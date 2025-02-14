How One Book Helped Shape My Response to COVID-19

When I purchased and read Corona, False Alarm? by Sucharit Bhakdi and Karina Reiss in December 2020, the world was drowning in fear, lockdowns, and uncertainty. But for me, this book became more than just a collection of facts and opinions, it became a companion in my critical examination of the global response to SARS-CoV-2 and a guidepost in my decision-making during those turbulent months.

Not My First Encounter with Dr. Bhakdi

The book wasn’t my first brush with Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi. Around June and July 2020, I had watched several of his videos. His calm, measured demeanour and ability to break down complex scientific concepts left a deep impression on me. Dr. Bhakdi was quietly convincing, he didn’t rely on sensationalism or fear but on logic, evidence, and common sense. His explanations, particularly about PCR testing and the misrepresentation of case numbers, opened my eyes to the discrepancies in the official narrative. It was one reason I was so keen to get his book, I wanted to explore his arguments in greater depth.

A Book That Challenged the Narrative

The authors’ central premise—that the pandemic response was disproportionate to the actual threat—resonated deeply with me. Their rigorous dissection of data, particularly their comparisons between COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, reinforced my belief that SARS-CoV-2 was not the catastrophic plague the media portrayed but rather a severe flu-like illness. Their breakdown of inflated case counts due to PCR testing, which confused positive results with active illness, validated my scepticism about the so-called ‘case numbers’ that dominated headlines.

The authors’ analysis of mortality statistics was pivotal in my thinking. They exposed how the high fatality rates were inflated by counting deaths with COVID-19 rather than from COVID-19—a distinction I saw as critical. Their comparisons with influenza deaths from past years, especially the deadly 2017/2018 flu season, made me question why the world had shut down for this virus when it had weathered far worse without hysteria.

Vaccination: A Warning That Shaped My Resolve

It was Chapter 6, on vaccination, that left perhaps the most profound mark on my journey. The authors’ warnings about the experimental nature of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and the unknown long-term effects were not just cautionary, they became central to my decision to refuse the shots. Their concerns about immune overreactions, ADE (antibody-dependent enhancement), and the lack of long-term safety data echoed my own apprehensions. Their arguments aligned perfectly with my instinct that rushing a novel technology under emergency use authorization was reckless. I agreed with their conclusion: this ‘cure’ could easily cause more harm than good.

The Personal Cost of Standing by My Convictions

The influence of Corona, False Alarm? did not end with my thoughts—it extended into my life. Armed with the insights from this book, I made the difficult choice to refuse the vaccine, fully aware of the social and professional consequences. My decision, rooted in the skepticism and caution that Bhakdi and Reiss so eloquently articulated, came at a significant cost. I faced discrimination, exclusion from work, and a financial loss of tens of thousands of dollars over several months, but not as much as many. Despite the hardship, I never doubted my decision. I had made it with my eyes wide open, informed by science, logic, and my conscience.

A Voice for Scientific Integrity and Free Inquiry

Reiss and Bhakdi’s discussion of censorship and media bias hit home for me. Their documentation of how dissenting voices were suppressed, how media narratives silenced alternative viewpoints, and how scientific debate was stifled deeply resonated with my values. I’ve always believed in open debate and the pursuit of truth, no matter how uncomfortable. Their call for rational discourse, rather than fear-driven compliance, reflected my own warrior philosophy: question authority, seek clarity beyond illusion, and never accept propaganda without scrutiny.

A Personal Experience: September 2022

In September 2022, I experienced a flu-like illness. It began with a sore throat on Sunday afternoon. By Monday morning, I woke up with a ‘razor sore throat’—the kind that feels like swallowing glass. That night, I broke into a massive sweat, and by Tuesday morning, I felt 95% better. Although I experienced some fatigue for a few days, I was back to normal shortly afterward.

At the same time, my best friend, who was vaccinated, developed the same initial symptoms. However, his experience was starkly different. He became increasingly unwell over three weeks, suffering from horrendous coughing fits that continued for another two weeks.

Witnessing this contrast firsthand left a lasting impression on me. It was a stark reminder that the outcomes of illness and recovery often defy the narratives pushed upon us and that decisions about our health are deeply personal and cannot be reduced to one-size-fits-all solutions.

The Lasting Impact on My Life

Corona, False Alarm? was more than just a book to me—it was a catalyst. It armed me with knowledge, sharpened my scepticism, and gave me the confidence to stand firm against immense societal pressure. The authors’ work fortified my resolve and played a crucial role in my refusal to participate in what I saw as a mass experiment on humanity. Despite the financial loss and the professional and social isolation, I have no regrets. My decision was rooted in truth and guided by the principles I’ve upheld throughout my life: integrity, courage, and personal freedom.

This book, which entered my life in December 2020, will forever be part of my story—a story of conviction, sacrifice, and an unwavering stand for what I believe is right.

Reflecting on Dr. Bhakdi's Predictions: A Retrospective Analysis

In Corona, False Alarm?, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi posited that SARS-CoV-2 would resemble a severe flu season rather than an unprecedented global threat. While COVID-19 has proven more severe than typical influenza, particularly affecting vulnerable populations—such as the elderly, individuals with chronic illnesses, and marginalized communities—its impact has varied across regions and demographics. Dr. Bhakdi's perspective encouraged a critical examination of the proportionality of responses to the virus.

Dr. Bhakdi asserted that the rapid development and deployment of mRNA vaccines would likely result in more harm than benefit, especially if the virus's lethality was overestimated. He warned of potential adverse effects, including immune system overreactions and long-term health consequences. Specifically, concerns have been raised about the T-cell response elicited by these vaccines. Some studies suggest that certain populations, such as older adults, may experience impaired CD4+ T-cell responses, leading to reduced immunogenicity and reactogenicity of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. Additionally, there is evidence that the spike protein produced by mRNA vaccines can have proinflammatory effects, which may contribute to adverse reactions.

The efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines have been subjects of ongoing debate. While many health authorities assert that vaccination has been instrumental in reducing severe disease and mortality, some researchers, such as Denis Rancourt, have challenged this view. Rancourt's analyses of all-cause mortality data from various countries suggest that there is no evidence in all-cause mortality by time data of any beneficial effect of COVID-19 vaccines. He argues that in several countries, including Australia, significant increases in all-cause mortality coincided with the vaccine rollout, implying a potential causal relationship. These findings have led to calls for a reevaluation of vaccine safety and efficacy.

Revisiting Dr. Bhakdi's work offers valuable insights into the complexities of pandemic response and the necessity of balancing urgency with caution. While not all of his predictions have aligned with current understandings, most did. And his emphasis on critical evaluation and informed consent remains very pertinent. Engaging with diverse perspectives, such as those presented in his book and by researchers like Rancourt, contributes to a more nuanced comprehension of the pandemic and the measures employed to address it.

