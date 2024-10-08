Dr. Philip Altman and Professor Gigi Foster

The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a whirlwind of fear, uncertainty, and unprecedented government intervention. Central to the global response was the rapid development and deployment of vaccines, hailed as the solution to ending the crisis. However, as time passes, serious questions have emerged about the integrity of the vaccine rollout, the behaviour of health bureaucracies, and the transparency of the data provided to the public. Leading voices, such as Professor Gigi Foster and Dr. Philip Altman, have raised alarms that demand our attention. Their revelations expose troubling mismanagement and call into question the trust we've placed in institutions meant to safeguard our health.

Vaccine Rollout—Mismanagement and Misrepresentation

Dr. Philip Altman, with over 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, played a pivotal role as an expert witness in a legal case that brought forth damning evidence regarding the handling of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. One of the most shocking revelations was that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) allowed the COVID-19 vaccines to be described as "safe"—an unqualified claim that directly violated their own advertising code. Dr. Altman revealed that the TGA's guidelines explicitly prohibit any therapeutic agent from being declared "safe" without proper qualification, a rule that was conveniently amended in June 2021 to make an exception for the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Philip Altman, in discussing the amendment made to the TGA’s advertising code, revealed:

“It was illegal for the TGA or health bureaucrats to say, in an unqualified way, that the COVID-19 vaccines were safe. I said to [the lawyer], you know, that's illegal... And lo and behold, he came back to me and showed me exactly where the amendment was made by John Skerritt himself in June 2021, where they inserted a line in the regulation saying, yes, you can't claim anything was safe except for COVID-19 vaccines."

This change by Dr. John Skerritt removed a critical layer of safety assurance that the public had come to rely on, and it has contributed to the growing controversy around the handling of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. As the head of the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and a central figure in Australia's COVID-19 response, Dr. Skerritt played a key role in overseeing the approval and regulation of vaccines during the pandemic. His decision to amend the TGA's guidelines, allowing the COVID-19 vaccines to be declared "safe" without the typical safety qualifications, was pivotal in accelerating the vaccine rollout. However, this regulatory shift has since come under intense scrutiny, as concerns about the vaccines' long-term safety and the lack of transparency in health data continue to mount. Dr. Skerritt's leadership during this period, and the changes he implemented, have become focal points in the broader debate about the government's management of the pandemic and its long-term implications for public trust in health authorities.

What makes this even more egregious is that these vaccines were not fully approved; they were provisionally approved, a regulatory pathway introduced in Australia in 2018. This pathway was designed for rare, life-threatening conditions where traditional long-term safety data could not be immediately available, and it was intended for use in small, targeted populations—not for mass vaccination campaigns across healthy populations, including pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, children, and infants. Dr. Altman is clear: the public was misled. These vaccines were presented as universally safe, but without the rigorous testing and long-term safety data that such a claim would typically require.

"Vaccines generally take around 10 years to develop," Altman explained.

"Even then, many are withdrawn due to safety concerns. Yet here, we witnessed a massive public health campaign promoting vaccines that hadn’t undergone the necessary long-term safety observations."

Altman highlights the sleight of hand performed by the health bureaucracies. By using the term "provisionally approved," they avoided the scrutiny that a fully approved vaccine would have undergone, while simultaneously promoting it as though it had met all safety benchmarks. The results of this mismanagement have been profound and far-reaching, with the public having placed its trust in a system that, by all accounts, failed them.

A Black Hole of Information

Equally concerning is the issue of health data transparency, which Professor Gigi Foster delves into with precision. Foster, an economist at the University of New South Wales, has been outspoken about the lack of transparent data coming from government institutions, particularly concerning the outcomes of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

In one of her lectures, Foster used data from New South Wales Health from 2022 to highlight a disturbing trend: those who had received four or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had higher rates of hospitalization and death than the unvaccinated. This runs counter to the narrative that the vaccines were overwhelmingly beneficial, and it raises serious concerns about their long-term efficacy and safety.

However, Foster’s ability to fully analyse these trends has been hampered by the lack of comprehensive data sharing by health authorities. She recounts how institutions like New South Wales Health and the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) have been reluctant to release detailed data on vaccination status, hospitalizations, and deaths. According to Foster, the ABS has the capability to match death certificates with vaccination status, but despite repeated requests, this data has not been made readily available to the public or independent researchers. The lack of access to such crucial information makes it nearly impossible to fully assess the true impact of the vaccination campaign.

