a trace, stripping researchers of the ability to track changes in government or corporate narratives.

Additionally, other digital tools that once helped document and rank content, such as Google’s cache and Alexa’s web ranking service, have recently vanished, intensifying concerns about information control. Together, these changes create an environment where the Internet’s memory and transparency are at risk, making it increasingly difficult for users to access and verify past information. Restoring a free and democratic web will demand collective effort, as current trends push the Internet further from its original purpose.

To link to the article click on the picture above.

Share

Leave a comment