Foster highlights the importance of this data, especially when it comes to understanding "positive externalities"—the broader societal benefits that a medical intervention might have, such as reducing the burden on healthcare systems. In theory, a successful vaccination campaign should lead to lower hospitalization and death rates among the vaccinated population, resulting in a lighter load on hospitals and healthcare resources. But when Foster analyzed the available data, the results were startling: those who had received multiple doses of the vaccine were more likely to be hospitalized.

Foster emphasizes that this data alone should prompt urgent calls for further investigation. But instead of transparency and inquiry, what we’ve seen is a retreat from data sharing, with key institutions halting the publication of information when it no longer supports the prevailing narrative.

Foster’s frustration is palpable:

"We deserve transparency from the institutions in charge of our health," she asserts.

"It is not acceptable to only receive breadcrumbs of information, especially when the stakes are so high."

Lies, Omissions, and Silence

Both Dr. Altman and Professor Foster point to a broader trust crisis in our public health institutions. The revelations about the provisional approval of vaccines, the misleading safety claims, and the lack of transparency regarding health data have left the public in a precarious position. How can we trust these institutions when they have repeatedly misled us?

Altman reflects on how faith in senior health bureaucrats and the TGA has been eroded, not just by the actions of the past few years but by the systemic failures that have now come to light. He points out that many of the vaccines rushed into use during the pandemic were never properly vetted for long-term safety. This lack of due diligence is a betrayal of public trust, and it has resulted in serious health consequences for many.

Foster, on the other hand, is concerned about the long-term implications of this lack of transparency. She notes that public health data in Australia used to be among the best in the world. But when that data began to show results that contradicted the government’s narrative—such as the higher hospitalization rates among the vaccinated—it was simply no longer published. "This is completely unacceptable," Foster declares. "There are no grounds, in a developed Western democracy like Australia, for withholding data from the public."

This culture of secrecy and obfuscation has created a dangerous situation where the public is left in the dark about the true efficacy and safety of the vaccines they were urged—some would say coerced—into taking.

The Cost of Silence

The silence surrounding these issues is deafening. The data that has been withheld, the safety claims that were unfounded, and the lack of accountability from health authorities—all of these have contributed to a growing mistrust in public health systems, a mistrust that could have devastating consequences in future public health crises.

What’s even more concerning is the apathy of the general public. Both Foster and Altman note that too few people are paying attention. Too few are demanding answers. And this, they warn, is how power continues to be abused—through a combination of complacency and deliberate obfuscation by those in charge.

A Continuation of Silence and Deception

The findings from Dr. Philip Altman and Professor Gigi Foster expose a troubling pattern of misinformation, regulatory manipulation, and lack of transparency surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. While these revelations provide a grim look into the actions of politicians and bureaucrats during the height of the pandemic, the current government under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has done little to rectify these wrongs.

Rather than taking decisive action to address the failures of health bureaucracies like the TGA and to ensure public transparency, Albanese's administration has continued to uphold the same misleading narratives that have contributed to the crisis. The silence from his government, in the face of mounting evidence about vaccine mismanagement and data obfuscation, is deafening.

Postscript:

Anthony Albanese's Government—Complicit in a Legacy of Lies

It is not just the past actions of health officials and politicians that demand scrutiny, but the present failure of leadership under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Despite the disturbing revelations made by experts like Altman and Foster, Albanese has chosen to perpetuate the status quo. His government’s refusal to openly address the mishandling of the pandemic response and its ongoing reluctance to provide full transparency have cemented its complicity in the ongoing public health crisis.

Thousands of Australians continue to suffer from the consequences of rushed and inadequately tested vaccines, with many experiencing serious adverse effects. Yet, Albanese’s administration has remained focused on maintaining political stability rather than confronting uncomfortable truths. By refusing to investigate or demand accountability from the agencies and figures responsible for these failures, Albanese has not only betrayed the public’s trust but has also allowed the continuation of policies that place countless lives at risk.

The question we must now ask ourselves is: How many more lives will be lost or irreparably harmed before our leaders finally take responsibility?

Demand Accountability Now

We must no longer accept this silence from those in power. It is time for Australians to demand a full inquiry into the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the role of government in concealing critical health data. If Prime Minister Albanese cannot provide the leadership required to address this national tragedy, then it falls upon the public to insist on transparency and accountability. Our health, our trust, and our future depend on it.

Let this be a rallying cry:

The truth matters!

Our health matters!

And we must never stop fighting for transparency and integrity in the institutions that are meant to protect us!

